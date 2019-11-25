19 value for money halal buffets in Singapore (2019)

Read also

Address: Furama RiverFront, 405 Havelock Road Singapore 169633

21 on Rajah is halal buffet restaurant at Days Hotel Singapore, located in Balestier.

Unlike the other hotels listed here, 21 on Rajah exudes a slightly hipster vibe with its bright blue and white decor.

The spread is Mediterranean and Southeast Asian, and the menu changes slightly from time to time.

Typical mains include ikan panggang and ayam masak merah, while the carving stations may have beef rib-eye and salmon steaks.

The dessert section is quite extensive, with churros, waffles and fondue live stations.

For me, 21 on Rajah is considered a splurge, but considering the ambience and buffet spread, it may be worth a trip for special occasions.

Weekday lunches cost $36++ per adult and dinners cost $42++ per adult. Weekend lunches cost $40++ per adult and the BBQ buffet dinners on weekends cost $54++ per adult.

Children pay half price. Do note that for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day the buffets will cost more.

Address: 1 Jalan Rajah, Days Hotel, Singapore 329133<

KATONG KITCHEN BUFFET

Katong Kitchen is at Village Hotel Katong, formerly known as Paramount Hotel. The buffet spread focuses on Peranakan, Macanese, Asian and local Chinese fare.

Although not super cheap ($40++ to $50++ for lunch and $50++ to $60++ for dinner), it’s a good deal for the spread.

The seafood selection features the usual prawns and clams, but with snow crabs, boston lobsters and oysters.

Most of the menu focuses on nyonya cuisine, so this is a great place for those who prefer a more home-cooked kind of vibe.

Look out for the durian pengyat dessert – it has raving reviews online!

Address: Level 4 Village Hotel Katong, 25 Marine Parade, 449536

SALTWATER CAFE BUFFET AT CHANGI VILLAGE HOTEL

East-siders can visit the Saltwater Cafe at Changi Village Hotel for a sumptuous spread local dishes like lor mee, nyonya laksa and durian pengat, as well as international favourites like chilled seafood and a barbecue station.

It’s not the cheapest, but you’ll be glad to know that there’s no price hike for weekend lunches, it’s $42++ all week. Dinner is rather pricey, though, at $46++ (Mon – Thu) / $58++ (Fri – Sun, PH and eve of PH).

There’s currently a 15% promotion if you pay with a Mastercard debit or credit card (until 30 Dec 2019).

Address: 1 Netheravon Rd, Changi Village Hotel Level 1, 508502

STRAITS CAFE BUFFET AT HOTEL RENDEZVOUS

As you can tell by its name, Straits Cafe offers cuisine inspired by our neighbours – specifically food from Penang, Malacca, Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur.

The restaurant is new to the halal scene, and was only recently halal-certified on 11 May 2018.