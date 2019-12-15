16 delicious log cakes to bring home this Christmas season

Christmas is undoubtedly one of the best times of the year - and what really makes it better is the delightful food and treats!

So parents if you are planning on having a Christmas get together with your family or friends, check out our list of the best Christmas log cakes… because no Christmas meal is ever complete without a delicious log cake.

16 BEST CHRISTMAS LOG CAKES TO BRING HOME THIS FESTIVE PERIOD

PAUL SINGAPORE

French family bakery and patisserie, PAUL is offering some lovely log cake creation such as the Red Fruits log cake which contains almond dacquoise, blackcurrant mousse and raspberry mousse topped with fresh red fruits or the classic Santas' log cakes made of gianduja chocolate mousse, dacquoise biscuits and a praline crisp with a snowy roof of sponge fingers.

Price: $32

TASTE SINGAPORE

Montreux Patisserie Yule Log - Chocolate PHOTO: TASTE Singapore

At TASTE Singapore, indulge in some delicious and attractive yule log cakes with flavours like Coffee Chocolate and Chocolate.

If you want to try something new, do check out the Chempedak log cake which is made of an exotic fruit that is similar to local fruits like breadfruit and jackfruit!

Price: $69

BAKERZIN

Black Sesame Log Cake PHOTO: Bakerzin

If you are feeling a bit adventurous this holiday and want to try other flavours, check out Bakerzin's Black Sesame log cake that is made of peanuts and a layer of sesame sponge and cream with fragrant charcoal powder.

Apart from this, the bakery also has the lychee raspberry log cake and of course the classic chocolate log cake.

Price: $56

BREADTALK

This festive season, home-grown bakery BreadTalk has unveiled some amazing log cakes for you and your family to enjoy. After a hearty Christmas meal, fill your belly with the Nutty Valrhona Log - a chocolate chiffon cake dressed in a rich layer of sea salt ganache made with 64 per cent Valrhona chocolate.

Those looking for a chocolate alternative can opt for the Rosy Berry Snow Log which is wrapped around the Hokkaido Snow Roll is a red sponge cake, raspberry mousse and a layer of raspberry rose coulis at the base.

Other festive cakes include Berry Bubble, Stumped on Chocolate and Santa's Cottage!

Price: $46.80

SHANGRI-LA SINGAPORE

Luxury hotel Shangri-La Singapore has introduced its all-new exclusive range of log cakes which includes the Cocoa Bean Strawberry Log Cake made from genoise sponge, strawberry juice, strawberry inspiration cremeux and finished with a vibrant red glaze and the All-Time Favourite Grandma 66 per cent Yule Log Cake

Other delectable cakes also include the Chestnut & Yuzu Log Cake made with pain de genes or almond sponge and Japanese yuzu-infused pear compote.

Price: $48 - $75

SWENSEN'S SINGAPORE

For families who can't get enough of bubble tea - Swensen's bubble tea-inspired log cake is sure to melt your heart!

Made with Butterfly Pea Flower Milk Tea ice cream the HO-HO-HO log cake also looks adorable with its merry red glaze and has been made to resemble Santa's belt with a buckle and strap made out of fondant.

Apart from that, there are five other new log cakes such as Cookies 'N' Cream and Sticky Chewy Chocolate available for this year.

Price: $65

Marriot Singapore Tang Plaza

How about having some pandan log cake this Christmas? At Marriot Singapore Tang Plaza, pandan meets berries in the Pandan & Mixed Berries Chiffon Log Cake which is made with lightly whipped ganache and a marmalade of whole fresh berries. Yum!

Families can also try out their other log cakes like the Brandy White Chocolate Chestnut Log Cake or the newly crafted peanut butter speculoos praline log cake.

Pre-orders are required for log cakes.

Price: $36 - $68

DELIFRANCE

For families who prefer fruity flavours, check out Delifrance's newest recipe - the Raspberry Delight Log Cake, which is a milky raspberry mousse log cake.

Price: $12.80 - $58

FULLERTON BAY HOTEL

Black Forest Yule Log Cake PHOTO: The Fullerton Bay Hotel

This Christmas bring home some uniquely Singaporean flavours with The Fullerton Cake Boutique's Yule Logs.

One of the flavours includes the Ondeh Ondeh Lamington Yule Log which showcases the well-loved trinity of flavours - Gula Melaka, pandan and coconut.

There is also the Strawberry Lychee Bandung Yule Log, an elegant twist on another local favourite, the Bandung drink.

Here, raspberry chiffon sponge cake is paired with delicate lychee mousse and strawberry jelly gently infused with rose essence.

For a more punchy tropical indulgence, try the Tropical Swing Yule Log, another newcomer this year with tangy mango pineapple compote jelly, mango passion mousse and vanilla chiffon sponge.

Price: $69

THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL

Chocolate lovers, do check out premier hotel Capitol Kempinski's delicious chocolate Yule Log which includes Crunchy Pearls, Chocolate Buttercream and Chocolate Ganache!

Price: $62

THE MARMALADE PANTRY

Dig into homegrown grocery chain The Marmalade Pantry with their quintessential Black Forest Log Cake and a 4-Layer Chocolate Log Cake touted as the ultimate dessert choice for chocolate lovers.

Price: $60 +

PARKROYAL ON KITCHENER ROAD

PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road has unveiled its White Chocolate and Cream Cheese Red Velvet Yule Log with Brandied Fruits and Nuts which is inspired by the traditional Christmas fruit cake.

It all starts with a light red velvet sponge that is rolled with a combination of Griottes cherries, cranberries, raisins and citrus peel that are soaked in rum, kirsch and cognac for months. A snowy white finish of thick, luscious layer of cream cheese and white chocolate completes this masterpiece.

Pre-orders of at least three (3) days in advance are required and can be made via calling 6428 3160 or emailing spicebrasserie.prskt@parkroyalhotels.com from 15 to 22 December 2019.

Price: $58

CEDELE

Tea-lovers, try out Cedele's Scarlet Earl Grey Log Cake, a luxurious earl grey- infused 70 per cent dark chocolate truffle log rolled with a light red velvet cake, finished with earl grey mascarpone cream.

That's not all, the cake also contains beetroot which is high in fibre.

To attain the authentic taste, good earl grey tea leaves are used to enhance the flavour and bergamot (herb that gives the flavour of earl grey) is added which balances the earthy flavour of beetroot.

Price: $68

COFFEE BEAN TEA LEAF

Usher in the Yuletide celebrations with Coffee Bean Tea Leaf's mini Classic Log Cake which is made with light vanilla swiss roll, dark chocolate ganache and dark chocolate mousse for that indulgent finish!

Families can also check out their other flavours such as Mango Passion Fruit Log Cake, Almond Blueberry Cake and more!

Price: $39

CHÂTERAISE

PHOTO: Facebook/chateraise.singapore

Freshly imported from Japan, Châteraise's 2019 Christmas Collection includes some very glorious log cakes you can look forward to!

Both made up of soft and fluffy sponge cakes, The Noel Blanc is comprised of whipped cream and caramel chocolate with cereal and a Belgian white chocolate frosting and decoration-simply divine! Whereas the Buche de Noel log cake itself is rather similar, covered with fresh chocolate cream that's layered with airy chocolate sponge cake.

The cakes are available for reservation now. They are also available for sale at the respective outlets from 1 December 2019 onwards. Collection is from 1 to 25 December 2019. For more details on the respective outlets, please visit their website here.

Price:

Noel Blanc - $48 | Buche de Noel - $45

COLD STONE CREAMERY

From now till 31 December 2019, indulge in your favourite festive treats from Cold Stone Creamery. This newly launched Santa's Reindeer ice cream log cake will feed 6 - 8 people and make Santa and his Reindeers wish they were here!

It consists of layers of Devil's food cake and Cold Stone Creamery's Chocolate Hazelnut ice cream, topped with crunchy pecans and toasted macadamia. Chocolate lovers can further indulge in this rich chocolatey treat with fudge ganache, topped with a Ferrero Rocher ball.

Mastercard® cardholders can enjoy 15 per cent off listed prices for Santa's Reindeer cakes. Order online here.

Price:

$85nett

We hope you enjoy some wonderful treats with your family this Christmas!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.