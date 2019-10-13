17 New K-beauty brands that are now available in Singapore (or ship here)

Singaporeans who love K-Beauty are pretty blessed.

We have access to products from many well-known brands without having to make a trip down to South Korea, and we are just about to get even luckier.

There’s a slew of new K-Beauty brands that have made their way to our shores and we are pumped up to introduce them to you!

Check out 17 of these new K-Beauty brands in Singapore to help you achieve flawless-looking skin and dewy make-up looks.

1. NEOGEN

If you have ever spent time researching about K-Beauty brands online before, you must have come across skincare brand Neogen at some point during your trawl through the World Wide Web. Using its own patented technologies, this Korean beauty brand produces clinically-tested products that offer innovative skincare solutions. Based on the latest dermaceutical research, the products are formulated with natural ingredients such as Green Tea and Calendula. Their Dermalogy Bio-peel Gentle Gauze Peeling exfoliation pads are extremely popular, but another stand-out product is their signature Real Ferment Micro Essence, which instantly hydrates your skin, giving you a bright and dewy complexion. Get your hands on their products on NET-A-PORTER. 2. VT COSMETICS View this post on Instagram VTXBTS Stay It makeup line is now available at VT Cosmetics Singapore Stores!!😍 #01-58 Plaza Singapura #01-20/21 Jurong Point #VTXBTS #VT A post shared by VTCosmetics SG(Event & Promo) (@vtcosmetics_singapore) on Aug 30, 2019 at 11:54pm PDT

Love K-Beauty but never seem to be able to find the time to do the daunting 10-step Korean beauty routines? VENN might be the answer for you. Backed by 20 years of skincare research and innovation, VENN is focused on streamlining traditional skincare routines by removing unnecessary steps with effective products that have high-performance ingredients. Check out their Moisture-Balance All-In-One Face Cleanser that cleanses, removes make-up and mildly exfoliates the skin all in just one step, leaving your skin feeling soft and hydrated. Check out NET-A-PORTER for their products. 4. WIGGLE WIGGLE

Yungo means “Nourishing Cream” in Korean, which is a perfectly apt name for a brand that wants to pamper and care for your hair. Made with natural ingredients that include traditional Korean herbs, bird’s nest and ginseng, their products are beautifully packaged and have plenty of nutrients to give your hair the hydration and nourishment it needs to stay healthy and shiny. Look out for The First Total Care that works as a shampoo, conditioner and hair treatment. It tames unmanageable hair by cleansing the scalp, moisturizing and improving shine all while strengthening hair follicles. Available at Guardian. 9. NOT JUST A*

K-Beauty is usually associated with the latest and newest trends, but Whal Myung is a skincare brand that traces its roots back to the Korean royal court. Using a secret formula, traditional herbs were combined with Western medical technology to develop Whal Myung Su, translated as “life-saving water” and was initially used to treat digestive problems like indigestion. Later on, it was discovered that five out of the 11 herb ingredients were also beneficial to the skin and they were incorporated into skincare products such as the Whal Myung Skin Elixir. Acting as a toner, serum and facial oil, it has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial benefits and keeps your skin deeply hydrated while maintaining a youthful glow. Available at Guardian. 11. INTRINSIC

We like to think of this brand as the K-Beauty version of Glossier. Like the American brand, it started as a website (albeit an e-commerce site retailing a selection of curated K-Beauty products). Like Glossier’s Into the Gloss, they have an active social media presence and regularly dispenses skin care tips and advice to their huge following. Now, they too have developed their own line of skincare products to directly address concerns and needs of their customers after listening to their feedback. Their Mandelic Acid 5% Skin Prep Water is a hydrating daily exfoliant that is gentle enough for sensitive skin. It not only improves the skin texture, but also brightens the skin tone and nourishes the complexion. It helps to prep skin so that it can better absorb other skin care products, improving the efficiency of any skincare routine. Available at Guardian. 16. FRUDIA View this post on Instagram With the pure fruit extract, Frudia will protect your skin and solve your skin concerns! Fill up your skin with this natural ingredient & healthy nutrition! ❣ A post shared by Frudia USA Official (@frudia.usa) on Sep 29, 2019 at 11:12pm PDT

We spend a lot of our time staying in air-conditioned spaces, so we need to protect the delicate skin on our hands from the dry environment. Check out Frudia’s series of deeply moisturising hand creams formulated with real fruit extracts that nourish the skin. They come in super cute packaging and have pleasant fruity fragrances. I f you are not a fan of fruits, the Shea Butter hand cream works just as well to give you soft and supple hands. Available at Guardian. 17. KLAIRS View this post on Instagram Generously apply ALL-Over your body, hand and even on your hair 😋⁠ A post shared by Klairs | Simple, but enough (@klairs.global) on Oct 2, 2019 at 8:00pm PDT