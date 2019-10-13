17 New K-beauty brands that are now available in Singapore (or ship here)

Singaporeans who love K-Beauty are pretty blessed.
We have access to products from many well-known brands without having to make a trip down to South Korea, and we are just about to get even luckier.
There’s a slew of new K-Beauty brands that have made their way to our shores and we are pumped up to introduce them to you!
Check out 17 of these new K-Beauty brands in Singapore to help you achieve flawless-looking skin and dewy make-up looks.
1. NEOGEN
If you have ever spent time researching about K-Beauty brands online before, you must have come across skincare brand Neogen at some point during your trawl through the World Wide Web.
Using its own patented technologies, this Korean beauty brand produces clinically-tested products that offer innovative skincare solutions.
Based on the latest dermaceutical research, the products are formulated with natural ingredients such as Green Tea and Calendula.
Their Dermalogy Bio-peel Gentle Gauze Peeling exfoliation pads are extremely popular, but another stand-out product is their signature Real Ferment Micro Essence, which instantly hydrates your skin, giving you a bright and dewy complexion.
Get your hands on their products on NET-A-PORTER.
2. VT COSMETICS
In case you didn’t already know, VT Cosmetics, a K-Beauty brand fronted by popular boy group BTS, is now in Singapore.
If you’re an ARMY, you’d want to get your hands on the VTXBTS THE SWEET EDITION SET.
Fans of BT21 would also be happy to know that there are multiple collections that feature the brand’s collab with the LINE characters.
Have sensitive and dry skin? Try the VT Cica Redness Moisture Cover Cushion, which reduces redness while keeping skin moisturised.
You can purchase their products online or head to their stores at Plaza Singapura and Jurong Point.
3. VENN
Love K-Beauty but never seem to be able to find the time to do the daunting 10-step Korean beauty routines?
VENN might be the answer for you. Backed by 20 years of skincare research and innovation, VENN is focused on streamlining traditional skincare routines by removing unnecessary steps with effective products that have high-performance ingredients.
Check out their Moisture-Balance All-In-One Face Cleanser that cleanses, removes make-up and mildly exfoliates the skin all in just one step, leaving your skin feeling soft and hydrated.
Check out NET-A-PORTER for their products.
4. WIGGLE WIGGLE
Those of you who are looking to try out a silicone face cleanser will be able to find an alternative in Wiggle Wiggle’s Sonic Silicon Face Cleanser.
Vibrating at 6000-9000 rpm, the device deep cleanses your skin and removes up to 99.5% of impurities.
Depending on your skin type and condition, you can choose from 15 levels of vibration intensity and find one that suits you the best.
The back of the device can also be used to give your skin a lifting massage.
Available at Guardian.
5. EGLIPS
Popular Korean drugstore brand Eglips offers fun and trendy make-up for women of all ages at affordable prices.
Their star product is the Blur Powder Pact, which gives you a bright and radiant flawless complexion while sitting comfortably on the skin.
Look out for other products like their Saranghae-Zoo Cotton Candy Tint for the lips with its super adorable packaging.
Available at Guardian.
6. THE OOZOO
The Oozoo is known for their masks that come in eye-catching and interesting designs but beneath the playful packaging, these highly effective masks pack a punch and truly deliver results.
Their ‘In-Shot’ sheet masks come individually packaged with ampoule-loaded syringes that keep the key skin-enhancing ingredients fresh and potent.
Mix them into the sheet mask only when you are ready to use it and get optimum results.
The Face Energy Shot Mask grabbed our attention with its usage of seven premium ingredients like Black Ginseng and Black Pearl to instantly rejuvenate skin and give it back its youthful glow.
Check out NET-A-PORTER for their products.
7. SUNTIQUE
Protecting your skin from the sun is the most essential step in any skincare routine but let’s be honest, a good sunscreen can be quite pricey.
Luckily for us, Suntique has arrived in Singapore.
It’s a professional sun care brand that offers reasonably priced products which give us strong protection from harmful UV rays, but are still mild and light on the skin, leaving it feeling moisturised and refreshed.
I’m Pure Cica Suncream is formulated for sensitive and delicate skin and its non-chemical UV filters provide strong UV protection of SPF 50+. It also has a natural skin tone-correcting effect.
Available at Guardian.
8. YUNGO
Yungo means “Nourishing Cream” in Korean, which is a perfectly apt name for a brand that wants to pamper and care for your hair.
Made with natural ingredients that include traditional Korean herbs, bird’s nest and ginseng, their products are beautifully packaged and have plenty of nutrients to give your hair the hydration and nourishment it needs to stay healthy and shiny.
Look out for The First Total Care that works as a shampoo, conditioner and hair treatment.
It tames unmanageable hair by cleansing the scalp, moisturizing and improving shine all while strengthening hair follicles.
Available at Guardian.
9. NOT JUST A*
Give your skin the spa experience at home by incorporating these konjac sponges into your everyday skincare routine.
Hand-crafted with love using 100% pure konjac vegetables that grow on Jeju island, these sponges gently cleanse, moisturise and exfoliate your skin.
Infused with different ingredients to address different skin concerns, try out the Konjac Face Sponge—Volcanic Clay if you want to soothe sensitive complexions and reduce redness.
Check out NET-A-PORTER for their products.
10. WHAL MYUNG
K-Beauty is usually associated with the latest and newest trends, but Whal Myung is a skincare brand that traces its roots back to the Korean royal court.
Using a secret formula, traditional herbs were combined with Western medical technology to develop Whal Myung Su, translated as “life-saving water” and was initially used to treat digestive problems like indigestion.
Later on, it was discovered that five out of the 11 herb ingredients were also beneficial to the skin and they were incorporated into skincare products such as the Whal Myung Skin Elixir.
Acting as a toner, serum and facial oil, it has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial benefits and keeps your skin deeply hydrated while maintaining a youthful glow.
Available at Guardian.
11. INTRINSIC
If you have sensitive skin, this K-Beauty brand is for you.
Intrinsic’s skincare range is free from synthetic chemicals and fragrances, making it gentle on the skin. So far, only the foam cleanser and sunscreen are available in Singapore.
The former is a gentle deep-cleanser that removes impurities and traces of pollution, while the latter contains Vitamin D-like Intrinsic Factor (VIF) to strengthen skin barrier while protecting against sun damage without compromising on vitamin D.
Available at Guardian.
12. ROM&ND
This cosmetics brand was created together with Korean celebrity make-up artist and popular beauty YouTuber Saerom Min.
It quickly gained fans with its trendy colours and sleek packaging. Check out their Zero Matte Lips range of lipsticks which have a creamy texture and glides on easily.
They come in a variety of highly pigmented delectable shades.
Available at Guardian.
13. BBIA
BBIA’s lip products are famous in the K-Beauty world and there are plenty of options in various gorgeous shades for you to choose from.
Besides the bold and vivid colors, their products are also known for their long-wearing formula and light texture.
BBIA’s Last Velvet Lip Tint products are extremely popular but their lipsticks are also worth checking-out.
Another product to take note of is their Last Auto Gel Eyeliner, which is highly pigmented and long-lasting.
Available at Guardian.
14. FEMMUE
Fans of floral products, take note of new luxury skincare brand FEMMUE.
Drawing inspiration from the energy of flowers, they are focused on creating products with botanically inspired ingredients that not only harness the healing and antioxidant properties of flowers like camellia and roses, but also their colours, scent and texture too.
The Divine Camellia Face Oil nourishes and hydrates skin to give it a healthy-looking glow through its highly concentrated formula that includes 100% cold-compressed Camellia.
Check out NET-A-PORTER for their products.
15. BY WISHTREND
We like to think of this brand as the K-Beauty version of Glossier. Like the American brand, it started as a website (albeit an e-commerce site retailing a selection of curated K-Beauty products).
Like Glossier’s Into the Gloss, they have an active social media presence and regularly dispenses skin care tips and advice to their huge following.
Now, they too have developed their own line of skincare products to directly address concerns and needs of their customers after listening to their feedback.
Their Mandelic Acid 5% Skin Prep Water is a hydrating daily exfoliant that is gentle enough for sensitive skin. It not only improves the skin texture, but also brightens the skin tone and nourishes the complexion.
It helps to prep skin so that it can better absorb other skin care products, improving the efficiency of any skincare routine.
Available at Guardian.
16. FRUDIA
We spend a lot of our time staying in air-conditioned spaces, so we need to protect the delicate skin on our hands from the dry environment.
Check out Frudia’s series of deeply moisturising hand creams formulated with real fruit extracts that nourish the skin.
They come in super cute packaging and have pleasant fruity fragrances. I
f you are not a fan of fruits, the Shea Butter hand cream works just as well to give you soft and supple hands.
Available at Guardian.
17. KLAIRS
This no-frills skincare brand is focused on providing simple but quality skincare solutions that deliver results without all the bells and whistles.
Ideal for consumers with sensitive skin, their products are void of harsh ingredients and work not only to soothe irritated skin, but also to make it strong and healthy.
The brand also believes in being respectful to the environment and is against animal testing.
One of their well-known products is their Rich Moist Soothing Serum.
It replenishes the skin’s moisture while soothing sensitive skin at the same time, giving you softer, smoother and more radiant skin.
Available at Guardian.
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.