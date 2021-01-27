$15.80 for one piece of bak kwa? Have a boujee CNY with Paradise Group's new premium snack

If the usual Chinese New Year goodies just aren't hitting the spot, Paradise Group has got just the thing. The restaurant group is making bak kwa boujee with the release of its new Applewood Charcoal Grilled Spanish Iberico Pork Bak Kwa, it announced on Jan 26.

PHOTO: Paradise Group

For a luxurious twist on the barbecued snack, Spanish Iberico pork, known for its marbling and tender texture, is smoked for two hours over a bed of US applewood and then hand-grilled over charcoal.

Unsurprisingly, the bak kwa doesn't come cheap. It's priced at $158 for 10 slices (600 grams), which works out to $15.80 per slice.

Prior to consumption, it is recommended that you oven toast each side for around two to three minutes.

According to Paradise Group, as the preparation process for the bak kwa is a painstaking one, only limited quantities are available for purchase.

It is available for pre-order and collection at the following outlets:

• Taste Paradise (Ion Orchard)

• Paradise Teochew (Scotts Square and VivoCity)

• Beauty in the Pot (Centrepoint)

• Canton Paradise (Marina Bay Sands and Alexandra Retail Centre)

• Paradise Classic (Resorts World Sentosa)

• Paradise Dynasty (Wisma Atria)

If the price point is too steep for you, the limited edition Applewood-Smoked Bak Kwa ($19.80 for 300 grams) from the OG bak kwa store in town, Bee Cheng Hiang, is a cheaper option that still offers a pleasant smoky aroma.

Did you miss our Applewood Sliced Pork Bakkwa? It's back in stock at all our retail outlets! Applewood Sliced Pork... Posted by Bee Cheng Hiang 美珍香 Singapore on Saturday, January 16, 2021

These are also smoked for two hours using US-imported applewood and marinated with the brand's signature sauce.

