$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week

PHOTO: Via Mustsharenews
Joey Lee
AsiaOne

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

'Cos good things must share.

$2 PORTABLE MAHJONG SET

Chinese New Year (CNY) is the perfect time for mahjong kakis to unite and capitalise on opportunities to break out the tiles.

Can't play because you're missing the table, game set or betting chips? Have no fear because Daiso is here.

If your home is the designated gathering spot this year but no one wants to lug around a heavy briefcase full of tiles, you can get a travel-friendly set for a mere $2.

PHOTO: Mustsharenews

Especially apt for beginners who will be itching to practise wherever they can, this portable version comes with four cardboard card stands and a deck of mini cards.

While it won't replace the feel of cool plastic tiles or the felted green table, at least you now know of an alternative when there's simply no space for the full set-up at ah ma's house.

ROYAL SPORTING HOUSE CLOSING DOWN SALE

January is almost over and if you haven't started working on your New Year's resolutions, here's your chance to get the equipment for it.

The Royal Sporting House outlet at Bukit Panjang is having a moving out sale with up to 70 per cent off goods.

Moving out sale starting today - till 18th of Feb, 2020. Visit our Royal Sporting House Bukit panjang store to enjoy up to 70% discount on selected items.

Posted by Royal Sporting House Singapore on Wednesday, 15 January 2020

With the sale going on until Feb 18, there's no more excuse to not get started on your fitness goals.

Where: 1 Jelebu Road, Bukit Panjang Rd, #01-33/34, Singapore 677743

NEW OAT MILK OPTION AT STARBUCKS

For those who are lactose-intolerant or vegan, Starbucks Singapore is rolling out a new option that you can add into your lattes and Frappuccinos.

In addition to coconut milk and soy, the next non-dairy option to be added to the menu is oat milk, though fans are still calling for almond milk to be included.

1-FOR-1 BREAD & BUTTERFLY ICE-CREAM

We scream when there's a chance to score more ice-cream.

Famed for eclectic flavours like apple cucumber and the Instagrammable aesthetics of their cones, Bread & Butterfly is having an ongoing 1-for-1 till Feb 29.

View this post on Instagram

Oh dear! Looks like the cat is out of the bag! 🐈⁣ ⁣ And no your ears aren’t playing tricks! Bread & Butterfly is INDEED having a delightful 1-For-1 Ice Cream promotion ALL the way till end of February! 🤩🍨⁣ ⁣ Tell your friends, bring your family, remind your children! Spread the word and the joy around! 🤗 ⁣ ⁣ I’ll be here waiting for you, so SCOOPS UP! 😉⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Visit us at Wisma Atria!⁣ 📍 435 Orchard Rd, #B1-46, Singapore 238877⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Terms & Conditions:⁣⁣⁣ • Cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions, discounts, offers or vouchers. ⁣⁣⁣ • Complimentary item will be of equal or lower value than the item purchased. ⁣ • Not Valid for Pint purchase. .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ #bbicecream #saveursg #foodphotography #icecream #icecreamlover #food #dessert #foodporn #sweets #sgfoodporn #foodpornsg #foodiesg #sgfoodie #sgeats #igsg #sgig #foodsg #sgfood #singaporeinsiders #instafood_sg #feedfeed #singaporefood #exploresingapore #foodstagram #ice #cream #Wismaatria #joy #scoopsup

A post shared by Bread & Butterfly (@breadandbutterflysg) on

If you're a fan of zesty sorbets, you might want to check out their newly launched flavour, mandarin orange, released specially for CNY.

View this post on Instagram

Oh, you think I’m out of surprises? 🤭⁣ ⁣ Well I’ve got one more for you! 😋⁣ ⁣ Introducing our NEW Special Ice-Cream Flavour just in the nick of time for Chinese New Year! 🍦⁣ ⁣ 🍊THE MANDARIN ORANGE FLAVOR! 🍊⁣ ⁣ Juicy rich, flavourful and tangy, our Mandarin Orange flavour might just captivate the tastebuds of many through the auspicious season! ⁣ ⁣ Get your share of a scoop today! 😋⁣ ⁣ Visit us at Wisma Atria!⁣ 📍 435 Orchard Rd, #B1-46, Singapore 238877⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ #bbicecream #wismaatria #saveursg #foodphotography #icecream #icecreamlover #dessert #sweets #sgfoodporn #foodpornsg #foodiesg #sgfoodie #sgeats #sgig #foodsg #sgfood #instafood #instafood_sg #feedfeed #singaporefood #exploresingapore #foodstagram #ice #cream #Wismaatria #NEW #flavor #mandarin #orange

A post shared by Bread & Butterfly (@breadandbutterflysg) on

Where: Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Rd, #B1-46, Singapore 238877⁣

KFC NYONYA CHICKEN PROMO

If you haven't had a taste of KFC's newest finger-lickin' flavour, here's your reason to do so.

From Jan 28 to 31, you can get your hands on four pieces of Nyonya chicken for an auspicious $8.80.

📣 Get it before it’s gone, the most raved about chicken this LNY! From 28 Jan to 31 Jan, get 4 pcs of Nyonya Chicken...

Posted by KFC on Monday, 27 January 2020

The deal is available at all KFC restaurants for dine-in and takeaway or through delivery via the app or website.

Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

joeylee@asiaone.com

More about
Deals and promotions

