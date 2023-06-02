16 common car acronyms and what they actually mean

As any driver in Singapore can attest to, acronyms are part of our daily life. The first conversation you have in the morning will undoubtedly revolve around commuting to the office, which means expressway acronyms, such as CTE and PIE.

There are even more acronyms when it comes to conversations about cars. As automobiles become more advanced, carmakers equip them with more safety and driver assistance features.

A new car brochure is typically filled with so many acronyms that anyone who's not familiar and/or interested in cars is likely to be confused. But fret not, that's exactly what this handy guide can help you with!

1. ABS - Anti-lock Braking System

It prevents your wheels from locking up by pumping the brakes or repeatedly applying and releasing them in an emergency.

This enables you to brake while steering to avoid an accident, without losing traction. In wet conditions, cars without ABS are at risk of skidding during heavy braking.

2. ACC - Adaptive Cruise Control

When active, the Adaptive Cruise Control function will display something like this on the dashboard.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

When activated, this system automatically adjusts the car's speed and distance in response to the vehicle in front. Better systems can even deal with cars that suddenly filter into your lane.

Note that ACC does not mean the driver can take his or her eyes off the road and leave all the driving to the car.

3. AEB - Automatic Emergency Braking

Using sensors, such as system can detect an impending collision with a vehicle in front and automatically apply the brakes if the driver does not take any action.

Note that AEB can only help avoid but not prevent an accident. More advanced systems can also detect pedestrians, pets, and objects.

4. CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission

Subaru is one of the most prolific users of CVTs, as seen here in the brand's Outback model.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

It's an automatic transmission that, as its name suggests, continuously vary the gear ratios as the car accelerates or slows down, thereby helping the engine remain in its most optimal or efficient operating range.

It differs from a torque converter, dual-clutch or automated manual gearbox, which all have fixed gear ratios.

5. CVVT - Continuously Variable Valve Timing

An engine technology that continuously adjusts the valve timing as the car is driven. This ensures that the valve timing is always optimised for various engine speeds and driving conditions.

6. DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission

The dual-clutch transmission is most commonly associated with Volkswagen models.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Also referred to as a 'double-clutch' or 'twin-clutch'. It uses two separate clutches for shifting odd and even gears, resulting in faster gearchanges and improved efficiency.

Some of the more recognisable DCTs are Volkswagen's DSG, Audi's S tronic and Porsche's PDK (Porsche Doppelkupplung).

7. ECU - Electronic/Engine Control Unit

Modern cars rely on many ECUs to ensure that the engine performs as efficiently and as optimally as possible.

8. EFI - Electronic Fuel Injection

Relies on sensors and ECUs to deliver (inject) the precise amount of fuel needed given the engine's load requirements. It helps ensure efficient performance, too.

9. ESC - Electronic Stability Control

Also referred to as ESP (Electronic Stability Programme) and DSC (Dynamic Stability Control). Working in conjunction with ABS, it aids in vehicle stability and prevents skidding in slippery conditions.

10. HSA - Hill Start Assist

Most hill-start assist systems are on by default, so there's no need to find the function to turn it on.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

It prevents the car from rolling backwards by momentarily 'holding' it in place when you release the brake pedal as you move off from a slope.

Note that drivers should immediately apply throttle to move the car forwards, as the system will not hold the vehicle indefinitely.

11. PASM - Porsche Active Suspension Management

It is an electronic damping system that constantly adjusts/adapts the damping force based on several factors that include driving style and road conditions. It's a system that can be optioned on several Porsche models.

12. PHEV - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

The Mercedes-Benz GLC300e is a plug-in hybrid.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

A vehicle whose powertrain consists of an internal combustion engine and electric motor, which is powered by a small battery pack.

Unlike conventional hybrids, PHEVs can be plugged in (hence their name) to be recharged.

With a larger battery and a more powerful electric motor, PHEVs can travel on electric power alone for longer distances and at higher speeds.

13. SOHC, DOHC - Single Overhead Camshaft, Double Overhead Camshaft

High-performance engines, like this one from Mercedes-AMG, typically have DOHC valvetrains.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

These refer to the camshafts that sit above the pistons and cylinder heads in an internal combustion engine.

A camshaft's job is to control the intake and exhaust valves. An SOHC controls both intake and exhaust valves. Meanwhile, DOHC uses one camshaft to control the intake valves and the other for the exhaust valves.

14. TCS - Traction Control System

When it detects wheelspin as tyres slip in wet conditions, it will tell the engine to reduce torque to the driven axle. This slows down the spinning wheel, which will help the tyre regain traction.

More advanced systems, especially in cars with all-wheel drive, can have TCS that can vary the torque delivered to individual wheels, thereby maximising traction all around.

15. VIN - Vehicle Identification Number

It is a unique serial number of a car, usually stamped somewhere within its body, that serves as its identification. Because it is essentially your car's 'IC number', no two cars will have the same VIN.

The GR Supra, which is produced by BMW AG, features a unique VIN plate on the door sill.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

16. VVT - Variable Valve Timing

Refers to the process of altering the valve lift operation in an internal combustion engine to improve the power output or fuel economy. It can also be used to reduce emissions.

The most well-known carmaker that utilises VVT is Toyota, which markets this technology as VVT-i, or Variable Valve Timing with Intelligence.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.