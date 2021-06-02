16 minimalist nude pumps that will go with everything

There’s really nothing like a pair of nude pumps.

Not only does the heel help to boost your height and make your gams look taut and toned, the flattering nude shade also blends in with your skin and adds to the illusion of a taller stature.

We also love how the shade is so versatile that it can be worn with just about any garment, adding a classy finishing touch to your ensemble.

Like lipsticks, the colour “nude” has been loosely defined and varies between brands and styles, but they often centre around a palette of beiges, corals, slate greys and blush pinks.

Choose one that complements your skin tone — whether it is warm, neutral or cool — and the depth, i.e. how light or dark-skinned you are, to fake as much height as possible.

For example, if you have a dark and warm skin tone and you pick light slate grey pumps, you won’t be getting the maximum lengthening illusion because the shoe colour wouldn’t blend seamlessly with your skin.

As a general rule of thumb, warmer skin tones look best in gold shades and can be complemented with coral and warm beiges, while cooler tones look best in silvers and greys. Neutral toned people, take your pick according to your personal preference, because you look great in anything.

Here are 16 of our favourite nude pumps at the moment.

1. Roman stud calfskin slingback pump 90mm, about $1,245, Valentino

PHOTO: Valentino

This understated nude Valentino slingback pump is versatile enough for both the office or dinner dates. Finish with a blouse and pleated skirt for work or a colourful floral piece on weekends to bring focus to the dress.

2. Jimmy Choo Romy 85 leather pointed pumps, €545 (S$880)

PHOTO: Jimmy Choo

A hot favourite among celebrities, Jimmy Choo is the brand you should go for if you’re looking to invest in a pair of heels. The highly coveted and iconic Romy is an oft-seen red carpet choice, so you can’t go wrong.

Besides the 85mm heel, the pointed toe of these pumps also helps to elongate your stature. Pair this with a sharp blazer and tailored trousers.

3. Simple pump 70mm, $960, Christian Louboutin

PHOTO: Christian Louboutin

Another iconic shoe brand is Christian Louboutin, known for its trademark red-bottomed shoes. Another must-have for your shoe collection, a pair of these are definitely worth the splurge.

If you’re always complaining about painful toes, you might find the rounded almond toe of this glossy pair to be a more comfortable fit. Finish with a flirty lace midi dress for work.

4. Hangisi nude lace jewel buckle pump, $1,890, Manolo Blahnik

PHOTO: Manolo Blahnik

The Hangisi from Manolo Blahnik with its signature jewelled buckle was cemented into fashion history by Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City (who can forget when Mr Big proposed with a royal blue satin crystal buckle-embellished Hangisi pump?). Made with champagne-coloured lace, this pair is oh-so-feminine, but you can juxtapose the pretty silhouette with a leather jacket and skinny jeans.

5. Madeleine pump, $1,530, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Crafted from supple calf leather, the Madeleine pump is easily recognisable by its retro-look block heel and square toe that is embellished with the LV initials in silver and gold-coloured metal. Finish with a striped midi number and complement with a leather shoulder bag.

6. Angullia sepia pump, €450, Mashizan

PHOTO: Mashizan

This pair of cool-toned nude suede pumps — the brainchild of Singapore-born, Paris-based designer Mashizan Masjum — features a gradient glitter fade that is both glamorous and understated. Best paired against matte outfits such as a velvet LBD.

7. Textured leather pump, $1,434, Bottega Veneta from Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

If you’re looking for something that’s not run-of-the-mill, then we’re pretty sure you’ll love this standout piece from Bottega Veneta. This pump with its distinctive square toe together and textured leather will look super chic when you style it with something that’s sharp and tailored.

8. Maia 75 suede slingback pump, $778, Aquazurra from Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Understated and elegant at the same time, this style from Aquazurra is so versatile that you can style it any way you want, whether with a pair of tailored shorts and a crisp white shirt, or with a midi skirt and sleeveless tank.

Handcrafted in Italy from beige suede, we especially love the elegant pointed toe and elastic slingback.

9. Plexi Contrasting-toe pump, $1,180, Gianvito Rossi from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

A clever use of transparent PVC panelling gives this Gianvito Rossi piece a d’Orsay silhouette.

Its neutral-toned hue makes it versatile enough to match with both warm and cool-toned outfits of your choice, while the touch of black at the toe gives it a nice finish. We suggest wearing it with a white t-shirt and a corduroy pants combo.

10. Colibri nude leather and pink mesh slingbacks with medium heel, $1,350, Fendi

PHOTO: Fendi

If you’re looking to zhoosh up your footwear to give it that extra oomph, then this pump from Fendi is the perfect one to start. Made of pink tech mesh with the FF motif, the padded cushion and trekking shoe tab lends a sporty touch.

11. Opyum pump in suede with pale gold-tone heel, $2,000, Saint Laurent

PHOTO: Saint Laurent

Elegant, sophisticated and sexy. ‘Nuff said.

12. Satin pumps with bejewelled embellishment, $1,700, Dolce & Gabbana

PHOTO: Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana doesn’t do things in half measures. Just look at this stunning pump — generous gemstone embellishments of various sizes in shades of peach. Impossibly glamorous, it’s your go-to when you’re planning an over-the-top soiree.

13. Vara Q 35 quilted leather pump, $880, Salvatore Ferragamo from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

If comfort means everything to you, then this style is perfect for you. The slight heel gives you some height yet still comfortable enough for you to wear it on a daily basis. And the quilted leather and pretty bow? It doesn’t get any more ladylike than this.

14. Dorothy flex leather pump, $179, Michael Michael Kors

PHOTO: Michael Kors

Made out of leather, this Michael Kors pump comes in a timeless silhouette that’s both elegant and timeless. Wear it with a summer dress for a weekend date or for work with your favourite workwear ensemble.

15. Leather mesh pump, $85.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith jazzed up the classic nude pump by by using meshed leather, making it way more fun yet still keeping its wearability. Wear it to the office with a white dress or a shirt and nude skirt combo.

16. Stud-emebllished leather mid pump, $58.10, PAZZION

PHOTO: PAZZION

Not a fan of tottering around on skinny heels? Go for mid-height block heels instead — they are way more comfortable as they reduce the pressure on your arches, and are no less flattering in style. The clean lines of this style from Pazzion makes it great for a picnic date when worn with a floral dress.

