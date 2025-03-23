17 iftar spots in Singapore for Ramadan 2025: Buffets and special offers

Ramadan is a time for reflection, spiritual growth, and, of course, gathering with family and friends over a delicious meal to break the fast.

In Singapore, a vibrant food scene offers numerous options for a memorable iftar experience.

Whether you're craving local delicacies, international cuisine, or a lavish buffet spread, the city is home to a variety of restaurants that cater to all tastes during this blessed month.

This article highlights some of the best iftar spots in Singapore, perfect for celebrating Ramadan with your loved ones.

Bismillah Biriyani

Bismillah Biryani is an award-winning halal eatery famous for its authentic Dum Biryani, cooked with fragrant basmati rice and tender, spiced meats. The restaurant has been recognised with the Michelin Bib Gourmand for seven consecutive years.

Their menu features signature dishes like Chicken and Mutton Biryani, Tandoori Chicken, and Korma. Unlike oily or heavy biryanis, Bismillah's version is light yet rich in flavours. It's a must-visit for biryani lovers seeking a true taste of Mughlai cuisine in Singapore.

Ramadan Specials: Bismillah Biryani typically offers special iftar menus featuring a variety of traditional dishes, including their signature dum biryani, kebabs, haleem, nihari, and desserts like kulfi. To accommodate larger gatherings, they provide family packages.

One notable promotion is the Ramadan Special package, ideal for four to six people, which includes a pack of 10 dates. Additionally, they offer a Mutton Nihari dish accompanied by a complimentary naan bread.

Addresses: Located in Dunlop Street, Shenton Way, Gardens by the Bay (Supertree Grove) and NTU (Nanyang Technological University)

Contact Number: +65 6935 1326 (Dunlop Street)

Website: Bismillah Biryani Official Website

The Dim Sum Place

The Dim Sum Place is a halal-certified restaurant in Singapore, offering an extensive selection of Cantonese dim sum and Hong Kong-style dishes. Patrons can savour favourites like Chicken Xiao Long Bao, Molten Salted Egg Custard Buns, and Vermicelli Rolls with Roasted Duck.

Beyond dim sum, the menu features congee, noodles, and roasted meats, ensuring a comprehensive dining experience.

The restaurant's commitment to quality has made it a popular choice among both locals and tourists. With multiple outlets across Singapore, it provides convenient access to authentic halal dim sum.

Ramadan Offers: For Ramadan 2025, The Dim Sum Place is offering special iftar platters available for takeaway or delivery, allowing patrons to enjoy their favourites dim sum dishes at home.

Address: The Dim Sum Place operates several outlets across Singapore

Contact Number: +65 6655 8787 (North Bridge Road)

Website: www.thedimsumplace.sg

Restaurant Espoir

Restaurant Espoir is a halal-certified establishment offering modern European cuisine infused with Malayan flavours. The name "Espoir," meaning "hope" in French, reflects its mission to provide a unique dining experience.

The menu features innovative dishes such as Squid Ink Paella with masak hitam sauce and a variety of tapas reimagined with local spices. The restaurant's elegant interior, adorned with Greco-Roman motifs, creates a sophisticated ambiance.

Additionally, Espoir offers an alcohol-free cocktail menu, providing a range of creative beverages to complement its culinary offerings.

Ramadan Offers: For Ramadan 2025, Restaurant Espoir is introducing Singapore's first halal à la carte tapas buffet, blending Spanish classics with Southeast Asian spices. This unique culinary journey allows guests to enjoy an array of small plates, paellas, and desserts reimagined with local flavours.

Address: 70 Amoy Street, Singapore 069889

Contact Number: +65 6221 9989

Website: restaurant-espoir.sg

Atrium

Atrium Restaurant, nestled within the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, offers a halal-certified buffet that seamlessly blends local Singaporean favourites with international cuisines. Guests can indulge in signature dishes such as Singapore chili crab, laksa, and a diverse seafood-on-ice selection featuring poached tiger prawns and baby lobsters.

The restaurant's modern ambiance and welcoming atmosphere make it an ideal spot for both casual dining and special occasions. With live cooking stations and a variety of culinary delights, Atrium Restaurant ensures a memorable dining experience for all patrons.

Ramadan Offers: For Ramadan 2025, Atrium Restaurant is presenting a special buffet from Feb 28 to March 30.

Highlights include slow-cooked wagyu beef cheeks rendang, chempedak masak lemak, and a 13-spice roasted whole baby lamb. The seafood station boasts Boston lobster, fresh oysters, and blue mussels, complemented by a BBQ section with delights like otah-otah and grilled squid.

Address: 317 Outram Road, Level 4, Singapore 169075

Contact Number: +65 3138 2530

Website: singaporeatrium.holidayinn.com/atrium-restaurant-buffet-details

Captain Kim Korean BBQ & Hot Pot

Captain Kim Korean BBQ & Hotpot is a halal-certified buffet restaurant in Singapore, offering a delightful fusion of Korean barbecue and hotpot experiences.

With over 60 varieties of marinated meats, fresh vegetables, and ingredients, guests can indulge in a diverse and satisfying meal. The restaurant's commitment to quality and affordability makes it a popular choice for family gatherings and corporate events.

Operated by Kingdom Food Group, Captain Kim ensures a memorable dining experience that caters to both barbecue enthusiasts and hotpot lovers.

Ramadan offers: Captain Kim Korean BBQ & Hotpot is offering special buffet promotions to enhance your iftar experience. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of halal-certified Korean barbecue and hotpot dishes, perfect for breaking fast with family and friends. Specific details about the Ramadan promotions can be found on their official website or by contacting the restaurant directly.

Address: Captain Kim Korean BBQ & Hotpot operates multiple outlets across Singapore

Contact Number: +65 6260 4247 (Tampines Junction)

Website: kingdomfood.sg/captain-kim-korean-bbq-hotpot/

Kucina Italian Restaurant

Kucina Italian Restaurant, established in June 2016, is Singapore's first authentic and Muis halal-certified Italian eatery. Founded by Chef Gero @ Omar, an Italian-Muslim revert with over 30 years of culinary experience, Kucina offers a diverse menu featuring handcrafted pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and traditional Italian desserts.

The restaurant prides itself on blending authentic Italian flavours with halal-certified ingredients, ensuring a delightful dining experience for all guests.

Located in the heart of Singapore, Kucina has garnered acclaim from both local and international patrons, including notable figures. Its commitment to quality and authenticity has solidified its reputation as a premier destination for halal Italian cuisine.

Ramadan offers: In celebration of Ramadan 2025, Kucina Italian Restaurant has extended its Ramadan Lunch Promo, available from 12.00pm to 4.00pm, offering guests a delectable Italian feast perfect for a mid-day break.

Additionally, Chef Gero has introduced a special Egg Tagliolini Lobster Pasta with Stracciatella Burrata Cheese, featuring fresh premium Boston lobster, exclusively for this festive period.

Address: 11 Tanjong Katong Road, #B1-09/10, KINEX Mall, Singapore 437157

Contact Number: +65 6493 2154

Website: kucinaitalian.com

The Meathouse

The MeatHöuse offers a unique dining experience with its halal-certified steaks, perfect for those looking for a hearty and satisfying iftar. Their premium meats are grilled to perfection, delivering a mouth-watering selection that pairs perfectly with your iftar cravings.

The warm, welcoming atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for family and friends to gather after a day of fasting. With Ramadan specials and promotions, you can enjoy your meal at great value without compromising on quality. The attentive service ensures a seamless dining experience, allowing you to enjoy every bite while breaking your fast.

Address: 2 Tampines Central 5, #05-04 Century Square, Singapore 529509

Contact Number: +65 6260 1752

Website: themeathouse18c.com

Ginger @ Parkoyal on Beach Road

Ginger is an award-winning halal-certified restaurant located within the ParkRoyal on Beach Road hotel in Singapore. Helmed by Executive Chef Vincent Aw, the restaurant offers a diverse menu of local and international cuisines, including an array of Korean dishes during the Ramadan period.

The spacious, biophilic design provides a comfortable and inviting atmosphere for diners. Ginger has received accolades such as the Best Halal Casual Dining Restaurant at the Epicurean Star Awards 2023.

Ramadan Offers: Ginger presents a special Korean-themed buffet titled "Flavours of Korea." Available from Feb 27 to April 30, 2025, this buffet features over 30 authentic Korean dishes alongside signature local delights.

Highlights include Korean Fried Boneless Chicken in seven flavours, a DIY Bibimbap Station, and traditional items like Tteokbokki and Kimchi Pancakes. The buffet is available daily from 6.00pm to 10.00pm, with pricing as follows:

Monday to Thursday: S$75++ per adult; S$37.50++ per child

Friday to Sunday, Public Holidays & Eve of Public Holidays: S$85++ per adult; S$42.50++ per child

A prayer room is available during the Ramadan period for guests' convenience.

Address: 7500 Beach Road, Singapore 199591

Contact Number: +65 3138 1995

Website: ParkRoyal on Beach Road - Ginger

Penang Culture

Penang Culture is Singapore's first halal-certified restaurant dedicated to authentic Penang cuisine. They import original, authentic ingredients from artisans in Penang, ensuring each dish delivers the island's true flavours.

Their menu features timeless favourites and novel creations, including Penang Assam Laksa and Char Kway Teow. Penang Culture provides a delightful dining experience for all.

Ramadan Offers: Penang Culture offers a buffet experience during Ramadan, available until April 30, 2025. For specific details on the buffet offerings, including pricing and timings, it's best to contact the restaurant directly or visit their official website.

Address: Various locations including Nex (B1-76), Compass One (03-13), JEM (04-27), VivoCity (B2-23E), and Changi Airport Terminal 1 (03-19).

Contact Number: +65 6385 2820 (Compass One)

Website: penangculture.com.sg

Taiwan Culture

Taiwan Culture is Singapore's first halal-certified Taiwanese buffet restaurant, located in Changi Airport Terminal 2. The restaurant offers a culinary exploration of Taiwan's diverse flavours, featuring over 30 authentic dishes such as Braised Pork Belly, Popcorn Chicken, and Bubble Tea.

With its cosy Taiwan-inspired decor and scenic setting, it's an ideal spot for families and friends to gather. Open 24 hours, it provides flexibility for diners at any time.

Ramadan Offers: Taiwan Culture offers an unlimited buffet, making it perfect for breaking fast. The buffet features a variety of dishes, including traditional Taiwanese street food, with side dishes that rotate weekly.

Address: Changi Airport Terminal 2 Departure Hall, Singapore

Contact Number: +65 6542 2028

Website: taiwanculture.com.sg

Woke Ramen

Woke Ramen offers a unique ramen experience with its signature stir-fried method that imparts a distinct wok hei aroma. Their menu features a variety of ramen options, including the popular Chicken Chashu Collagen Ramen, simmered for over eight hours to achieve a rich, hearty broth.

Both outlets operate 24/7, providing flexibility for diners at any time. Additionally, Woke Ramen offers delivery and pickup services through their online platform.

Ramadan Offers: Ramadan set for just $32.90++! includes 2x Ramen, 1x Side, 2x Green Tea (Hot/Cold)

Address: Located in Changi Airport Terminal 1 Viewing Mall Central and CompassOne

Contact Number: +65 6542 2028 (Changi Airport Terminal 1)

Website: Woke Ramen Official Website

KFC Singapore

KFC Singapore, renowned for its signature fried chicken, offers a diverse menu catering to various tastes. With numerous outlets across the island, they provide dine-in, takeaway, and delivery options for added convenience.

Their commitment to quality and flavour has made them a popular choice among locals and visitors alike. For more information on their offerings, visit their official website.

Ramadan Offers: From Feb 26 to March 31, 2025, KFC Singapore presents the "Great Ramadan Feast," featuring:

10 pieces of signature fried chicken

8 pieces of crispy tenders

2 medium fries

2 medium whipped potatoes

Priced at $39.95, this hearty spread is available for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery. Additionally, the seasonal Fanta Fruit Punch 1.75L is available as an add-on for $2.95 via delivery platforms. Note: Offer excludes KFC Sentosa, Singapore Polytechnic, and Singapore Zoo outlets.

Address Various locations across Singapore, including Changi Airport Terminal 1 and CompassOne

Contact Number: +65 6386 3572 (CompassOne)

Website: KFC Singapore Official Website

Suki Suki Hot Pot

Suki-Suki Hot Pot is a halal-certified, all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant offering a delightful hotpot experience. With over 40 ingredients and seven distinct soup bases, including Thai Signature Tom Yum and Sweet Basil Chicken Soup, diners can customise their meal to their preferences.

The restaurant provides a friendly dining atmosphere, ideal for families and friends. Locations include HomeTeamNS Khatib and HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok.

Ramadan Specials: During Ramadan, Suki-Suki Hot Pot offers special add-ons such as Mala Soup and free-flow Iced Bandung, enhancing the dining experience.

Additionally, promotions like "Dine Free with 3 Paying Adults" are available from Monday to Thursday, with a Friday surcharge of $3. It's advisable to check their official website or contact the restaurant directly for the most current promotions.

Address: Located in HomeTeamNS Khatib and HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok

Contact Number: +65 6908 5616 (HomeTeamNS Khatib)

Website: Suki-Suki Hot Pot Official Website

Siam Kitchen

Siam Kitchen offers authentic Thai cuisine with a modern twist, prepared by chefs from Thailand. Their menu features traditional Thai street food favourites in a comfortable dining setting. With multiple outlets across Singapore, including HomeTeamNS Khatib, East Point Mall, and Safra Toa Payoh, Siam Kitchen provides a convenient and delightful dining experience for all.

Ramadan Specials: Siam Kitchen offers special Ramadan sets, including the Ramadan Dine-In Set for two and six, as well as a $79.90+ Ramadan Platter. These promotions are available for dine-in, delivery, and takeaway. It's recommended to contact the restaurant directly or visit their official website for the latest promotions and availability.

Address: Located in HomeTeamNS Khatib, East Point Mall and SAFRA Toa Payoh

Contact Numer: +65 3125 8710 (HomeTeamNS Khatib)

Website: Siam Kitchen Official Website

Kenny Rogers Roasters Singapore

Kenny Rogers Roasters is a casual dining restaurant chain renowned for its signature rotisserie-roasted chicken and a variety of hearty side dishes.

Originating from the United States, the brand has established a strong presence in Singapore with multiple outlets, offering a diverse menu that includes muffins, jacket potatoes, vegetable salads, pastas, soups, desserts, and beverages. Despite its US closure, the chain thrives in Asia, reflecting its enduring popularity.

Ramadan Specials: Kenny Rogers Roasters introduces limited-time offers such as the "Seoul Feast Mega Meal," featuring Korean-inspired dishes like Soy Garlic Crispy Golden Chicken, Bokkeumbap (Korean Fried Rice), and Yangnyeom Cream Pasta.

They also offer add-ons like Soy Garlic Rotisserie Chicken and Maple Muffins. For specific details on Ramadan promotions, including pricing and availability, it's best to contact the restaurant directly or visit their official website.

Addresses: Located in JEM, Marina Square, The Clementi Mall, Great World City, Century Square, Sengkanf Grand Mall

Contact Number: +65 6694 5073. (JEM)

Website: Kenny Rogers Roasters Singapore Official Website

Swensen's

Swensen's, established in Singapore in 1979, is a cherished family restaurant renowned for its delectable ice cream cakes and a diverse menu catering to various tastes.

The brand has become synonymous with sweet celebrations, offering a delightful dining experience for families and friends. Over the years, Swensen's has expanded its presence across Singapore, providing a variety of dining options to suit different preferences.

Ramadan Specials: Swensen's introduces special promotions such as the "Swensen's Unlimited Buffet," offering a wide array of dishes for diners to enjoy. They also feature unique items like the 'Fried Chicken' Ice Cream, providing a novel twist to traditional flavours.

Addresses: Located in multiple locations across Singapore

Contact Number: +65 6376 9388 (VivoCity)

Website: Swensen's Singapore Official Website

Peppermint @ ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore

ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay. Renowned for its halal-certified buffet, it offers a diverse selection of local and international cuisines, including fresh seafood, sushi, sashimi, and an array of desserts.

The restaurant's design incorporates abundant greenery, creating a refreshing and natural dining atmosphere. Children below the age of six dine free, making it an ideal spot for family gatherings. For more information, you can visit their official website.

Ramadan Specials

During Ramadan, Peppermint introduces special themed buffets to celebrate the season. For instance, the "Wonderful Indonesia Buffet" is available from Feb 26 to March 31, 2025, featuring a variety of Indonesian dishes.

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, Level 4 of ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore 039594

Contact Number: +65 6845 1111

Website: Peppermint at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay Official Website

With an abundance of dining options for iftar in Singapore, these restaurants offer diverse menus that cater to all tastes and preferences, making them perfect for family gatherings and celebrations during Ramadan.

From traditional local dishes to international flavours, each venue provides a unique dining experience in a comfortable and festive atmosphere. Whether you're craving a hearty buffet, grilled delights, or a sweet treat to end the meal, these restaurants ensure that every iftar is a memorable one.

Be sure to check their Ramadan specials and make your reservation early to enjoy these seasonal offerings with loved ones.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.