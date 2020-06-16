$18 for 10 Mao Shan Wang durian puffs

Get a box of 10 Mao Shan Wang durian puffs from Durian Puffers for $18. Purchase three boxes for a special price of $50 and enjoy free delivery islandwide too. Deliveries are made on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays after 5pm and the puffs should be consumed within five days.



To order, WhatsApp +65 8125 2481 or contact them through their Facebook page.

Deal ends: Unspecified



