17 New K-beauty brands that are now available in Singapore (or ship here)

PHOTO: Instagram/klairs.global
Valerie Toh
CLEO Singapore

Singaporeans who love K-Beauty are pretty blessed.

We have access to products from many well-known brands without having to make a trip down to South Korea, and we are just about to get even luckier.

There’s a slew of new K-Beauty brands that have made their way to our shores and we are pumped up to introduce them to you!

Check out 17 of these new K-Beauty brands in Singapore to help you achieve flawless-looking skin and dewy make-up looks.

1. NEOGEN

If you have ever spent time researching about K-Beauty brands online before, you must have come across skincare brand Neogen at some point during your trawl through the World Wide Web.

Using its own patented technologies, this Korean beauty brand produces clinically-tested products that offer innovative skincare solutions.

Based on the latest dermaceutical research, the products are formulated with natural ingredients such as Green Tea and Calendula.

Their Dermalogy Bio-peel Gentle Gauze Peeling exfoliation pads are extremely popular, but another stand-out product is their signature Real Ferment Micro Essence, which instantly hydrates your skin, giving you a bright and dewy complexion.

Get your hands on their products on NET-A-PORTER.

2. VT COSMETICS

In case you didn’t already know, VT Cosmetics, a K-Beauty brand fronted by popular boy group BTS, is now in Singapore.

If you’re an ARMY, you’d want to get your hands on the VTXBTS THE SWEET EDITION SET.

Fans of BT21 would also be happy to know that there are multiple collections that feature the brand’s collab with the LINE characters.

Have sensitive and dry skin? Try the VT Cica Redness Moisture Cover Cushion, which reduces redness while keeping skin moisturised.

You can purchase their products online or head to their stores at Plaza Singapura and Jurong Point.

3. VENN

View this post on Instagram

The team members at VENN share their favorite VENN product suited for their skin type and concerns. -⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ellen - "Age-Reversing All-In-One Concentrate saves me so much time in my routine. I am in my late 20s and have noticed improvement in my skin’s elasticity. I have noticed less fine lines on my forehead and around my eyes. With combination/oily skin, I was always reluctant in using moisturizers that are very hydrating. However, with the right moisturizer, hydration is actually crucial for those with oily skin types. This product sinks right into my skin and I have a glow all day long without feeling greasy.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Daiana - "My skin type is dry combination and I often deal with rosacea flare-ups. The Vitamin B All-In-One Concentrate elevated my skincare routine by providing deep hydration, reducing discoloration, and brightening my skin all with just one product. I also love the idea of getting the benefits of B vitamins on my skin." ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Yuelei - "I’m constantly on-the-go in regards to my work-life balance, and I often leave early in the morning and come home late at night. The Moisture-Balance All-In-One Face Cleanser streamlines my cleansing routine to one product that provides exactly what I need - a gentle, refreshing cleansing in the morning and a deep, nourishing cleansing at night that gets rid of all my makeup and buildup in one easy use."

A post shared by VENN (Global) (@vennskincare) on

Love K-Beauty but never seem to be able to find the time to do the daunting 10-step Korean beauty routines?

VENN might be the answer for you. Backed by 20 years of skincare research and innovation, VENN is focused on streamlining traditional skincare routines by removing unnecessary steps with effective products that have high-performance ingredients.

Check out their Moisture-Balance All-In-One Face Cleanser that cleanses, removes make-up and mildly exfoliates the skin all in just one step, leaving your skin feeling soft and hydrated.

Check out NET-A-PORTER for their products.

4. WIGGLE WIGGLE 

Those of you who are looking to try out a silicone face cleanser will be able to find an alternative in Wiggle Wiggle’s Sonic Silicon Face Cleanser.

Vibrating at 6000-9000 rpm, the device deep cleanses your skin and removes up to 99.5% of impurities.

Depending on your skin type and condition, you can choose from 15 levels of vibration intensity and find one that suits you the best.

The back of the device can also be used to give your skin a lifting massage.

Available at Guardian.

5. EGLIPS 

Popular Korean drugstore brand Eglips offers fun and trendy make-up for women of all ages at affordable prices.

Their star product is the Blur Powder Pact, which gives you a bright and radiant flawless complexion while sitting comfortably on the skin.

Look out for other products like their Saranghae-Zoo Cotton Candy Tint for the lips with its super adorable packaging.

Available at Guardian.

6. THE OOZOO

The Oozoo is known for their masks that come in eye-catching and interesting designs but beneath the playful packaging, these highly effective masks pack a punch and truly deliver results.

Their ‘In-Shot’ sheet masks come individually packaged with ampoule-loaded syringes that keep the key skin-enhancing ingredients fresh and potent.

Mix them into the sheet mask only when you are ready to use it and get optimum results.

The Face Energy Shot Mask grabbed our attention with its usage of seven premium ingredients like Black Ginseng and Black Pearl to instantly rejuvenate skin and give it back its youthful glow.

Check out NET-A-PORTER for their products.

7. SUNTIQUE

View this post on Instagram

☀️Llevo unos días probando estos solares que me enviaron desde @miincosmetics . Para mí no hay excusa que valga para no usar spf, las opciones son cada vez más amplias y no hay porqué renunciar a una buena cosmeticidad que se adapte a las necesidades (y tb a los gustos) de tu piel. . Suntique es una marca coreana especializada en protección solar y por ello tienen un solar para cada necesidad. . 🔅 I’m pure CICA - Está indicada para pieles sensibles y acneicas, spf 50+ y pa++++. Su textura es ♥️, hidratante pero de absorción inmediata, permite una aplicación generosa de producto sin notar la piel pesada. Ligera, fresca y con ingredientes calmantes y regenerantes como la centella asiática, galactomyces. . Su textura me ha encantado, está enfocada a pieles finas y delicadas q se enrojecen fácilmente (véase la mía). . 🔅I’ m safe for sensitive skin- Está indicada para pieles MUY sensibles, con spf35+ y pa++++ y filtros minerales.De nuevo la textura es una maravilla pero además contiene entre sus ingredientes: jojoba, escualeno, centella asiática... el acabado es un pelin blanquecino xo se asienta y desaparece al momento. . Me han enamorado la textura y el acabado de estos solares!!! se deslizan fácilmente, permiten ser generosos en cantidad y la piel queda muy bonita y fresca. . Me fascina la cultura de la piel que tiene el mundo asiático y la importancia q conceden al spf. A nosotros nos queda todavía camino q recorrer en la concienciación solar pero poco a poco... 😉 . Esta marca (a falta de probarla a fondo en mis esperadas vacaciones) ha superado el primer filtro beautyfreak con creces! . Qué textura de spf es vuestra fav? . Felices vacaciones a l@s q estéis ya disfrutando, a l@s q aún nos queda un poquito...ánimo q todo llega!!! 😘 #suncare #spf #suntique #miincosmetics #koreanskincare

A post shared by M A D L Y E K L E C T I C (@madlyeklectic) on

Protecting your skin from the sun is the most essential step in any skincare routine but let’s be honest, a good sunscreen can be quite pricey.

Luckily for us, Suntique has arrived in Singapore.

It’s a professional sun care brand that offers reasonably priced products which give us strong protection from harmful UV rays, but are still mild and light on the skin, leaving it feeling moisturised and refreshed.

I’m Pure Cica Suncream is formulated for sensitive and delicate skin and its non-chemical UV filters provide strong UV protection of SPF 50+. It also has a natural skin tone-correcting effect.

Available at Guardian.

8. YUNGO

Yungo means “Nourishing Cream” in Korean, which is a perfectly apt name for a brand that wants to pamper and care for your hair.

Made with natural ingredients that include traditional Korean herbs, bird’s nest and ginseng, their products are beautifully packaged and have plenty of nutrients to give your hair the hydration and nourishment it needs to stay healthy and shiny.

Look out for The First Total Care that works as a shampoo, conditioner and hair treatment.

It tames unmanageable hair by cleansing the scalp, moisturizing and improving shine all while strengthening hair follicles.

Available at Guardian.

9. NOT JUST A*

Give your skin the spa experience at home by incorporating these konjac sponges into your everyday skincare routine.

Hand-crafted with love using 100% pure konjac vegetables that grow on Jeju island, these sponges gently cleanse, moisturise and exfoliate your skin.

Infused with different ingredients to address different skin concerns, try out the Konjac Face Sponge—Volcanic Clay if you want to soothe sensitive complexions and reduce redness.

Check out NET-A-PORTER for their products.

10. WHAL MYUNG

K-Beauty is usually associated with the latest and newest trends, but Whal Myung is a skincare brand that traces its roots back to the Korean royal court.

Using a secret formula, traditional herbs were combined with Western medical technology to develop Whal Myung Su, translated as “life-saving water” and was initially used to treat digestive problems like indigestion.

Later on, it was discovered that five out of the 11 herb ingredients were also beneficial to the skin and they were incorporated into skincare products such as the Whal Myung Skin Elixir.

Acting as a toner, serum and facial oil, it has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial benefits and keeps your skin deeply hydrated while maintaining a youthful glow.

Available at Guardian.

11. INTRINSIC

If you have sensitive skin, this K-Beauty brand is for you.

Intrinsic’s skincare range is free from synthetic chemicals and fragrances, making it gentle on the skin. So far, only the foam cleanser and sunscreen are available in Singapore.

The former is a gentle deep-cleanser that removes impurities and traces of pollution, while the latter contains Vitamin D-like Intrinsic Factor (VIF) to strengthen skin barrier while protecting against sun damage without compromising on vitamin D.

Available at Guardian.

12. ROM&ND

This cosmetics brand was created together with Korean celebrity make-up artist and popular beauty YouTuber Saerom Min.

It quickly gained fans with its trendy colours and sleek packaging. Check out their Zero Matte Lips range of lipsticks which have a creamy texture and glides on easily.

They come in a variety of highly pigmented delectable shades.

Available at Guardian.

13. BBIA

View this post on Instagram

👏Sau bao ngày ngóng trông thì em ấy đã trở lại và lợi hại hơn xưa. #BBIA_BLUR_TINT đợt này hãng đã tăng thêm trọng lượng từ 3.8g lên 4.4g. Chị em mình tha hồ đánh son không sợ hết luôn nè 💐Nắp son đã được cải tiến lại để son không bị trào ra nữa. An toàn khi để trong túi xách nhé 💐Vì là dòng blur tint nên bảng màu sẽ rất nhẹ nhàng, phù hợp đánh hàng ngày, đảm bảo không hề lộ vân môi, mà môi vẫn nhẹ tênh >> Link sản phẩm: https://bbox2u.com/shop/item.php?it_id=1566785348 ** 👉 Hiện B.BOX đang tuyển B.BOX Blogger, nếu bạn yêu thích mỹ phẩm thì cứ liên hệ với tụi mình nhé. Chi tiết các bạn vào link này xem nhé: https://goo.gl/t5Yne4 Ưu Đãi Dành cho B.BOX Bloggers : Coupons, Points, Events và còn nhiều cái khác nữa... ** 💋 REVIEW NOW!! 💋 5,000 point for Review!!♥ 50,000 point for Best Review!!♥ 5,000points tặng bạn nếu bạn viết review cho sản phẩm đã mua. Vui lòng kiểm tra tai My Page => My Review Page! Hãy review và nhận điểm nhé!! Và B.BOX sẽ lựa chọn 5 best reviews mỗi tháng và sẽ tặng 50,000 point đến mỗi bạn. Bạn có thể sử dụng để mua hàng ngay. Hãy chia sẽ thật nhiều những trải nghiệm của bạn đối với sản phẩm nhé! ** Daily HOTDeal các loại mỹ phẩm Hàn Quốc HOT NHẤT, NHANH NHẤT tại Việt Nam We share TRUST&FUN B.BOX www.bbox2u.com #bbox2u #mypham #hanquoc #myphamhanquoc #makeup #lips #blurtint #bbia #bbiablurtint

A post shared by B.BOX (@b.box2u) on

BBIA’s lip products are famous in the K-Beauty world and there are plenty of options in various gorgeous shades for you to choose from.

Besides the bold and vivid colors, their products are also known for their long-wearing formula and light texture.

BBIA’s Last Velvet Lip Tint products are extremely popular but their lipsticks are also worth checking-out.

Another product to take note of is their Last Auto Gel Eyeliner, which is highly pigmented and long-lasting.

Available at Guardian.

14. FEMMUE

View this post on Instagram

INTRODUCING FEMMUE. Our collection of skincare saviors harnesses the power and potency of flowers for a range of clean products delivering the latest innovation in modern botanical cosmetics. With a passion for the energy of plants and flowers, our founder, Kelly S. Chung, took four years to develop the line, obsessively seeking out the best, most effective ingredients in the world to bring our unique brand of Flower Therapy to your bathroom counters. . From the calming scents to the rich textures to the vibrant colors and protective antioxidants, each and every aspect of our products was meticulously crafted to delight the senses and heal the skin. . We can’t wait for you to experience FEMMUE. Available now via @netaporter.

A post shared by FEMMUE (@femmue) on

Fans of floral products, take note of new luxury skincare brand FEMMUE.

Drawing inspiration from the energy of flowers, they are focused on creating products with botanically inspired ingredients that not only harness the healing and antioxidant properties of flowers like camellia and roses, but also their colours, scent and texture too.

The Divine Camellia Face Oil nourishes and hydrates skin to give it a healthy-looking glow through its highly concentrated formula that includes 100% cold-compressed Camellia.

Check out NET-A-PORTER for their products.

15. BY WISHTREND

We like to think of this brand as the K-Beauty version of Glossier. Like the American brand, it started as a website (albeit an e-commerce site retailing a selection of curated K-Beauty products).

Like Glossier’s Into the Gloss, they have an active social media presence and regularly dispenses skin care tips and advice to their huge following.

Now, they too have developed their own line of skincare products to directly address concerns and needs of their customers after listening to their feedback.

Their Mandelic Acid 5% Skin Prep Water is a hydrating daily exfoliant that is gentle enough for sensitive skin. It not only improves the skin texture, but also brightens the skin tone and nourishes the complexion.

It helps to prep skin so that it can better absorb other skin care products, improving the efficiency of any skincare routine.

Available at Guardian.

16. FRUDIA 

We spend a lot of our time staying in air-conditioned spaces, so we need to protect the delicate skin on our hands from the dry environment.

Check out Frudia’s series of deeply moisturising hand creams formulated with real fruit extracts that nourish the skin.

They come in super cute packaging and have pleasant fruity fragrances. I

f you are not a fan of fruits, the Shea Butter hand cream works just as well to give you soft and supple hands.

Available at Guardian.

17. KLAIRS 

This no-frills skincare brand is focused on providing simple but quality skincare solutions that deliver results without all the bells and whistles.

Ideal for consumers with sensitive skin, their products are void of harsh ingredients and work not only to soothe irritated skin, but also to make it strong and healthy.

The brand also believes in being respectful to the environment and is against animal testing.

One of their well-known products is their Rich Moist Soothing Serum.

It replenishes the skin’s moisture while soothing sensitive skin at the same time, giving you softer, smoother and more radiant skin.

Available at Guardian.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

More about
Lifestyle skincare Cosmetics Beauty

