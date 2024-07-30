$2 chicken rice? This stall in Bukit Merah has been selling it for 28 years

With inflation, finding a meal under $3 these days can be challenging.

But that doesn't mean it's impossible.

F&B establishments such as Fook Seng Goldenhill Chicken Rice have managed to keep at least some menu items affordable despite the rise in cost of living.

While a regular plate of chicken rice here now costs $3.50, the stand-alone shop has a $2 budget meal option as well, reported Shin Min Daily News.

In fact, the $2 pricing has been a constant on their menu for 28 years, since the business first started.

But why?

The owners of the eatery, an elderly couple, told the Chinese evening daily that it's because they want to give back to customers and provide an option for low-income and elderly residents in the vicinity.

"Most of the residents near our eatery are elderly and we hope that the economically-priced chicken rice can help them [financially]," shared the couple. They added that volunteers who tutor children from low-income families in the area would often buy several dozen packets of the $2 chicken rice from them too.

Cost of ingredients increased over the years

With the increase in cost of ingredients, water and electricity over the years, the owners shared that they have had to increase the price of their chicken rice from $2 to $3.50.

But they have insisted on keeping the $2 pricing on the menu, albeit as a budget meal option.

The owners told Shin Min that the budget meal contains half the amount of chicken meat as compared to the stall's regular plate of chicken rice. But the amount of rice is the same.

They added that they have not increased prices for the past 10 years.

On social media, however, one netizen pointed out that the budget meal option "only [has] three slices of breast meat".

Another Facebook user, on the other hand, expressed gratitude to the owners for the economically-priced meal.

No extra charge for takeaway boxes

Apart from affordable chicken rice, diners who opt for takeaway need not pay extra for the plastic boxes as the owners believe that it's more important to provide good service.

"We are selling chicken rice, not takeout boxes, so I don't think there should be additional charges," said the owners.

The elderly couple also told the Chinese publication that the budget meal option is made possible due to the substantial number of takeout orders they receive as well as supportive customers.

Some of these customers occasionally buy half or whole chickens, which help us make up for the shortfall.

Half a chicken is priced at $20 while a whole chicken is at $34.

The owners also shared that their landlord has also been gracious in not increasing the rent exponentially, allowing them to continue to make prices affordable for their customers.

AsiaOne has reached out to the owners of Fook Seng Golden Hill Chicken Rice for more details.

Address: 37 Jln Rumah Tinggi, #01-431, Singapore 150037

Opening hours: Saturday to Thursday, 9am to 3pm, closed on Fridays

