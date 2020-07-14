$180++ for a night's stay at M Social Singapore with complimentary breakfast and cocktails for 2

Enjoy a one-night stay at M Social Singapore for $180++ as hotels in Singapore open up to residents for bookings.

The price includes complimentary breakfast for two, a complimentary M Social Cocktail Shaker and a complimentary workshop on cocktail making from in-house restaurant Beast & Butterflies' mixologist Vladyslav Yesepiv.

For enquiries & bookings, email reservations.mss@millenniumhotels.com or call +65 6206 1888.

Deal ends: Not specified

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.