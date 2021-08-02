18 gorgeous Korean models to follow on Instagram

Harper's Bazaar Singapore
PHOTO: Instagram/ txxmini, Instagram/ sola5532

There is no denying that the Korean wave is here to stay — from K-pop to K-drama to K-beauty, the world is finally sitting up and take notice of the many wonderful exports from South Korea.

In fashion, Korean models are also making waves in the international arena with their flawless, glowing skin and impeccable street style. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 18 stunning models you should follow on Instagram now.

Yoon Young-bae

Park Ji-hye

Jung Ho-yeon

Sang-woo Kim

Tae-min Park

Irene Kim

So-ra Choi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SORA CHOI🐚 (@sola5532)

Kim Jin-kyung

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jinkyüng<33 (@jinkyung3_3)

Soo-joo Park

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soo Joo (@soojmooj)

Kim Sung-hee

No-ma Han

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 노마 (@nomahan)

Han Hye-jin

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Han Hyejin (@modelhanhyejin)

Kwak Ji-young

Choi A-ra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ARA (@araraach)

Ho-jung Lee

Song Hae-na

Jin Park

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JINPARK (@__jinpark)

Seung-chan Lee

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.

