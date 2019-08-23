1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market

Watched a midnight movie and feeling peckish? Studied late through the night and hit by hunger pangs? Or starving after partying too hard on a Saturday night?

There are more than a few reasons for eating way past dinnertime.

We're not advocating for supper as regular meals, though sometimes, especially for those who work shifts, life dictates it.

For the purpose of this list, we'll be focusing on the eastern part of Singapore — an area that's almost synonymous with good food — but omitting the usual (read: boring) supper hotspots of Simpang Bedok, Geylang, Bedok 85 (Fengshan Market) and 24-hour prata eateries.

If you haven't been to these de facto supper joints, we highly recommend that you check them out.

So if, like us, you're sian of the usual makan places in the east, here are other late-night supper haunts you may not know about. They may not be the best, but at 1am or 2am when most places are closed, we are thankful for these options.

And just so you can be sure to be able to dine in peace and not be forced to up and leave midway through your meal, we've only included spots that are open LATE, up till at least 3am.

So next time you find yourself hungry and stuck in the east, you know where to go.

BANGKOK STREET MOOKATA

Yes, this place is near the famous Fengshan Market, but not technically in the hawker centre.

It's a good supper place on a rainy night, and prices are pretty decent too, with a meal for two amounting to less than $30. They have multiple outlets across Singapore as well.

Where: 88 Bedok North Street 4, #01-125 Singapore 460088

Opening hours: 5pm to 3am

CHEE KEI WONTON NOODLES

If it's a bowl of Hong Kong-style wonton mee that you're after, you can find it here at Changi Airport Terminal 2.

The Michelin-recommended eatery (in Hong Kong at least) is famous for their dumplings, with large shrimp encased in a paper-thin skin. But expect prices to be about 30 to 40 per cent steeper than in Hong Kong.

Besides noodles, they serve up some side dishes, beef brisket with rice and congee as well. Heads up, although it's listed as a 24-hour operation on Changi Airport's website, it appears customers have tried to go and been disappointed. You've been warned.

Where: 60 Airport Boulevard, Terminal 2, Singapore 819643

Opening hours: 24 hours

FEI FEI WANTON MEE

Some may not know that Fei Fei Wanton Mee is actually open 24 hours, or at least I didn't.

It's $4 for a small bowl that some have called "snack-sized". But if you're not in the mood for noodles, we hear they serve a mean dish of fried meatballs.

Where: 72 Joo Chiat Place, Singapore 427789

Opening hours: 24 hours

HOTPOTS: HAI DI LAO & BEAUTY IN THE POT

Haidilao, a hotpot franchise from China, needs no introduction, and neither does Beauty In The Pot, owned by Paradise Group. So we're here just to share where you can find these popular chains in the east.

Tired of the snaking lines during regular mealtimes? It'll definitely be easier to snag a seat during the wee hours.

Hai Di Lao

Where: Bedok Mall, 311 New Upper Changi Rd, #01-13, Singapore 467360

Opening hours: 10.30am to 6am

Where: Century Square, 2 Tampines Central 5, #02-22, 529509

Opening hours: 10.30am to 4am

Beauty In The Pot

Where: KINEX, 11 Tanjong Katong Rd, #03-38, Singapore 436950

Opening hours: 11.30am to 3am

Where: 225/226 Airport Boulevard, #B2-224, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 10am to 6am

JINJJA CHCKEN

If you stay in the east and have a sudden craving for fried chicken late at night, instead of having to plod to Singapore's 'Little Korea' in Tanjong Pagar, why not head on down to Changi Airport instead?

Although it's best known for their fried chicken, the halal restaurant chain also serves up other Korean dishes like bibimbap, kimbap (rice rolls) and ramyeon (noodles).

Where: 60 Airport Boulevard, Level 2 Changi Airport Terminal 2, Singapore 819643

Opening hours: 24 hours

RIVER SOUTH (HOE NAM) PRAWN NOODLES

This famous prawn noodles is a favourite to many, but did you know it's open at night till the wee hours too? We have to add though, that reviewers of the place have commented that the stall is run by different people at night, which may correspond to a drop in quality,

Where: 31 Tai Thong Crescent, Singapore 347859

Opening hours: 6.30am to 4.30pm, 6pm to 4.30am (closed on Mondays)

SIN HOI SAI

Curbside dining at its best. This zi char restaurant has been serving up well-loved local dishes for over a decade, but it apparently still draws in the crowd, especially on weekends.

Recommended dishes include fried prawn rolls, Marmite pork ribs and something called Indonesian chicken.

Where: 187 East Coast Road, Singapore 428893

Opening hours: 4.30pm to 3.30am

SIN HENG CLAYPOT BAK KUT TEH

If you're a fan of the Hokkien-style bak kut teh that's dark and herbal-y instead of the Teochew-style peppery broth, this is one spot you can hit up in the wee hours. Its name is often mentioned when talking about the top places for bak kut teh in the east. Besides BKT, they also serve a variety of zi char dishes like fried tang hoon and sesame oil chicken.

Where: 439 Joo Chiat Road Singapore 427652

Opening hours: 7.30am to 4am (closed on Mondays)

TAMPINES BLK 802 24-HOUR KOPITIAM

The fried carrot cake (white) and frog's legs porridge are stellar here, according to reviews. But the 24-hour kopitiam also serves up a decent wu xiang and Hokkien mee (which is the same stall as the carrot cake) as well.

We've been there late (at about 1am) for wu xiang, but noticed that the frog's legs porridge was closed. We'd hazard a guess that supper-wise, 9pm till midnight would be a better time to visit for a taste of the best that this coffeeshop has to offer.

Where: Chang Cheng Mee Wah Coffeeshop, 802 Tampines Avenue 4, #01-07, Singapore 520802

Opening hours: 24 hours

TIM HO WAN (APERIA MALL)

If you're feeling the need for some dim sum, it helps to know that there are places you can go to that are not Swee Choon at Jalan Besar and Wen Dao Shi or Mongkok Dim Sum in Geylang.

But do note, the Tim Ho Wan here is not open late all days of the week, but only on Fridays, Saturdays and eve of public holidays.

Where: Aperia Mall, 12 Kallang Avenue, #01-01/02/03, Singapore 339511

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday and PH: 9am to 11pm; Friday, Saturday and eve of PH: 9am to 3am

24-HOUR DINING AT JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT

If you haven't head down to Five Spice, then you are definitely missing out! Here's a quick #throwback to the past few... Posted by Five Spice Singapore on Tuesday, 16 April 2019

Just like Mustafa Centre in Little India, Jewel Changi Airport is a gem for those in the east looking for some air-conditioned R&R, or the other terminals in the airport for that matter.

While you can't do much shopping after midnight here, you can still get hawker food from Jewel's Five Spice (its 24-hour food court).

Some eateries and snacks are also open till late, like how we scored Hokkaido ice cream and The Alley bubble tea at 1am, but that was during the first three months of its opening.

Of course, there's always A&W (#B2-209), which opens till 3am, and Beauty In The Pot (#B2-224), where hungry diners can have their fill till 6am.

Where: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 24 hours

For more information on 24-hour dining at Changi Airport, click here.

89.7 SUPPER CLUB

Located in the far-eastern corner of Singapore, foodies will be familiar with this popular Changi Village pitstop.

If there were ever a supper-food specialist, 89.7 Supper Club would probably be it, as its name implies.

And they don’t just serve prata, which is why we’ve included them in this list. Much like Enak Enak Hong Kong Tea House and Tang Tea House at Simpang Bedok, this eatery offers almost anything you could think of, from Malay and Western food to zi char and dim sum.

Where: 5 Changi Village Road, #01-2035, Singapore 500005

Opening hours: 24 hours

Know of more supper places to recommend? Let us know!

candicecai@asiaone.com