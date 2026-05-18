Fancy living in a conserved building? SLA offers peek into co-living space converted from State property

Have you ever wondered what it's like to live in one of Singapore's conservation shophouses?

On Sunday (May 17), the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) took to social media to offer a peek into 1925 Quarters — a co-living concept converted from heritage State property buildings at 79 to 95 Hindoo Road — as part of its new video series.

"Welcome to State of Living, a new video series exploring how State properties have been transformed to enable diverse co-living experiences shaped by the unique qualities of each space," wrote the authority.

In the video, David Tan, the general manager of 1925 Quarters took viewers on a virtual tour of the co-living property and its amenities while sharing nuggets of the space's history — such as how the current studios used to be occupied by Indian municipal workers and their families.

"Many of us have the experience of living in hotels, condos and all that, but living in an old building like this in Singapore is a very rare opportunity. There are not many available, so it is good to have an experience to be part of Singapore's history and transformation," he said.

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Operated by Westwood Hostel, the accommodation is located in the Little India precinct and features 54 studios.

According to 1925 Quarter's website, a minimum stay of three months is required for bookings, with prices starting from $2,800 a month for a Deluxe Studio.

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All studios come with free broadband Wi-Fi, ensuite toilet, a fridge, induction stove, a washer-dryer and tableware. Weekly housekeeping is provided, as well as quarterly air-conditioning maintenance. Utilities are on a pay-per-use basis. A 24-hour helpline is also available.

Guests can opt for bedspace rentals rather than renting the whole apartment as well, starting from $1,500 per bedspace.

More information can be found on Westwood Hostel's website.

The tender for the refurbishment was first awarded to construction and development company Eco-Energy Pte Ltd in partnership with co-living operator Cove Living Pte Ltd in 2023, SLA stated in a press release.

It is the first shophouse-type asset class under the State Property portfolio to be launched for co-living concepts.

The authority added that it's part of efforts to address market demand for co-living spaces amidst changing societal trends and preferences.

The co-living space first opened for bookings in July 2024.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com