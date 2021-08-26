17 cheap and good liquid eyeliners that don't smudge on oily eyelids

If you have oily eyelids and experience your eyeliner melting by midday, your quest for liquid eyeliners is over!

Check out these 17 budget-friendly liquid eyeliners that simply will not smudge.

While our tester reviewed these without applying eye primer, you can always use an eye primer to make your eyeliner last even longer!

Jill Stuart Nuance Look Liquid Eyeliner, $31

The formula contains a film-forming agent resistant to sweat, tears, water and rubbing to achieve not just a durable but a gorgeous colour too.

PHOTO: Sephora

The sheer black formula blends effortlessly into your lash line, giving a naturally enhanced look.

It's also super easy to apply, thanks to the unique brush which has just the right mix of firm and soft.

A foolproof and waterproof eyeliner - what's not to love?

Sephora Collection Intense Ink Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $22

The 'gel ink technology used here makes the liner extremely easy to apply, with little effort required.

Say goodbye to struggling in front of the mirror for minutes each day, just to get your eyeliner right.

PHOTO: Sephora

Plus, the 0.3mm applicator tip might be ultra-fine but it packs a punch and feels like you're using a brush.

Choose between satin or metallic finishes then get ready to dazzle everyone with your stylish eyes.

Tarte Maneater™ Liquid Eyeliner, $31

If the name itself isn't enough to entice you to pick up this eyeliner, we don't know what will.

PHOTO: Sephora

It's also ideal for anyone who loves statement eyes.

The micro-brush tip is smooth on your lashes so you can easily add more product to amp up the drama.

The formula also contains castor oil which helps to nourish and moisturise your lashes so go ahead and use them all day, every day - your lashes will thank you for it.

Too Faced Sketch Marker Liquid Art Eyeliner, $31

The packaging is inspired by Japanese calligraphy pens so not only does this look elegant, you'll also get to pretend you're an artist working on a blank canvas every time you put on eyeliner.

The precision-control felt tip gives smooth, even coverage.

It's even easy to draw cat eyes, if you're so inclined.

PHOTO: Instagram/makeup_by_a_lime

There are many colours to choose from so it's what you need if you're looking for everyday use or a bold, unique look.

Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner, $33

You've heard the song Walks Like Rihanna?

Well, now you can lashes like Rihanna!

Fenty is, of course, the brand by pop star/businesswoman Rihanna.

PHOTO: Sephora

Between the hyper-saturated satin finish, the easy-grip triangle shape and the innovative flex tip, we can't decide what we love most about this product.

And if it's good enough for RiRi, it's good enough for us.

Maybelline Eyestudio Hypersharp Laser Liner Intense Black, $19.90

After trying a hoard of eyeliners over the years, I always find myself reaching for my trusty Maybelline Eyestudio Hypersharp Laser Liner.

It's well-loved for many good reasons.

PHOTO: Watsons

One of which includes its utmost precision for drawing lines. It goes on steadily in one fluid stroke and delivers richly pigmented colour.

But the best part is, it doesn't smudge on oily eyelids.

It is easy to use and has a great staying power; it draws on slick and smooth and intense, and lasts the entire day!

VERDICT: 10/10

Shiseido ArchLiner Ink - Stylo Eye Liner, $45

Precision is key when you're trying to ace your eyeliner game.

To keep it on fleek, look over to Shiseido's highly raved ArchLiner Ink.

PHOTO: Sephora

Achieve clean lines and have easy control with the angled tip of this eyeliner so you can easily draw it without twisting your wrist.

Besides that, it also provides 12 hours of waterproof colour!

Side note: it does take some time getting used to but once you do, it'll all be worth it.

VERDICT: 7/10

Kate Tokyo Super Sharp Liner EX2.0, $18.90

Hate having to deal with spots between your eyelashes after applying your eyeliner?

We've got the perfect solution.

PHOTO: Watsons

This Super Sharp Liner by Kate Tokyo is super soft but precise, and it allows you to fill in the spots easily for a smooth application thanks to its fine brush tip.

It's also formulated to repel sweat, water and sebum, and can easily comes off with warm water, so you won't have to worry about scrubbing your eyes when you're removing it.

VERDICT: 8/10

SilkyGirl Precision Liquid Eyeliner, $12.90

This liquid eyeliner from SilkyGirl is waterproof, pigmented and super affordable.

PHOTO: Guardian

It's formulated to ensure a smooth, one-flick application, making it the perfect liner option for days when you're in a hurry but still need to amp up your makeup look.

Plus, since this liner is waterproof, it should stay on all day - no touchups required.

VERDICT: 8/10

3CE Easy Pen Eye Liner, US$18

This liquid eyeliner is great for days when you gotta go fast,as the sponge tip (as opposed to a longer brush tip) gives you greater control.

It also glides onto the skin smoothly and forms a film as it dries down to a smudge-proof finish.

PHOTO: Stylenanda

As with most film-type liners, this product can be easily removed with warm water.

VERDICT: 8/10

NYX Matte Liquid Liner in Black, $14

The formula goes on glossy and quickly dries to a matte finish without flaking off over the day.

PHOTO: Lazada

The fine brush tip is the perfect length for creating long skinny lines and wing tips without being unwieldy.

It lasts all day without smudging but takes some effort to remove.

VERDICT: 9/10

Bourjois Liner Pinceau Liquid Eyeliner in Ultra Black, $18.50

An intensely black liquid liner that stays fade-proof for up to 16 hours, and doesn't transfer even on oily lids or hooded monolids.

PHOTO: ninthavenue.sg

But be warned - the dip brush picks up a lot of formula, so you will need to take off the excess before applying to prevent mistakes, unless you're a fan of very thick liner.

Not for newbies.

VERDICT: 8/10

Browlash Ex Liquid Eyeliner in Deep Black, $19.90

PHOTO: Watsons

The felt tip is smooth, yet firm enough to give even beginners good control, and dispenses an intensely black formula that stays smudge-proof and sebum-resistant.

It doesn't smudge even when applied on the lower lashes.

VERDICT: 8.5/10

K-Palette Real Lasting Eyeliner 1 Day Tattoo in Brown Black, $19.90

PHOTO: Watsons

If black is too intense, and brown too subtle, then the deep brown pigment of this waterproof and smudge-resistant liner is perfect for that polished look without looking too done up.

VERDICT: 8.5/10

Kiss Me Heroine Make Impact Liquid Eyeliner Super Waterproof Black, $18.90

The dip-brush eyeliner picks up the perfect amount every time - there's no need to brush off excess.

The pigment is super black so one layer is enough.

PHOTO: Watsons

However, the applicator, while soft and gentle, may be challenging for eyeliner beginners, as it requires more control to apply.

The formula is so lasting, an oil-based cleanser is needed to remove it.

VERDICT: 10/10

Etude House Proof 10 Gelquid Liner in BK801, $18

The fine brush tip glides over the lash line smoothly, dispensing a thick formula that dries to a vivid black and gives the effect of a gel liner - but without the tedium of using a pot liner with a separate brush that needs to be cleaned daily.

PHOTO: Pinterest

Be warned: it dries quickly and stays put, making it difficult to do any corrections.

VERDICT: 8.5/10

Bourjois Liner Feutre in Ultra Black, $19.50

Extremely pigmented, this felt-tip liner gives a thicker line that glides on effortlessly for a '60s cat-eye or a rebellious-rocker look.

PHOTO: ninthavenue.sg

It dries to a matte finish, and sets without transferring or smudging in spite of how black it is - you need to be a little more practiced, using this eyeliner.

VERDICT: 8.5/10

All the items are independently selected by our editorial team.

If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

But we only recommend products we love. Promise.

This article was first published in Her World Online.