17 authentic Peranakan recipes just like grandma used to make

Peranakan or Nyonya cuisine is one of our country’s favourite foods. With influences from Chinese, Malay, Indonesian and even Thai cooking, Peranakan food adopts the best tastes and techniques from these cultures, creating dishes that are known for their powerful and rich flavours.

And while you can certainly get your fix from the many incredible Peranakan restaurants around Singapore, why not try whipping up some of these classic heritage dishes at home yourself?

1. Spicy nyonya laksa

PHOTO: Andy Wong

Craving a comforting bowl of laksa? Try this slurp-worthy recipe courtesy of Chef Ambrose Poh from Allspice Institute.

Learn how this beloved dish is made from scratch, from the fragrant rempah paste and coconutty broth to the final garnishing touches with laksa leaves. A perfect one-pot dish for your next potluck party!

2. Ayam Buah Keluak

PHOTO: Andy Wong

This classic Peranakan speciality is often only eaten on special occasions like Chinese New Year, simply because it requires a bit more effort to make compared to your usual stir-fries.

In order to achieve the unique black gravy, you’ll need to soak the buah keluak (black nuts) for at least three days, before cracking each one open and then mashing the “meat” until you get a paste. But the effort will truly be worth it!

3. Nasi ulam

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Instead of regular fried rice, whip up this delicious herb rice dish. The secret to a successful Nasi Ulam? Make sure the rice is at room temperature and not piping hot when mixing it with the rest of the ingredients, as hot rice will end up cooking the herbs and turn your dish bitter.

4. Nonya chap chye

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

No Peranakan meal would be complete without this traditional favourite. It’s essentially a vegetable-based stew, featuring glass noodles (tang hoon), bean curd skin, cabbage leaves, black mushrooms, wood ear fungus and slices of pork belly. Michelin-star chef Malcolm Lee shares his recipe above.

5. Nonya popiah

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Fresh popiah is more than just South East Asia’s version of a wrap — it’s great for a light lunch and packs a punch with its contrast of flavours. Try making this at home with your loved ones and they might enjoy putting together their own popiah too!

6. Ayam tempra

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Best eaten with freshly-steamed rice, this hearty Peranakan dish, shared by Fat Fuku’s Chef Annette Tan, features chicken in a sweet and sour sauce. A bit of lime juice and salt helps bring out the flavours even more.

7. Kueh pie tee

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

This popular Peranakan dish makes a perfect appetiser for potlucks, home parties and picnics. It features a sweet and spicy mixture of thinly sliced veggies and prawns stuffed into a thin and crispy shell. Just pop it into your mouth for an explosion of flavours!

To prevent the shells from getting soggy, DIY a kueh pie tee station and have your guests fill the shells themselves.

8. Nonya mee siam

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Spicy, tangy and aromatic, it’s no wonder this dish is a hot favourite amongst Singaporeans. Not to be confused with the soupy version, the Nyonya take on mee siam features dry vermicelli (or bee hoon) slathered with the delicious gravy.

9. Roasted brinjals with nuts, shalllots and shrimp fry

PHOTO: The Straits Times

If you love brinjals, then this dish by cookbook author and food writer Sylvia Tan is right up your alley.

It features oven-roasted brinjals instead of traditional fried ones, and is topped with sambal, shrimp fry, fried shallots and nuts so every bite is bursting with flavour. For extra richness, Sylvia recommends adding candlenut.

10. Nyonya duck curry

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

With a little patience and TLC, this Nyonya Duck Curry will be a hit at gatherings and parties. The recipe, shared by AllSpice Institute’s Chef Ambrose Poh, uses the versatile Rempah Kuning paste. Have it with rice, prata or bread – it goes with everything.

11. Corn hoon kueh

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

This sweet Nyonya kueh, also known as kueh jagung, is easy to make and makes a great kueh introduction for little children as it comes with delicious sweet corn.

While the recipe is straightforward and fuss-free, some might find the banana-leaf-wrapping step to be troublesome or cumbersome. If that’s the case, you can skip the banana leaves and pop the mixture into a jelly mould as well.

12. Bubur cha cha with vanilla ice cream

PHOTO: Robin Yong/Blu Inc Media

Whether you like your bubur cha cha served chilled or hot, pair it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for the perfect dessert on hot, sunny days.

13. Pulut tai tai

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

For dessert, why not serve up this simple but elegant Nyonya kueh? Made of glutinous rice that’s been steamed in coconut milk and pandan leaf, it can be eaten on its own or served with a bit of kaya for added flavour. Psst, the beautiful rich blue hue comes from butterfly pea flowers!

14. Laksa fried rice

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

For a fuss-free weeknight dinner or a potluck party, try this hearty, flavourful Peranakan-inspired dish that will add some spice to things.

15. Nyonya cocktail salad (kueh pie tee)

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Need ideas for finger food for your next cosy gathering, picnic or potluck party? This classic Peranakan dish that consists of vegetables, mixed fruits, and shrimp in a crunchy shell is sure to be a hit among your guests. The bonus? It’s surprisingly easy to make.

16. Kueh lapis

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

One of the most popular childhood snacks, kueh lapis still offers a kick when we peel off each brightly-coloured layer after another. And though it looks difficult to make, it’s actually much easier than it looks.

17. Sambal belacan

PHOTO: The Singapore Women's Weekly

Spice lovers know that there’s nothing like some sambal belacan to accompany your to dishes. This aromatic condiment brings an explosion of flavour – spicy, savoury and sour – that tantalises the taste buds and immediately stirs up our appetite.

Plus, it goes well with practically anything – seafood, meat, seafood, even noodles and rice.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.