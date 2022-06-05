15 unique Airbnb stays around the world worth travelling for in 2022

Often more comfier and aesthetically pleasing than hotels, Airbnb's have become the preferred choice of many travellers around the world.

Boasting over four million vacation rentals today, the brand's website is littered with luxe villas, homey lofts and city-centric apartments and rooms.

But if you're looking for something just a tad bit more out of the ordinary, here are the some of the most unique Airbnb stays that you simply must add to your bucket list.

Treehouses

The Pinecone Treehouse, California

Ladder entry through a trap door in the floor of the treehouse.

PHOTO: Airbnb, Inc.

A floating property in the Redwood forests of Bonny Doon, California, The Pinecone Treehouse is more an experience than a stay. The suspended pinecone-shaped rental treehouse sits 35 feet above ground on the uphill and almost 60ft above the ground on the downhill.

Offering 360-degree views of the forest's upper canopy, this treehouse complete with wooden furniture and prism windows. Sleep to a starlit forest and the lullaby of wildlife, and wake up to a mesmerising sunrise - definitely one for reconnecting with nature.

For booking and more information on The Pinecone Treehouse ($707 per night), click here.

El Yunque View Treehouse, Puerto Rico

PHOTO: Airbnb, Inc.

Think the comforts of your own home, but peppered with awe inspiring views of the rainforest and valleys, plus joy-evoking sounds of birds chirping.

The peaceful El Yunque View Treehouse in Río Grande, Puerto Rico is the place for you. Backdropped by the Espíritu Santo river and 24 acres of untouched forest grounds waiting to be explored, the two-storey treehouse is complete with a kitchen, living room, dining room and a cosy bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

Remote workers can also work at the desk area while admiring the beautiful landscape.

For booking and more information on the El Yunque View Treehouse ($300 per night), click here.

Sharma Springs House Green Village, Bali

PHOTO: Airbnb, Inc.

Sleeping up to ten, Sharma Springs in Abiansemal, Bali is the epitome of rustic luxury. Perched on the edge of the Ayung river valley, the residence sports an equally remarkable interior as its stunning exterior in a unique sustainable design.

The five-storey house is all about the creative use of bamboo to create a luxurious collection of floors, walls, ceiling, stairs and railings.

Opt for a massage or head on out to the pool and barbecue pits for an afternoon well spent.

For booking and more information on the Sharma Springs House Green Village (S$1,100 per night), click https://bit.ly/3wO4Qaphttps://bit.ly/3wO4Qap.

Cliff side

Skylodge Adventure Suites, Peru

PHOTO: Airbnb, Inc.

One for the daredevils, the Skylodge Adventure Suites is set in the Sacred Valley of Cuzco, Peru.

Spend your night in a transparent luxury capsule that hangs from the top of a mountain; in fact, getting here involves climbing 1,200 feet up or zip-lining through an intrepid trail.

It's worth it as you surround yourself with green landscapes, and a stunning night view of the stars crowding the sky. Stays include breakfast and gourmet dinner with wine, transportation from Cuzco and professional bilingual guides.

For booking and more information on the Skylodge Adventure Suites ($619 per night), click here.

The Cliff Dweller, Kentucky

PHOTO: Airbnb, Inc.

A masterpiece that photos won't be able to do justice, The Cliff Dweller is a high elevation experience in Kentucky, United States.

Bolted to a cliff high above the canopy in the Red River Gorge, the property is walk up from a suspension bridge in the wilderness. Decked out in Scandinavian-style wooden furnishings, the cliff-side stay is complete with a kitchen, bathroom and bedroom for up to four people.

A peaceful destination which sings you into complete relaxation, while offering you beautiful views.

For booking and more information on the The Cliff Dweller ($744 per night), click here.

Zion Eco-Cabin, Utah

PHOTO: Airbnb, Inc.

No Airbnb list is complete without an A-frame property. The Zion Eco-Cabin in Utah, United States, is an open-air concept that offers breathtaking views of the southern side of the Zion Mountains.

The unique convertible door is easily the best part, letting you enjoy the comforts of a blend of indoor-outdoor activities.

Close enough to town for grocery runs and dinners, and further enough for uninterrupted unwinding, this stay has easily made it to the top of our must-stay list.

For booking and more information on the Zion Eco-Cabin ($1,409 per night), click here.

Castles

Wilton Castle, Ireland

PHOTO: Airbnb, Inc.

Gather up to 13 other people to live out your Disney fairytale dream by booking a stay at castles on Airbnb. Surrounded by open parkland and quiet countryside, the Wilton Castle in Bree, Ireland is a 19th-century castellated residence set on the banks of the Boro River.

Adorned with timeless noble-looking furniture and delicate wallpaper, the stay offers four different suites, each with its own kitchen and living room with a working fireplace.

Activities are also aplenty with walking tours, mountain biking trails, farms, and kayaking adventures only a few minutes away.

For booking and more information on the Wilton Castle, Ireland ($1,836 per night), click here.

Chateau Les Tourelles, France

PHOTO: Airbnb, Inc.

Southern France in summer is already exquisite. Make it even more so by staying at the Château Les Tourelles.

Nestled amidst 32-hectares of woodlands, this hillside castle is a great mix of history with modern luxury and comfort. You'll find wallpapers and furnishings from the 18th and 19th century, whilst surrounded by plush linens in its nine bedrooms.

Refuel by dining al-fresco in the picturesque courtyard, unwind by the cliff-side swimming pool, or wander around the glorious gardens taking in the glorious views of the Dordogne valley and river.

For booking and more information on the Chateau Les Tourelles ($2,640 per night), click here.

Castello di San Fabiano, Italy

PHOTO: Airbnb, Inc.

Siena is our pick for the ideal Tuscan countryside stay. Take the romance up a notch this summer, with a charming room at Castello di San Fabiano. At a pocket-friendly price, the humble castle offers a double bedder with ensuite.

Before you head on out to explore Siena's timeless gems, look forward to a spread of homemade breakfast in the morning. On requests, the hosts also arrange for cooking classes, bike rentals, wine and food tastings, as well as dinners twice a week.

For booking and more information on the Castello di San Fabiano ($221 per night), click here.

Hobbit Houses

Ica View Glamping, New Zealand

PHOTO: Airbnb, Inc.

After film adaptations of J. R. R. Tolkien's epics took off, selling a fantasy experience on Airbnb also emerged. For your next hobbit-inspired dwelling, look no further than the Ica View Glamping, just two hours from Wellington.

Overlooking the Ica Valley, the property offers an off the grid glamping experience, a few miles away from the beaches sprinkled with golf course, tennis courts and ice cream shops.

On property, you can unwind in the hammock, play board games, cook by bbq or take an outdoor bath while sipping on wine.

For booking and more information on the Ica View Glamping ($185 per night), click here.

WisDOME, Indonesia

PHOTO: Airbnb, Inc.

A 20-minute drive from Senggigi Beach, WisDOME is chic and aesthetically pleasing getaway in Lombok, Indonesia. A quiet retreat with a killer cliff view, the village boasts a jacuzzi, swimming pool, and a private beach only 15 minutes' walk away.

The interiors over a Greece-like feel with curved crisp white walls and minimalist natural furniture. Surrounded by tons of flora, there's a picture opportunity at each corner.

The nearby Mentigi Bay and the Gili Islands also make for the ideal day trips, just a short boat ride away.

For booking and more information on the WisDOME ($683 per night), click here.

Moc Chau Hobbiton, Vietnam

PHOTO: Airbnb, Inc.

A hobbit experience with free breakfast featuring unique local Vietnamese dishes? Count us in! Moc Chau Hobbiton may be small in size but it doesn't fall short in experience. Expect a comfy bed, mismatched wooden interiors and a small bathroom.

By the find yourself sitting by the veranda and enjoying the surrounding flora and the sounds of the native birds, whilst by night the calm yet joyous moment hits as you soak in the moonlight and delight at the stars.

For booking and more information on the Moc Chau Hobbiton ($53 per night), click here.

Peculiar Stays

BeachBoys21 Air Steam, South Korea

PHOTO: Airbnb, Inc.

Spend the night in a vintage '60s Airstream on your next trip to Jeju. It might not look the most exciting from the exterior, but the inside reveals a modern comfortable and bohemian designed space - housing a bed, kitchen, and toilet.

With a windy beachfront view and record player in your accommodation, expect to fall asleep effortlessly at night. Whilst the morning brings with it paddle pop skies and wooden front yard for you to enjoy your morning cuppa.

For booking and more information on the BeachBoys21 Air Steam ($217 per night), click here.

Snow Igloo, Finland

PHOTO: Airbnb, Inc.

Many have been lucky enough to witness the Northern Lights, but only a few can say that they've ever stayed in an igloo. For an experience of a lifetime, spend a night modern Eskimo style.

Decked with beds, LED lightings and fur-lined blankets, the room is quaint but comfortable. The nearby Lucky Ranch Farm is where you'll find toilets, shower, living room and small kitchen that guests are free to use.

For a morning walk, there's no place better than the lake Pyhäjärvi and Pyhä-Luosto National Park. Bring lots of clothing and blankets keep you warm through the night.

For booking and more information on the Snow Igloo ($177 per night), click here.

Yurt, Bridge of Earn

PHOTO: Airbnb, Inc.

A traditional yurt in Scotland - why not? Ideally situated for families and friends to explore Perthshire, this hand-made yurt is located on a farmhouse garden.

45 minutes from Edinburgh and one hour from Glasgow, the yurt makes for Bohemian adventure. Sleeping six, expect futon beds, a wood-burning stove with a basket of logs, and plenty of games, books, magazines, and arts and crafts materials.

Stays include access to a large garden, where there is a quirky outdoor kitchen with a stove, BBQ pits and a pizza oven for your cooking needs.

For booking and more information on the Yurt ($195 per night), click here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.