$18 prawn mee, $12 ngoh hiang: Peranakan private diner with 2-year waitlist to open a pop-up at Raffles Hotel

Some Singaporeans may find it ridiculous forking out more than $5 for a plate of local hawker-style food.

However, on the other end of the spectrum, there are others who willingly sign-up for a two-year waitlist for this Peranakan private diner that is selling $18++ prawn noodle soup and $12++ ngoh hiang.

So, what's the big deal?

The aforementioned private diner named PasirPanjangBoy, is actually helmed by two make up stylists cum chefs — Tinoq Russell Goh and Dylan Chan — who run the show in a small apartment at hipster neighbourhood Tiong Bahru.

Tinoq had named the establishment after his childhood neighbourhood, Pasir Panjang, and it has been around since 2018.

For those who are unaware, they actually made the decision to shutter their diner for a few months last year to focus on their new overseas venture — a collaboration with global hospitality group JIA Group called Bibi & Baba, which is a Peranakan restaurant based in Hong Kong.

Speaking to 8days.sg, this temporary closure has increased their reservations – already overflowing – while currently, there is a two-year waitlist that just keeps growing.

If you're one of their fans who are on that insanely long list, we have some good news for you — the talented duo will be back in Singapore again as their work with Bibi & Baba has ended due to issues caused by the pandemic.

"Due to [Covid-19] travel restrictions, we can't continue with the second part of our agreement to help them create a change of menu and do quality control and promotional activities. The options are there for us to go back when the borders reopen," Dylan explains.

But before the duo return to the private dining scene, they will be having a pop-up at Raffles Hotel's Raffles Courtyard from March 12 to April 11.

The motivation behind this is to give more people the opportunity to sample their food – and making up for the two-year long waitlist.

"We are doing different collaborations to make our food more accessible. We feel really bad that we can't take everyone's reservations [at our private diner]," Tinoq says to 8days.sg.

However, don't expect Tinoq and Dylan to be present at the pop-up all the time. On most of the days, Raffles Courtyard's chefs will prepare the food for diners using ingredients that have been prepared by the boys.

So, what can diners expect? Apart from prawn noodle soup and ngoh hiang, they will also be selling Beef Rendang for $14++.

Can't decide on what to get? You can consider opting for the PasirPanjangBoy bundle deal that contains all three dishes for $38++, which would originally have cost $44++. This is, however, only available on Wednesday.

Also, do note that their Signature Prawn Noodle Soup is only available on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Why the exclusive time slot? That's when both Dylan and Tinoq are available to personally cook for you.

When: March 12 to April 11

Address: 328 North Bridge Road, 1st Floor Raffles Arcade, Singapore 188719

