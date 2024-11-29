1,575 push-ups in 1 hour: 59-year-old Canadian grandma smashes Guinness World Record

Hands up if you're a fitness junkie.

Think you could beat this grandmother to a couple of push-ups? How about more than 1,000 in an hour?

DonnaJean Wilde, 59, completed 1,575 push-ups within 60 minutes on Nov 20.

In doing so, the Canadian broke the Guinness World Record for most push-ups in an hour by a woman.

It wasn't even a close fight as she surpassed the previous record, which was 1,207, with 17 minutes left on the clock.

On the same day, Guinness World Records shared on TikTok a clip of DonnaJean, who had encouraging words for others.

"My message is to be a believer. Choose to believe in yourself and others," she said.

The clip showed glimpses of her world-record attempt as independent witnesses observe on the sidelines to keep track of the scoreboard.

According to Guinness World Records, DonnaJean's attempt took place at a senior's home with 11 of her 12 grandchildren present to cheer her on.

The hour-long attempt was an emotional roller coaster for the 59-year-old, as she "fought back happy tears" when overtaking the previous world record at the 43-minute mark.

"I still felt quite strong and I was aiming for a high number of push-ups to complete in the next 17 minutes," she added.

When not executing the pushup, DonnaJean was allowed to take breaks.

According to Guinness World Records, towards the end of the hour, she felt her shoulder begin to dislocate before popping back in, and kept going.

Netizens in the comments section were (maybe, unsurprisingly) amazed at her fitness level, with some mentioning how "phenomenal" and "out of this world" it was.

One TikTok user even did the math, commenting: "Average of 26 push-ups per minute. That's wild man! I can do 45 [push-ups] maximum right now."

"I am proud to be a woman and to see women accomplish such great things," another netizen wrote.

Not everyone was as impressed though, with some claiming that some of DonnaJean's push-up attempts should not have counted.

As noted by Guinness World Records, a push-up attempt is valid when the individual has a 90-degree elbow flexion at the bottom of the push-up and a full extension of the arm when pushing up.

Another one

Amazingly, this is not DonnaJean's first Guinness World Record.

In March, the Canadian maintained a plank for four hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds.

This helped her obtain the crown of longest time in an abdominal plank position among women.

