17 subtle (and not so subtle) signs your mother-in-law hates you

Not only does she make it a point to find something to complain about you, but she does it in front of your partner.

Your mother-in-law has nothing good to say about you and criticises your career, how you look, or even the fact that you're married to her child!

If your mother keeps doing this in front of your partner, then take time to talk with your spouse to get behind you. As a married couple, you're a team. That's basically what you vowed at your wedding!

If this happens in public frequently, ask your partner to be united with you. However, if your spouse has an issue with a behaviour you do or a specific way you speak to their mother, they should speak to you in private.

5. GIVES FAKE APOLOGIES

It might take you aback if your mother-in-law apologises for something. However, pay attention if it's "fake".

It can look like "I'm sorry you thought I was talking badly about your hobby."

She's not actually apologising, she's putting the blame on you for misunderstanding.

Sincere apologies are when your mother-in-law identifies the issue and wants to make amends.

6. 'THOUGHTFUL' GIFTS ARE UNDERHANDED DIGS