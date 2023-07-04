17 mistakes parents make with their newborn that should be avoided

You've probably got your pregnancy preparation checklist all ticked off. You can just imagine people flooding in and celebrating the birth of your newborn. Although it's one of the most exciting times of your life, don't get carried away at the moment.

The guidelines change every so often, but there's a general trend of what not to do with a newborn.

Unfortunately, not many new parents-to-be are aware of these things they shouldn't do.

For the sake of your baby's health and safety, be aware and plan ahead to avoid these mistakes so your little one keeps a clean bill of health in his/her first few weeks out of the womb!

Things parents should not do with a newborn

1. Letting him sleep on his tummy

It might seem natural for your little one to sleep on their belly. However, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), sleeping on their tummies can lead to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

SIDS happens when your baby breathes in their own carbon dioxide repeatedly. This happens if your little one's face is facing somewhere with poor ventilation; for example, against the mattress or a pillow.

Your baby might not like it at first, but it's important to keep them safe. Ensure your newborn is sleeping on their back at all times.

2. Letting anyone kiss your newborn

Newborns are angelic and so precious! But as tempting as it is, avoid kissing your little one during the first few weeks of their life.

Your newborn's immune system is underdeveloped and can easily catch infections or diseases from an innocent kiss. In fact, your baby can even contract herpes!

During the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, close proximity from friends and relatives is an absolute no.

Maintain social distancing norms for at least the first six months till the baby has built immunity.

Even then, ask visitors not to kiss your baby, and also to always wash their hands.

Be firm but polite as it's much more important to be safe than sorry. While it may ruffle a few, most people will understand.

3. Leaving dirty diapers on for too long

It can seem economical to leave the diaper on until absolutely necessary. However, newborns pee and excrete a lot more than older babies.

Leaving your little one to sit in his/her own mess for that long is unsanitary, not to mention cruel.

It can lead to diaper rash which is extremely uncomfortable, but ultimately avoidable.

Change your little one's diaper regularly. You don't have to wait until it's soaked or heavy.

If you really want to save, you can use cloth diapers instead that you can wash once they get soiled.

4. Over-do the outfits

Your newborn might seem cold. However, piling on clothes can be detrimental and actually cause fever and dehydration.

After all, if you wore too many clothes, you'd overheat your own body. According to AAP, overheating can also put your baby at risk for SIDS.

One way to check your baby's temperature is by feeling the back of their neck. If it feels too warm or sweaty, remove one layer of clothing.

Baby OOTD aside, it's much more important to dress your newborn according to the weather.

A simple rule to follow is to dress the baby as you'd dress yourself with comfortability taking centre stage.

5. Letting your newborn cry for long

Your newborn can't speak. At this point, their only method of communication is by crying.

If you allow your newborn to cry without giving them any attention, it can lead to higher stress levels, which in turn can hamper your little one's brain development.

Also, your baby could learn that they won't get attention and feel neglected.

Attend to your newborn when the crying starts and try to identify the source of discomfort. It might be a nappy change, feeding time, or just wanting a cuddle.

6. Leaving your baby alone

Countless tragic stories have been reported about accidents happening to babies when they are left alone by their caregivers for even just a minute.

This could be prevented by simply looking after your newborn at all times.

Babies are designed to need the companionship of their parents. Until they can take care of themselves, newborns need adults to look after them.

Being left alone for prolonged periods of time will leave your baby distraught and scared. After all, they are new to this world and have no idea what's going on.

Contrary to what others believe, you cannot teach a newborn to be independent. Your little one needs you to be a calming and reassuring presence.

7. Punishing your newborn

Research shows nearly a third of 12-month-olds are spanked. Using physical punishment might seem like a good idea to cut out bad behaviour.

However, it has the complete opposite effect. Babies learn from how they're treated. In essence, smacking your newborn will make them trust you less, have less motivation to explore, and even misbehave more than before.

Learn to be patient with your little one. Look for different ways to calm your fussy baby other than spanking, shaking or depriving them of their needs.

If you’re stressed, take some me-time to unwind. Even if it's just for five minutes, it can really help your state of mind and help you deal with the situation at hand.

8. Giving your newborn cow's milk

Although convenient, don't give your newborn cow's milk. Your baby's digestive system is not ready to digest it yet.

It could potentially cause a lot of problems for your little one's undeveloped kidneys. Breast milk has all the nutrients and vitamins your baby needs.

If the mother is unable to breastfeed, never supplement the baby's milk with cow's milk. Opt for newborn formula milk and that should be sufficient nutrition for your child in the initial months.

9. Giving your baby water

Some parents (first-time or old-timers) make the mistake of giving their newborns water when they spit or throw up.

However, experts advise against it as it can lead to water intoxication and electrolyte imbalance which makes babies have less milk intake.

According to Dr Jennifer Tiglao, a paediatrician from the Philippines, an infant's kidneys cannot take a lot of water yet.

The water from your breast milk or formula milk is just the right amount for the baby for the first six months of life.

Moreover, when your baby vomits or spits up, it's better to let them rest first for about 20 to 30 minutes before feeding them again.

10. Swimming too soon and leaving your baby in water without supervision

Swimming can be an excellent learning opportunity for your baby. Playing in water engages your newborn's brain in so many ways.

However, experts recommend waiting until your baby is six months old before you can bring him to a public pool to swim.

Again, this has something to do with building your bub's immunity first before exposing them to possibly harmful elements.

Moreover, you should never leave your baby alone in the water. You run the risk of drowning. Your little one is unable to rescue himself/herself in that situation.

Read up on steps to safely introduce your baby to swimming before you attempt to bring him/her to a pool.

11. Allowing everyone to visit all at once

Everyone is excited to see your newborn! But when everyone comes all at once, it can be distressing for your little one.

Your baby is still getting used to being alive. It's important that in these early moments, you spend time holding your child as they get used to you.

In addition, exposing your baby to too many people at one time can increase the risk of acquiring viral infections.

Not to mention that you'll be mentally and physically exhausted as well. A lot of people will be telling you what to do and give you advice.

Avoid becoming overwhelmed by staggering your visits. Friends and family will have their chance to see the baby.

12. Giving your newborn a pacifier

You might try anything to calm your crying baby down. While a pacifier seems like a good idea, it causes confusion in your newborn who can't tell between a nipple from a pacifier.

It can lead to issues with latching further down the line. Wait until your newborn is at least two months old before introducing a pacifier.

13. Leave stuffed toys next to your sleeping baby

As cute as it looks and makes for a great Instagram photo, please do not leave a stuffed or fluffy toy in the cot with your newborn.

It can lead to SIDS if your baby rolls over and buries their face into the stuffed animal while sleeping.

It's safer to introduce toys into the cot when your baby is at least one-year-old.

14. Co-sleeping with your newborn

Many mums are co-sleeping advocates. While it might have been okay for them, it doesn't reduce the risks involved.

After all, we aren't in control of what we do while we sleep. You may accidentally roll over on top of your newborn.

Your little one might get caught up in the pillows, the sheets, or the duvet. It can seem like a great comfort to your child, but it comes with high risks.

15. Not cleaning your newborn's gums

Despite not having teeth, your newborn still needs their gums cleaned regularly.

Use a clean and damp washcloth or gauze and wipe your little one's gums after each feeding.

The remaining milk still has germs and bacteria lingering in your baby's mouth. Not taking care of the gums can lead to issues with teeth development.

Moreover, it's very important not to let babies sleep with a bottle in their mouths as it can lead to baby bottle tooth decay, and intoxication in newborns.

16. Leaving your baby alone with a pet

Pets are also part of the family. But leaving your pet alone with your newborn should be avoided at all costs.

Pets who were the centre of attention until your newborn came along can become aggressive.

If you have a pet, ensure your newborn is out of touching distance from your furry companion.

17. Obsessing over baby's cradle cap

Cradle cap, also known as seborrheic dermatitis, or seborrhea, is found on the head of a baby. It is a common condition in newborns and sometimes even in children up to three months.

While it may look unpleasant, you should know that your newborn is not bothered by this thick patch on its head. So resist the urge to pick on it with your hands.

Scratching it with your nails can make it worse. The baby's scalp may bleed and hurt. Remember that our nails have germs that we cannot see. If the baby is also injured, it can still be infected.

So even if it is annoying to look at, avoid moving it as it may harm your baby. Instead, it helps to wash the baby's scalp or whole head with mild soap or baby shampoo and warm water and put baby oil or mineral oil on the areas with a cradle cap.

Five things parents should do with a newborn in the post pandemic era

We've told you at length about what you should not do as a parent with your newborn. However, the pandemic has brought its own set of rules to avoid the risk of infection.

Here are five things that you must absolutely follow to keep your baby safe in the post-pandemic era.

1. Wear a mask when breastfeeding

Breastfeeding a baby is an extremely intimate affair for the mother and the baby, and there's no real way to avoid keeping the mother and the baby together.

Since the virus is spread through respiratory droplets that can be easily transmitted from a mother to her baby during breastfeeding.

It is recommended that mothers who are showing signs of COVID-19 wear a face mask when feeding the baby.

The mother can use a breast pump to store the milk, which can be then used by another member of the household to feed the baby.

Make sure the mother is washing her hands prior to touching any bottles or pump parts. Preferably, wear gloves while pumping.

So far, there have been no studies connecting breastfeeding to the transfer of the virus in babies, which makes it safe for your little one.

2. Restrict taking your baby out in public

It's strongly recommended to avoid social gatherings with your newborn. It would anyway be a challenge to plan an outing with a newborn for tasks as simple as grocery shopping.

The pandemic just brings in too many risk factors that are at best avoided. Especially, since you now have several home delivery apps that help you limit visits to the local store.

At the same time, visiting the paediatrician is an absolute must after you've brought the newborn home.

The visits will help your paediatrician to detect any problems early on and also ensure that all of the baby's vaccinations take place at the right time.

The paediatrician also assesses the well-being of the parent. You can discuss parenting issues with your doctor, and they will be in a better position to give the right advice.

3. Using a covered stroller or child seat

Should you have to step out to complete a task or even visit the paediatrician, it is advisable to bring home a covered stroller for the baby.

Children under the age of two should not wear face masks or a shield, which increases the risk of accidental suffocation and strangulation.

Instead, avoid bringing the baby in open contact by covering the stroller with a cloth or net of sorts.

The idea is to not suffocate the baby but keep him covered when stepping out of the house.

4. Establish a routine

It's important to establish a routine for your baby as they get older. You need to work around the baby's schedule for the first three months, but then you need to start developing a pattern that's beneficial for him and you.

This is particularly important for you to tend to tasks apart from the newborn. You can start by developing a regular sleep pattern.

Most babies sleep for a six-hour stretch at night until they are six to eight weeks old. As the little one gets older, they sleep for long hours at night, allowing them to get that much-needed rest.

Ensure that you are minimising stimulation in the evening to a minimum. When the baby wakes up, attend to their needs and put them back down to sleep.

Establishing a routine also helps in developing the right eating pattern, potty training, and play habits.

5. Learn about possible signs and symptoms

Babies who test for Covid-19 have little to no symptoms to show. That's why it's important in today's times that you stay extra cautious with your little one.

However, babies born prematurely are likely at higher risk of severe illnesses. Look for symptoms including:

Fever

Lethargy

Runny nose

Vomiting

Diarrhoea

Poor feeding

Breathing issues

While those could be common symptoms for non-Covid-19-related infections, it would be in the best interest of your baby to contact your paediatrician once you spot some danger signs.

Your doctor will be able to guide you with the next course of action, in case your baby is infected by the virus.

It's easy to get caught up in the celebrations of welcoming your newborn into the world.

However, take time to know what you should avoid doing to your newborn baby. It'll save a lot of headaches later, and keep them safe!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.