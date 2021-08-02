18 gorgeous Korean models to follow on Instagram

There is no denying that the Korean wave is here to stay — from K-pop to K-drama to K-beauty, the world is finally sitting up and take notice of the many wonderful exports from South Korea.

In fashion, Korean models are also making waves in the international arena with their flawless, glowing skin and impeccable street style. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 18 stunning models you should follow on Instagram now.

Yoon Young-bae

Park Ji-hye

Jung Ho-yeon

Sang-woo Kim

Tae-min Park

Irene Kim

So-ra Choi

Kim Jin-kyung

Soo-joo Park

Kim Sung-hee

No-ma Han

Han Hye-jin

Kwak Ji-young

Choi A-ra

Ho-jung Lee

Song Hae-na

Jin Park

Seung-chan Lee

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.