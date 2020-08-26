18 places to get your Korean fried chicken fix

Craving for Korean fried chicken after watching Crashing Landing on You and The King: Eternal Monarch?

There’s just something about watching the North Korean soldiers tucking into this tasty dish with relish, or Lee Min-ho savouring it every opportunity he can that make us want to sink into a piece of crispy and juicy chicken too.

Thanks to the many Korean restaurants that have set up shop in Singapore, it is not difficult to find authentic Korean fried chicken on our sunny island. Here are 17 of the best places to satisfy your craving now.

1. Hongdae Oppa

Miss walking the streets of the hip and vibrant neighbourhood Hongdae in Seoul? The dishes at this restaurant were inspired by the street food found at the bustling Hongdae Food Street and Night Market.

There’s a mouth-watering variety of sizzling hot plate sets, hearty Korean stews, and delicious side dishes like Crispy Pork Belly and Fried Mandu.

No matter what you eat, save space for their irresistible fried chicken. Aptly named Oppa’s Chix, they marinate fresh chicken for 12 hours and serve it in four yummy flavours — the house signature Gochujang, Original, Spicy and Soy Garlic.

The chicken comes in three sizes — Whole (10 pieces for $29.90), Half (6 pieces for $18.90) and 3 pieces ($10.90). If you are in the mood for fried chicken plus beer, there’s also a Chimaek combo where you can get four pieces of chicken and two bottles of Hite beer for $25.90.

At 68 Orchard Road, Plaza Singapura, #B2-47, Singapore 238839, tel: 91813038

2. Twins Korean Restaurant

Located at Tanjong Pagar, this restaurant is named after its Korean chefs who are a pair of twins. KFC is their specialty, and this shows in their commitment to only using fresh chicken and homemade sauces for the best authentic-tasting fried chicken.

There are a few flavours to choose from—the Original with a crunchy batter, Yangnyum which is sweet and spicy, the savoury Soy & Garlic, and Cheese which is sprinkled with garlic powder. Order their Original flavour (Half $18, Whole $36) if you want to treat yourself to freshly-fried chicken with crispy skin and tender meat.

Have room for more? The restaurant also serves noodle, rice, street food and stew dishes, as well as other chicken cuisine like stir-fried chicken with rice cakes.

At 7 Craig Road, Singapore 089667, tel: 62215205

3. Burger+

You may have heard of this trendy Korean burger joint that offers gourmet burgers, but did you know that they also do a mean fried chicken?

The sweet honey-glazed Honey Chicken (Half $15.80, Whole $28.20) is a popular flavour in South Korea and they also have Soy Garlic and Yangnyum chicken in spicy and non-spicy versions.

You can pick from mixed parts, drumsticks or wingettes and drumlettes in various sizes. To complete the experience, pair it with a refreshing bottle of beer or try out their unique Korean cocktails made with soju.

At 435 Orchard, Wisma Atria, #01-37/38 Singapore 238877 , tel:66941226 and 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, Clarke Quay Central, #01-07 Singapore 059817, tel: 69095684

4. Gayageum Korean Family Restaurant

There’s something about family-run restaurants that provide a homely and hospitable dining environment.

With Korean dramas, variety show Running Man snippets and K-pop music videos playing in the background, Gayageum Korean Family Restaurant offers affordable and homely Korean fare and hospitality to diners.

The no-frills restaurant, located in the basement of Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, serves up a killer KFC.

The Fried Flavoured Chicken ($42 for a large) features KFC doused in three flavours – the restaurant’s signature Original flavoured KFC, and two flavour of your choice. Choose from either Sweet, Spicy, Soy or Spicy Soy.

At 170 Upper Bukit Timah Road, #B2-14, Singapore 588179, tel: 64638011.