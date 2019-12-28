19 romantic getaways to end 2019 on a sweet note

As 2019 comes to a close, there may still be many destinations you've yet to explore, and there's no better way to do it than with your beloved partner.

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for an amazing vacation or even better for your honeymoon, here are the 19 most romantic destinations of 2019.

More importantly, it is not the place you visit but the person you are travelling with that makes it romantic.

1. SANTORINI, GREECE

Santorini needs no further introduction. With towering cliffs, clear blue waters and whitewashed villages in the background, this is probably the most picturesque destination of all.

Many people head here for their wedding photoshoots and honeymoon and we say you do so too!

Surrounded by the sea, the seafood here is simply divine and you have to have it with authentic Greek Cuisine.

There are many accommodation options available with a gorgeous view of the sunset and private cave pools nearby for you to explore.

With ancient Greek mythology being one of the most fascinating of all, we suggest you spend some time exploring the island and learning about it!

2. VERONA, ITALY

With Venice no longer the safest to visit due to the recent floods, your best alternative in Italy would be at Verona.

Known for being the city where Romeo and Juliet met, every inch of Verona oozes romance in its own way. Of course, a visit to Juliet's house, or the balcony (where the ill-fated love birds met) at Via Cappello is a must.

Then make a trip to The Lovers Well and make a sincere wish with your partner before tossing in a lucky coin. It is said to be rather efficacious!

3. MALDIVES

Right near to our home lies a summer paradise. The Maldives seems to be nature's way of rewarding couples who love the sun and the sea.

With pristine beaches and phantom-blue waters, this is the ultimate luxurious relaxation for two.

There are many fine-dining establishments on the islands and even the opportunity to rent out an entire private island for some quality time together.

For the true lap of luxury, splurge on a stay at Gili Lankanfushi for a dreamy stay above the crystal clear waters of the Indian Ocean.

4. PARIS, FRANCE

No romantic getaways will be complete without Paris on the list. The City of Lights is easily the most romantic city in the world, especially when having a candlelight dinner with the Eiffel Tower sparkling in the direction.

Take a stroll down the cobbled-stone streets towards River Seine to enjoy some relaxing time.

And when in France, never forget about the sweet treats! Sweet treats and French bakeries are aplenty and it will be easy finding a treat as sweet as your love.

5. AMALFI COAST, ITALY

Visiting a UNESCO World Heritage site will be your most memorable trip to date. Famous for its coastline that stretches over 30 miles and home to Instagram-worthy towns like Positano, Amalfi Coast has no lack of photo points.

You are likely to be spending the bulk of your time at the beach so pack on that sunscreen and swimsuit and be ready to get a good tan!

6. KENYA, AFRICA

While many of us may not see this as a typical romantic destination, it is actually quite an exotic and once-in-a-lifetime experience.

With a diverse population of safari animals that roams free, you can take your time to explore the wilderness, but remember not to provoke the animals!

Kenya is one of the rarest places on earth that has remained untouched by human industrialisation and hence offers a down-to-earth and a rather romantic adventure with its warm sunsets and refreshing breakfasts.

So if you and your partner are seeking something a little different and want to forge your own definition of romance, Kenya is the place for you.

7. CROATIA

When your Netflix and chill is more of Game of Thrones and chill, Croatia is the ideal destination to reignite your romance.

There has been an increase in tourists for Croatia ever since GOT started so you should bring your significant other to experience the medieval age of the Kings and Queens as well! Of course, without the crazy fight for the throne.

Some islands like the Mljet Island is covered in lush greens and lined by the sea and offers a gorgeous view of the layering red-roof houses.

You will also see Roman ruins around other parts of Croatia and you can even explore the Diocletian Palace for a taste of royalty.

8. NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand is heaven on earth for couples who love memorable and scenic escapades. For those who crave unconventionality, an engagement aboard a hot-air balloon will be what you're looking for.

After a crazy whirlwind of your proposal, try out the thrilling skydives and bungee-jumps that are sure to get your adrenaline pumping.

Then wind down in the starry skies of New Zealand with the occasional Aurora Australis that only appears during winter, and you've got to be really lucky if you catch it!

9. HAWAII

Coconut trees and palm leaves remind you of sunny Hawaii. This sun-lit paradise has a romantic, laid back vibe about it that is extremely relaxing and suitable for two.

Take a road trip around the island of Maui and stroll hand-in-hand along the coastline as the sunsets.

If you like something more adventurous, go hiking along the Waipo'o Falls Trail on Kauai island and bask in nature's magnificent creation of the Waimea Canyon. Waterfalls are aplenty and breathtaking - all perfect for a big splash!

10. FIJI

There's no end to the summer paradises that we can recommend to you and Fiji is just another one on the list. Battling the Maldives for sparkling waters, Fiji has a staggering number of luxury resorts for travellers.

While the luxury resorts usually take up an entire island on its own, you can rent out a private island for 2 located a short boat ride away.

While the luxury stays can take your breath away, what will truly warm your heart is the passion of the locals.

They are extremely welcoming and inviting, making you feel at home every step of the way and charmed with the beauty of the island and its people.

11. BORA BORA, FRENCH POLYNESIA

Scuba diving, snorkelling and basically any water activities can be found here at Bora Bora. There are a variety of coral reefs to explore here which are increasingly rare to find with global warming taking its toll of marine life.

This is a place to see what the seas have to offer before they are long gone and we say you do it soon.

Similar to other island getaways, there are private islands up for grabs if you are ready to splurge and offers one of the best views at sunset at you relax in your bungalow at sea.

12. CARIBBEAN ISLANDS

A mainstay on any honeymoon destinations, the Caribbean Islands are a tropical paradise for couples who love to spend time at the beach.

We recommend a visit to Barbados where there are plenty of activities and experiences to partake in, such as exploring Harrison's Cave and Animal Flower Cave, both forged by nature.

There are plenty of delicious food on the Caribbeans and if seafood is your kind of thing, then this would be the place to be.

13. MAURITIUS

Similar to the Maldives, a trip to Mauritius is slightly cheaper which makes it suitable if your budget is tight. But being cheaper doesn't mean it will not be as amazing.

In fact, the famous seven-coloured earth at Chamarel Village is enough to spur your decision to go.

The rainbow-coloured surfaces are the result of geological factors which paints the surfaces in vibrant hues of colour. This is a sight you won't be able to find anywhere else and should definitely be a reason you visit.

14. HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

Most of us see Japan as a family-friendly destination, but this island north of Japan also welcomes couples with open arms. This is the perfect place for a road-trip away from the city bustle back in mainland Japan.

There are many winter activities to do in Hokkaido such as skiing and snowboarding and you can also take the chance to join in the fun at the Sapporo Snow Festival.

Surrounded by open waters, Hokkaido also has an endless range of fresh seafood for you to savour, and yes we're talking king crabs!

15. TAIWAN

The annual bloom of the cherry blossoms constantly captures the attention of tourists, especially to areas like Korea and Japan. But Taiwan should not be forgotten as well.

A gorgeous sea of pastel pink blankets the Alishan National Scenic Area in Taipei, and there are other areas such as Yangmingshan National Park and Wulai Scenic Area that offer majestic views as well.

Do be sure to check the forecast before you go!

Besides the night markets and heritage spots that you can visit, a hike up the Jade Mountain is said to be a must if you're a hiking enthusiast.

The mountain stays true to its namesake, glowing like pristine jade when covered in snow. It is a magnificent sight that must be seen by the naked eye to be fully appreciated.

16. LOMBOK, INDONESIA

While many may recommend Bali as a romantic destination, we think Lombok is definitely worth a mention as well.

We recommend heading to Gili Trawangan as it produces the least vehicle exhaust, which means the fresh air will linger at the tip of the nose for your entire trip.

The strict ban on motorised vehicles also creates a relaxed environment where there's no furious honking down the streets!

Vehicles aside, the coral reefs and spectacular marine life makes this a worthwhile visit for those who love to snorkel and discover.

17. BAVARIA, GERMANY

Beer and sausages barely sum up what Germany has to offer. The impressive Neuschwanstein Castle in Bavaria is situated in the small village of Hohenschwangau near Füssen.

Surrounded by dense forest and hiking trails, the famous Romantic Road is right nearby as well. The Romantic Road will also lead you to the base of the Alps where the air is crisp and the view is spectacular.

18. CANADA

We think waterfalls are one of the best wonders of nature and the Niagara Falls definitely tops the list.

It falls on the border of Canada and America which allows you to view it on both sides of the falls. Pack a raincoat as you are likely to be drenched in the mist!

Take a trip down to Quebec where Chateau Frontenac stands. It was featured in the hit K-drama, Goblin and is great for couples who love to spend time together watching K-dramas!

19. GUILIN, CHINA

This is an unconventional destination but its rustic charm is incredibly captivating. Backed by a mountainous range and scenery that looks right out of a painting, this is one place you will want to visit once-in-a-lifetime.

The country vibes are apparent with the many farmers and villagers that you see roaming the streets. A bamboo raft boat ride will also be a lovable and unique experience that is romantic in its own way.

Keep the spark alive with a romantic getaway to any of these 19 dreamy locations around the world. After all, the couple that travels together, stays together!

This article was first published in Shopback.