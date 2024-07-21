17 kid-friendly casual dining restaurants in Singapore

Who wouldn't wanna spend quality, family time outdoors? It's common for families to enjoy tasty meals while letting their kids play nearby.

The Lion City has numerous dining spots, so you should pick the best ones. After all, those places will host some of your kids' precious moments.

That is why this article will list the best baby-friendly casual dining restaurants. Skip the checking and go straight to booking with these options!

1. Food Republic at 313 Somerset

Food Republic is a food court with a small playground nearby. You may let your kids play around while you pick meals from a large selection. Then, you may enjoy your lunch and let your kids play again!

Address: Level 5, 313@Somerset 313 Orchard Road Singapore 238895

Telephone: +65 6509 6643

Website: foodrepublic.com.sg

2. Tiong Bahru Bakery Safari

Tiong Bahru has one of the best baby-friendly casual dining restaurants because its safari branch lets you enjoy the great outdoors. Savour delectable French treats while your kids play with slides and climbing structures nearby. Moreover, there is a lot of space for strollers.

Address: 130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819

Telephone: +65 6877 4876

Website: www.tiongbahrubakery.com

3. Open Farm Community

Do you and your family need more time outside? After checking out Tiong Bahru Safari Bakery, walk a few steps to enjoy the Open Farm Communities meals and amenities.

Address: 130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819

Telephone: +65 6471 0306

Website: www.openfarmcommunity.com

4. RedDot Brewhouse

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9HS6OmyVq9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

RedDot Brewhouse is a lovely alfresco dining establishment for you, your family, and even your pets! Indulge in a wide variety of meals while your kids get the usual pizza and nuggets.

Address: 25A Dempsey Road, #01-01 Singapore 247691

Telephone: +65 6475 0500

Website: reddotbrewhouse.com.sg

5. Prive at Keppel Bay

The Botanic Gardens is a refreshing outdoor family spot with the best baby-friendly casual dining restaurants in Singapore: Prive. It has an indoor playground with tables and chairs for colouring activities for your kids.

Address: The Prive Group, 10 Anson Road, #20-08, International Plaza, Singapore 079903

Telephone: +65 6776 0777

Email: info@prive.com.sg

Website: reddotbrewhouse.com.sg

6. Ola Beach Club

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2cHUtAyoXE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

If you prefer the deep blue sea instead of lush green forests, say "Ola!" to Ola Beach Club. It lets you and your kid cool off in the kiddie pool and enjoy various meals.

Address: 46 Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099005

Email: events@olabeachclub.com

Website: olabeachclub.com

7. Tanjong Beach Club

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxabBhDtlsM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Tanjong Beach Club is another great location if you want to soak up the waves while enjoying delicacies with your kid. However, you must make a reservation quickly to secure a spot.

Address: 120 Tanjong Beach Walk, Singapore 098942

Telephone: +65 9750 5323

Website: www.tanjongbeachclub.com

8. Bee's Knees

Bee's Knees cooks delicious meals with the freshest ingredients, from all-day breakfast items to pizzas, pasta, and salads. Alternatively, you may pre-order from one of its Buzz-kets to enjoy a picnic at the Botanic Gardens.

Address: 50 Cluny Park Road, Level 1 Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 257488

Telephone: +65 9815 3213

Website: beesknees@thegarage.sg

9. Smile Dessert

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CmBeuYlLade/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

One look at the Smile Dessert will immediately prove it's a great baby-friendly casual dining restaurant. The ball pit inside the cafe ensures your little one has eye candy and enjoys other treats.

Address: 534 North Bridge Rd, #01-01, Singapore 188749

Telephone: +65 6232 7801

Email: smiledessert534@gmail.com

10. Baker & Cook Dempsey

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6psEN7sbA0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Baker & Cook is one of the baby-friendly casual dining restaurants with unique food items. For example, you may enjoy Turkish eggs and Avo Smash for brunch with your kid.

Address: 7 Buroh Lane, #06-02, Commonwealth Capital Building, Singapore 618291

Email: info@bakerandcook.biz

Website: www.bakerandcook.biz

11. Huber's Bistro

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcoRDFHg4js[/embed]

What if you want your kid to enjoy the outdoors while keeping away from the sun? Then, Huber's Bistro is the baby-friendly casual dining spot you need with its pram parking and al fresco dining in the shade.

Address: 22 Dempsey Road, Singapore 249679

Website: singapore.b-together.com

12. AT Feast

Another al fresco dining spot, AT Feast, is a treat for the senses with its relaxing outdoor playground. Also, its all-day dining kids' menu will surely have your kid coming back for more.

Address: 16A Dempsey Rd, Singapore, 247695

Telephone: +65 6737 1588

Email: info@hubersbutchery.com.sg

Website: www.hubers.com.sg

13. The Coastal Settlement

The Coastal Settlement is known for its rustic charm and old-world memorabilia. Also, it lets your kids enjoy the present with its retro-style playground and menu.

Address: 200, Netheravon Road, Singapore 508529

Telephone: +65 6475 0200

Email: enquiries@thecoastalsettlement.com

Website: www.thecoastalsettlement.com

14. Beauty in the Pot

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8rdN92y-ni/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Beauty in the Pot is one of the best baby-friendly casual dining restaurants that lets the whole family have fun. You and your partner can enjoy the exhilarating hotpot while your kid cools off with delectable ice cream.

Address: 176 Orchard Rd, #05-16 The Centrepoint

Telephone: +65 6235 3557

Website: www.paradisegp.com

15. Super Loco

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9KHHOCN4_i/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Super Loco offers yummy Mexican dishes like Avo & Tomato Toast and Chicken Tacos. Also, it offers different kids' menu items on weekdays and weekends.

Address: 51 Telok Ayer Street, Roof Level, Singapore 048441

Telephone: +65 9815 7221

Email: hola@super-loco.com

Website: super-loco.com

16. Boomarang

Looking for baby-friendly casual dining restaurants early in the morning? Boomarang opens as early as 6:00 AM, letting you and your kids enjoy a tasty brekkie super early.

Address: 60 Robertson Quay, #01-15 The Quayside, Singapore 238252

Telephone: +65 6738 1077

Email: enquiries@boomarang.com.sg

Website: www.boomarang.com.sg

17. Din Tai Fung

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C8vix_oyuIk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Din Tai Fung is a world-famous establishment, so it is unsurprising to see it on this list. The Singapore branch has kid-friendly basics like fried rice and buns.

Address: 290 Orchard Road, #B1-03 Singapore 238859

Telephone: +65 6836 8336

Email: enquiries@boomarang.com.sg

Website: dintaifung.com.sg

This article was first published in theAsianparent.