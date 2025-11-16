Award Banner
$1.5m for landed living in Queenstown? These HDB homes make it possible

Before we start, for those not familiar with the Queenstown HDB landed houses, here is some information for you.
PHOTO: Stackedhomes
November 16, 2025

A while back, we toured landed houses in Queenstown where houses sell for $12 million. If you liked the area, but not the price, today's tour may be of interest to you: landed houses about 15 minutes away (on foot) on the market for $1.6 million and under (at the time of writing.) 

As always, there is a catch: these are HDB terrace houses so public housing and leasehold (99-years.) However, if your primary objective is to experience landed living, have a bit more space, enjoy  having your own garden etc — versus viewing a house as primarily an investment vehicle for capital growth — then join me on this walkabout! 

There are actually two areas in Singapore where you can find HDB landed houses — besides Queenstown, the other is near Whampoa, in Jalan Bahagia. (I briefly looked at the Jalan Bahagia HDB terraces during my house hunt way back in the day — you can read about it (and some hopefully useful house hunting tips via the link.) 

I'll be honest — personally, I much prefer the Jalan Bahagia HDB estate to the Queenstown HDB terrae estate as the former is just so much more private and prettier. However, that comes at a cost — the Jalan Bahagia houses are not the most accessible or convenient if one doesn't have a car. 

The Queenstown HDB terraces, on the other hand, are located in central Singapore and walking distance from a MRT station! (Some properties are within 500m of the MRT and 1 km of 2 Primary Schools: Queenstown and New Town.)

Let's take a look at the estate so you can see for yourself.

One of the parking spaces in between the HDB houses. The advantage of such a set-up is easy access to the car from the house so you don't have to lug groceries, luggage etc over a long distance. The cons are the car fumes and lots of coming and going right outside your place. Also, a car park is obviously not the most scenic view!

