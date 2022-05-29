19 luxurious facial serums and creams that supercharge your skin

When it comes to beauty products, do the price tag matters? Why are some products so expensive anyway? The answer usually lies in the technology and ingredients used.

Advocates might point out how these products incorporate luxurious ingredients (think caviar) in their concoctions and tout the innovative and advanced technologies that promise to help us achieve the complexions of our dreams.

In the gallery below, we round up 19 premium beauty products that live up to their reputation as couture’s answer to skincare.