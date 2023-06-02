16 common car acronyms and what they actually mean

As any driver in Singapore can attest to, acronyms are part of our daily life. The first conversation you have in the morning will undoubtedly revolve around commuting to the office, which means expressway acronyms, such as CTE and PIE.
There are even more acronyms when it comes to conversations about cars. As automobiles become more advanced, carmakers equip them with more safety and driver assistance features.
A new car brochure is typically filled with so many acronyms that anyone who's not familiar and/or interested in cars is likely to be confused. But fret not, that's exactly what this handy guide can help you with!
1. ABS - Anti-lock Braking System
It prevents your wheels from locking up by pumping the brakes or repeatedly applying and releasing them in an emergency.
This enables you to brake while steering to avoid an accident, without losing traction. In wet conditions, cars without ABS are at risk of skidding during heavy braking.
2. ACC - Adaptive Cruise Control
When activated, this system automatically adjusts the car's speed and distance in response to the vehicle in front. Better systems can even deal with cars that suddenly filter into your lane.
Note that ACC does not mean the driver can take his or her eyes off the road and leave all the driving to the car.
3. AEB - Automatic Emergency Braking
Using sensors, such as system can detect an impending collision with a vehicle in front and automatically apply the brakes if the driver does not take any action.
Note that AEB can only help avoid but not prevent an accident. More advanced systems can also detect pedestrians, pets, and objects.
4. CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission
It's an automatic transmission that, as its name suggests, continuously vary the gear ratios as the car accelerates or slows down, thereby helping the engine remain in its most optimal or efficient operating range.
It differs from a torque converter, dual-clutch or automated manual gearbox, which all have fixed gear ratios.
5. CVVT - Continuously Variable Valve Timing
An engine technology that continuously adjusts the valve timing as the car is driven. This ensures that the valve timing is always optimised for various engine speeds and driving conditions.
6. DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission
Also referred to as a 'double-clutch' or 'twin-clutch'. It uses two separate clutches for shifting odd and even gears, resulting in faster gearchanges and improved efficiency.
Some of the more recognisable DCTs are Volkswagen's DSG, Audi's S tronic and Porsche's PDK (Porsche Doppelkupplung).
7. ECU - Electronic/Engine Control Unit
Modern cars rely on many ECUs to ensure that the engine performs as efficiently and as optimally as possible.
8. EFI - Electronic Fuel Injection
Relies on sensors and ECUs to deliver (inject) the precise amount of fuel needed given the engine's load requirements. It helps ensure efficient performance, too.
9. ESC - Electronic Stability Control
Also referred to as ESP (Electronic Stability Programme) and DSC (Dynamic Stability Control). Working in conjunction with ABS, it aids in vehicle stability and prevents skidding in slippery conditions.
10. HSA - Hill Start Assist
It prevents the car from rolling backwards by momentarily 'holding' it in place when you release the brake pedal as you move off from a slope.
Note that drivers should immediately apply throttle to move the car forwards, as the system will not hold the vehicle indefinitely.
11. PASM - Porsche Active Suspension Management
It is an electronic damping system that constantly adjusts/adapts the damping force based on several factors that include driving style and road conditions. It's a system that can be optioned on several Porsche models.
12. PHEV - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
A vehicle whose powertrain consists of an internal combustion engine and electric motor, which is powered by a small battery pack.
Unlike conventional hybrids, PHEVs can be plugged in (hence their name) to be recharged.
With a larger battery and a more powerful electric motor, PHEVs can travel on electric power alone for longer distances and at higher speeds.
13. SOHC, DOHC - Single Overhead Camshaft, Double Overhead Camshaft
These refer to the camshafts that sit above the pistons and cylinder heads in an internal combustion engine.
A camshaft's job is to control the intake and exhaust valves. An SOHC controls both intake and exhaust valves. Meanwhile, DOHC uses one camshaft to control the intake valves and the other for the exhaust valves.
14. TCS - Traction Control System
When it detects wheelspin as tyres slip in wet conditions, it will tell the engine to reduce torque to the driven axle. This slows down the spinning wheel, which will help the tyre regain traction.
More advanced systems, especially in cars with all-wheel drive, can have TCS that can vary the torque delivered to individual wheels, thereby maximising traction all around.
15. VIN - Vehicle Identification Number
It is a unique serial number of a car, usually stamped somewhere within its body, that serves as its identification. Because it is essentially your car's 'IC number', no two cars will have the same VIN.
16. VVT - Variable Valve Timing
Refers to the process of altering the valve lift operation in an internal combustion engine to improve the power output or fuel economy. It can also be used to reduce emissions.
The most well-known carmaker that utilises VVT is Toyota, which markets this technology as VVT-i, or Variable Valve Timing with Intelligence.
