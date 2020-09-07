18 unique restaurants and cafes that totally don't feel like Singapore

It’s always refreshing to escape Singapore for a bit. But, you don’t even need to leave town to “get away” at these one-of-a-kind eateries!

1. Coastes

The school holidays are here! Spend quality family time with good food, fresh air, sun, sand & glittering sea views at... Posted by Coastes, Singapore on Thursday, September 3, 2020

Bask in the sun while you dine at Coastes, situated along the golden stretch of Sentosa’s Siloso Beach. The restaurant offers stunning seafront views of Singapore and a laidback beach vibe, right up to the water’s edge.

Tuck into generous servings of burgers, pizzas, pastas and fresh seafood dishes, then wash it all down with premium beers and house pour spirits.

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, lets keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

50 Siloso Beach Walk, #01-06, 099000, Sentosa http://www.coastes.com

2. Frieda

Our first #FriedaRestaurant has opened it's doors at the The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore! When are you coming to visit? Posted by Frieda Restaurant on Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Experience an authentic German casual dining with Frieda at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel. The restaurant houses the Daybar and Frieda Garden—a relaxing botanical dining area complete with palm trees.

The open concept allows ample natural light to cascade into your dining experience, almost mimicking a day in the Caribbean. Complete your relaxing experience with a glass of refreshing wine or German beer on tap. Tip? Frieda really turns on the charm at 5pm with its daily selection of Happy Hour offers.

Frieda Restaurant, on the other side of the walkway, is a cosy dining space for German fare just as you would have it at home.

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead if they’re taking reservations! Also, let’s keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal .

13 Stamford Road, Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski, 178906 Frieda website

3. Sushi Airways

This casual Japanese restaurant doesn't feel like Singapore — unless, that is, you happen to be on a plane above Singapore land. Boarding passes, airplane windows, and waitresses dressed as airline stewardesses add to your unique dining experience at this aircraft-themed restaurant.

Don't worry, there's no sub-par airline food here, only the freshest sashimi and sushi flown in straight from Japan four times a week. We're all aboard!

*Covid update:Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, let's keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

20a Baghdad St, 199659 http://www.sushiairways.com/

4. Knots Cafe & Living

What would a cafe opened by a florist look like?

Like this: woody furniture accented by plants, with terrariums and bunches of roses, orchids, and sunflowers adorning the space.

The cafe even doubles as a furniture shop — you can even buy the very chair you're sitting on!

*Covid update:Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, let's keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

#01-07, 160 Paya Lebar Rd, 409022 https://www.knotscafeandliving.com/

5. Antoinette

Elevated by an elegant Parisian boudoir look, this French-inspired cafe is certainly worthy of its reference to Marie-Antoinette, the last Queen of France.

Food fit for royalty: regional French savoury specialties as well as luxurious pastries and confectionery. C'est délicieux!

*Covid update:Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, let's keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

#02-33/34 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Rd, 238897 http://www.antoinette.com.sg/

6. SEED Park Container Restaurants

Love the hipster food scene of Los Angeles or London? Then, you’ll dig these off-the-beaten-track container bistros. Take your pick of local-and-Asian-inspired grub like sambal (hot chilli paste) stingray and Korean fried chicken; Western comfort foods like fish and chips; and cheap craft beers, here.

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, let's keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

50 Punggol East, 828826

7. Central Perk

This isn't the set of the hit TV sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Ok, it kind of is a cafe that's designed exactly like so, from the iconic orange sofa to the brick walls, and even Chandler and Joey’s foosball table.

Even the menu is inspired by representative food items on the show as well, from Chandler's Thanksgiving Chicken to Phoebe's 'I Can't Eat Meat & Steak.'

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, let's keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

#01-01 Central Mall, 1 Magazine Rd, 059567 http://centralperk.sg/

8. Brasserie Les Saveurs

Brasserie Les Saveurs, without masterful art pieces, remains majestic with its spectacular array of magnificent chandeliers. Learn More: www.brasserielessaveurs.com Photo Credits: Christina Tan Posted by The St. Regis Singapore on Monday, September 28, 2015

Stepping into the plush Brasserie Les Saveurs, you'd expect an epicurean experience of refined French cuisine, and that's exactly what you're given.

Free your afternoon and tuck into a lavish spread of scones, sandwiches, desserts, and more at Afternoon Tea, while the resident pianist serenades you with a live performance.

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, let's keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

The St Regis Singapore, 29 Tanglin Rd, 247911 http://www.brasserielessaveurs.com/

9. Overeasy

Dear guests, while we will be closed for dine-in service from 7 April to 4 May, we will be offering your favourite... Posted by OverEasy on Friday, April 3, 2020

The resto looks like a cute Williamsburg, Brooklyn, cafe – cinematic fixtures and iconic diner booths transport you straight to NYC. The only giveaway: the splendid view of Marina Bay at this riverside hotspot.

Here, spend your cheat day on classic diner fare like its crowd favourite Truffled Lobster Mac & Cheese ($48).

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, let's keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

#01-06 One Fullerton, 1 Fullerton Rd, 049213 http://www.overeasy.com.sg/

10. Nox - Dine In The Dark

From the moment you walk through our front doors, the NOX - Dine in the Dark experience begins. So be prepared for a... Posted by Nox - Dine in the Dark on Sunday, June 18, 2017

Abandon all concern about your surroundings on this mysterious sensory journey stripped of your sight, savour a 3-course dinner as your personal guide brings you on a gourmet journey of discovery in a completely dark dining room.

With your amplified sense of taste and smell, discover the subtleties of flavour and the art of cuisine, along with signature cocktails customised to your palate.

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, let's keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

269 Beach Rd, 199546 http://www.noxdineinthedark.com

11. Kafe Utu

“Home isn’t a place, it’s a feeling.” Cecelia Ahern #kafeutu #utustrong #utuhungry #utufam #igsg #mostinstagrammable Posted by Kafe UTU on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Get a taste of Africa right here just off Keong Saik Road. Besides delicious and diverse dishes from the continent, you can also dig in to some breakfast, brunch, and tapas from around the world.

When the sun sets, head up to their lounge bar for an exciting cocktail experience to start your memorable night out.

*Covid update: They are currently not accepting reservations. Visit their website to check out their opening hours before you decide to do a walk-in!

12 Jiak Chuan Rd, 089265 https://kafeutu.com

12. The White Rabbit

Set amongst the lush greenery of Dempsey Hill, an exquisite chapel from the 1930s was restored to former glory as The... Posted by The White Rabbit on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Housed in a restored old chapel along Dempsey Hill, The White Rabbit transports you to the magical world of Alice in Wonderland.

Its white walls, animal-shaped shrubs, and an outdoor bar with a 'Drink Me' motif will delight fans of Lewis Carroll’s enduring novel. Meanwhile, the impeccable service and mouthwatering European cuisine will keep you coming back, ahem, through the looking glass.

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, let's keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

39C Harding Rd, 249541 http://www.thewhiterabbit.com.sg/

13. Sum Yi Tai

It’s the long weekend we have all been waiting for so step into the dragon’s lair, and we’ll feed you with libations all... Posted by Sum Yi Tai on Thursday, August 8, 2019

Sum Yi Tai translates to 'third wife' in Cantonese, and this Chinese-Cantonese tapas bar pays tribute to the 1980s glamour of old Hong Kong.

Expect lots of vintage Canto-pop music floating through the speakers, dim red lantern lights, and even a mahjong wall. The tapas bar is on the ground floor; a back-room cocktail lounge and private room karaoke on the second floor; and a rooftop bar on the third floor.

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, let's keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

25 Boon Tat Street, 069622 http://www.sumyitai.com/

14. Lawry's The Prime Rib Singapore

We’ve missed you!⁠ We would like to thank you for your support over these past several months and let you know that our doors are now open for dine-in service in addition to takeout and delivery. Posted by Lawry's The Prime Rib Singapore on Thursday, June 18, 2020

Perfect for special occasions, Lawry’s The Prime Rib Singapore serves up some of the best prime ribs of beef in town and gets you feeling special each time you drop by. Its Signature USDA Roasted Prime Rib of Beef, aged 28 days, is slow-roasted on beds of rock salt to bring out its juicy flavours.

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, let's keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

333A Orchard Rd, Mandarin Gallery, #04-01, 238897 http://www.lawrys.com.sg

15. Lime House

Inspired by all things Caribbean, Lime House will put you at ease as you tuck into the authentic menu ranging from slipper lobster cocktail and Caribbean fish cakes to baby back ribs and the famous Jamaican jerk chicken.

Before Covid, there's also quality rum and great music on weekends to enjoy. So stay tuned!

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, let's keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

2 Jiak Chuan Rd, 089260 https://limehouse.asia/

16. Everest Kitchen

If you're looking for the best of Himalayan cuisine in Singapore, head over to Little India for beloved Nepalese classics such as sukuti and momo dumplings.

Once you've had your fill, end off your meal with the signature mustang coffee.

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, let's keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

55 Chander Rd, 219550 http://www.facebook.com/everestkitchensg

17. Heart of Darkness Brewery

NOW OPEN FROM 5PM. EVERY. SINGLE. DAY... Like the bat signal but redder (and there's beer)... Heart of Darkness Brewery Singapore is BACK @ 1 Keong Saik... Posted by Heart of Darkness Brewery Singapore on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Vietnam's leading craft brewery has made its shores in Singapore. We can't travel now due to Covid but you can definitely take your tastebuds on an international gastronomic journey.

Indulge in classic Vietnamese cuisines like Bánh Mi and beer-infused pub grubs like fish tacos, pork chops, and even — WAGYU. Did we also mention that they have an eclectic variety of booze?

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, let's keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

1 Keong Saik Road, Chinatown Complex, 089109 https://www.heartofdarknessbrewery.com.sg

18. Lucali BYGB

we have Saturday and Sunday brunches on our mind. #comingsoon // we are made for this. Posted by Lucali BYGB on Saturday, June 20, 2020

A match made in pizza heaven — Lucali BYGB is the brainchild of famed NYC pizza men: Mark Lacano (Lucali) and Gibran Baydoun (BYGB Hospitality). Started as a weekly pizza night ritual in Brooklyn, New York, the duo has brought the famed NYC pizza into our little red dot.

The restaurant has clean aesthetic — think urban decor but with homey touches that will remind you of your favourite old-school pizzeria in Brooklyn (or whatever you imagine it to be). Serving up pipin hot pizzas in its purest awesome-st form, you have to have a taste at Lucali BYGB's.

*Covid update: Remember to check ahead if they're taking reservations! Also, let's keep group reservations maximum of 5 people, shall we? Mask up, practice social distancing, and embrace the new normal

66 Kampong Bugis (Level M), 338987 https://www.lucalibygb.com/

This article was first published in The Finder.