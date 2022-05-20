18 chic slip-on shoes that are every lazy girl's dream

Let’s be real: Dressing up can be quite a chore. When you’re in a rush, the last thing you need is to put on a pair of shoes that requires fiddling with a ton of lace-tying. Sure, there are always slippers, but these aren’t always appropriate for work or for going on dates now, are they? Here’s where slip-on shoes come in.

From slip-on sneakers to mid-heel mules, we’ve got the easiest and most stylish slip-on shoes for just about every occasion. Don’t believe us? Check these out and you’ll thank us later.

Horsebit Buckle Slip On Mules, $89, Pazzion

PHOTO: Pazzion

Hazel Laced Up Design Sneaker Mules, $79, Pazzion

PHOTO: Pazzion

ONAEJAN Women`s Slip-on Heel Sandal, $169, Aldo

PHOTO: Aldo

DANIELLITA Women`s Slip-on Heeled Sandal, $159, Aldo

PHOTO: Aldo

Braided Chain-Link Flat Mules, $53.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Leather & Raffia Flat Mules, $75.90, Charles & Keith

PHOTO: Charles & Keith

Superga X TEM Mule, $99.90, The Editor's Market

PHOTO: The Editor's Market

Logo-Embellished Leather Clogs, $1,020, Tod's from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Bernini Suede Point-Toe Flats, $796, Gabriela Hearst from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Ulla Suede Espadrille Mules, $308, Vince from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Princetown Horsebit-Detailed Printed Coated-Canvas Slippers, $1,168, Gucci from Net-a-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Leather Slip-On Heels, $79.90, Pedro

PHOTO: Pedro

Slip-On Sandals, $669, Tod's from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Interwoven Slip-On Sandals, $607, Vic Matie from Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Heel Leather Sandals, $89.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Glitter High-Heeled Sandals, $89.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Feather Leather Sandals, $159.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

Heel Non-Structured Sandals, $65.90, Mango

PHOTO: Mango

This article was first published in Her World Online.