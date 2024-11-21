2 cities, 1 fare: We tried this latest travel trend of doing a 'free stopover', which allowed us to visit more countries for less

A new travel trend has taken flight - literally.

More and more travellers are embracing the concept of 'free stopovers,' allowing them to explore additional destinations at one fare. Yet, despite the growing popularity of this travel 'hack', many still don't quite understand how it can work for them.

Intrigued by the idea, we decided to put this trend to the test by booking a flight with EVA Air that would take us on a whirlwind adventure through Taipei, Taiwan and Fukuoka, Japan.

EVA Air, a Skytrax-certified five-star airline, serves 10 cities in Japan (such as Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka) and Seoul, Korea with over 130 weekly flights from Taipei - perfect for those looking for a vacation within a vacation.

Best part of EVA Air's free stopover

Free food

If you're flying with EVA Air, don't toss away your boarding pass when you land - instead, use it to exchange for a complimentary bowl of Danzai Noodles at Du Hsiao Yueh, a popular chain specialising in classic Taiwanese food.

We weren't particularly hungry because EVA Air fed us so well on board, but when the Danzai Noodles were served, its umami broth and meat sauce paired with chewy wheat noodles just made us slurp till the very last strand.

This offer is only available till Jan 31, 2025, at:

Tainan Original Store

No. 16, Zhongzheng Rd, West Central District, Tainan City

Taipei Dihua Store

No. 112, Section 1, Dihua Street, Datong District, Taipei City

Free guided tour

Maximise and enjoy your time in Taiwan with a free half-day tour. Be sure to book early, as each tour is limited to just 18 people.

A mini vacation in Taiwan

We chose to stay in different hotels in Taoyuan and Taipei respectively when we were flying to and fro Fukuoka, Japan from Singapore so we could explore a different side of Taiwan each time.

If you're into laidback vibes and affordable eats, Taoyuan is a great option for your stopover - plus, it's less than 30 minutes from the airport!

For the Taoyuan leg of our trip, we chose to stay at Century Hotel Taoyuan. It was all we needed to rest, relax, pig out at a nearby night market, get a foot reflexology just five minutes away and get a good night's sleep before our week-long adventure in Japan.

Head to Rong Ji Dou Jiang for some traditional Taiwanese breakfast like green onion pancakes and soybean milk before exploring Taoyuan 77 Art Zone - a former police station turned arts and cultural district. Good coffee and cute trinkets are aplenty there.

However, if you're more interested in what the capital of Taiwan, Taipei, has got to offer - like, Pop Mart's Taiwan flagship store which is right smack in the middle of the vibrant Ximending district - then just take a 45-minute taxi ride or hop on the Taoyuan Metro to Taipei Main Station.

Aside from getting free noodles at Du Hsiao Yueh along Dihua Street, you should also take a stroll to Dadaocheng Wharf Container Market for some drinks, snacks and vibes along the Insta-worthy pier. The nearby Ningxia Night Market and Ximending are also great for picking up some salt and pepper popcorn chicken and bubble tea - both must-haves when visiting Taiwan!

Double the adventure

Our experience with EVA Air's multi-destination adventure was nothing short of fantastic. The opportunity to explore both Taipei and Fukuoka enriched our trip and showcased how a short stopover can transform a standard flight into an unforgettable vacation.

If you're looking to maximise your travel experience without stretching your budget, consider taking advantage of free stopovers. With EVA Air's extensive flight network, your next trip could turn into a two-in-one holiday that you won't soon forget.

Whether you're captivated by the neon lights of Taipei or the serene temples and castles of Fukuoka, this travel trend is well worth exploring.

This article is brought to you in partnership with EVA Air.

lynette@asiaone.com