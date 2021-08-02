18 gorgeous Korean models to follow on Instagram

There is no denying that the Korean wave is here to stay — from K-pop to K-drama to K-beauty, the world is finally sitting up and take notice of the many wonderful exports from South Korea.
In fashion, Korean models are also making waves in the international arena with their flawless, glowing skin and impeccable street style. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 18 stunning models you should follow on Instagram now.
Yoon Young-bae
Park Ji-hye
Jung Ho-yeon
Sang-woo Kim
Tae-min Park
Irene Kim
So-ra Choi
Kim Jin-kyung
Soo-joo Park
Kim Sung-hee
No-ma Han
Han Hye-jin
Kwak Ji-young
Choi A-ra
Ho-jung Lee
Song Hae-na
Jin Park
Seung-chan Lee
This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.