$1.5m for landed living in Queenstown? These HDB homes make it possible

A while back, we toured landed houses in Queenstown where houses sell for $12 million. If you liked the area, but not the price, today's tour may be of interest to you: landed houses about 15 minutes away (on foot) on the market for $1.6 million and under (at the time of writing.)

As always, there is a catch: these are HDB terrace houses so public housing and leasehold (99-years.) However, if your primary objective is to experience landed living, have a bit more space, enjoy having your own garden etc — versus viewing a house as primarily an investment vehicle for capital growth — then join me on this walkabout!

There are actually two areas in Singapore where you can find HDB landed houses — besides Queenstown, the other is near Whampoa, in Jalan Bahagia. (I briefly looked at the Jalan Bahagia HDB terraces during my house hunt way back in the day — you can read about it (and some hopefully useful house hunting tips via the link.)

I'll be honest — personally, I much prefer the Jalan Bahagia HDB estate to the Queenstown HDB terrae estate as the former is just so much more private and prettier. However, that comes at a cost — the Jalan Bahagia houses are not the most accessible or convenient if one doesn't have a car.

The Queenstown HDB terraces, on the other hand, are located in central Singapore and walking distance from a MRT station! (Some properties are within 500m of the MRT and 1 km of 2 Primary Schools: Queenstown and New Town.)

Let's take a look at the estate so you can see for yourself.

One of the parking spaces in between the HDB houses. The advantage of such a set-up is easy access to the car from the house so you don't have to lug groceries, luggage etc over a long distance. The cons are the car fumes and lots of coming and going right outside your place. Also, a car park is obviously not the most scenic view!

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.