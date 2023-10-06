2 days, 1 night: I spent a weekend in Penang for under $250 - return flights included - here's how I did it

Weekends are made of these - short trips to neighbouring cities.

I've always been a fan of slow travelling, taking my time to explore the crevices of places I'm at. Recently, however, I've found myself wanting to escape to somewhere nearby just for the weekend, especially with affordable flights from low-cost carriers like Firefly Airlines.

A round trip from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur for $100, or even to Penang for $150? Sign me up.

So, the past weekend I did just that, and here's how I spent two days, one night in Penang for under $250 - flights, checked baggage and shopping included.

Flight: $150

Flight tickets are often the bulk of the vacation expenses, and the flight from Singapore to Penang on Firefly's 737 aircraft is no different for this trip. What's different though is that the $150 price tag even came with 7kg cabin baggage and 10kg checked baggage both ways.

What a score!

The flight took off from Singapore Changi Airport and landed in Penang in less than one and a half hours - that's even quicker than driving to Johor Bahru via the causeway on a weekend.

With its spacious and comfortable seating, however, the flight felt like a mere 30-minute journey.

Do note that a two-way flight from Singapore to Penang is typically range from $100 to $200, and there's almost always a promotion going on, so do check Firefly's site before booking.

Accommodation: $36

Located in northwest Malaysia, Penang is well-loved for its heritage shophouses, street art and great food, especially around George Town on Penang Island. With just 24 hours to spare, we skipped Seberang Perai on the mainland and focused our attention on George Town.

Boutique hotels and Airbnbs are aplenty in George Town alone. From $30 for a simple hotel room to $300 for a beautiful room in a heritage shophouse, you have it all. Since I was with friends, we shared a modern, spacious Airbnb room located on the second floor of a shophouse for $36 each.

Street art, hawker food, cafes and shophouses selling the cutest handmade homeware all within a 10-minute walk? It's the perfect hideout for a weekend getaway.

Lunch at Kedai Kopi Malabar: $3

Landing in Penang at about 2pm, I rushed to check in and get myself some Penang char kway teow at the nearby Kedai Kopi Malabar immediately.

Smoky, savoury, and teeming with textures, the dish was everything I dreamed of - bearing in mind that this was my first ever trip to Penang. I washed it down with a glass of iced coffee and it all came up to be just $3!

Looking back, I might just choose Firefly's evening flight (they have two flights from Singapore to Penang daily) the next time so that I can fly to Penang right after work, have supper and get an early start the following day. Sounds like a plan.

Window shopping and sight-seeing: $0

Taking a walk around the Unesco-listed historic district to check out urban murals depicting life and culture in Penang is a must, especially if you, like me, haven't been to this island. My favourites? The Boy on Motorbike and Brother & Sister on a Swing!

The bustling street markets selling local handicrafts were also a joy to browse while making my way from one street mural to another.

Just across the street from the swing mural is Chew Jetty, a waterside village that dates to the 19th century. With wooden stilt homes and shops scattered around the area, it's the go-to spot for sunsets.

Looking for more retail therapy? Head to Gurney Plaza or Gurney Paragon for a myriad of international brands.

BookXcess on level eight of Gurney Paragon was probably the spot that I spent the most time at. Not only did I want to buy all the books there, but it was also a great photo spot!

Dinner at Gurney Drive Hawker Centre: $8

Since it was my first and only night in Penang, I had to have it all. From lok lok to apom pancakes, to shaved ice and even more char kway teow, Gurney Drive Hawker Centre is the street food hub you cannot miss.

While it can get rather crowded on weekend evenings, the vibrant atmosphere and endless amount of street food you can get under one (roofless) roof make this hawker centre a must-go!

Breakfast at Toh Soon Cafe: $2.50

Traditional breakfast is elevated in Penang at Toh Soon Cafe. Think charcoal-grilled toast, perfectly timed half-boiled egg and iced kopi c with the right amount of bitterness and creaminess.

Located in an alleyway just behind Kedai Kopi Malabar, Toh Soon Cafe feels like your neighbourhood kopitiam to idle your morning away, catching up on the news or just people watching.

Souvenir Shopping at Hin Bus Depot: $15

With stores that sold handmade ornaments, cute stationery, and cafes scattered all around, Hin Bus Depot was probably my favourite shopping district thus far.

Whether you are picking up something for yourself or your loved ones, be sure to visit this former-bus depot-turned-community-creative hub for souvenirs that are one-of-a-kind.

Peranakan lunch at Winn's Cafe: $15

Penang is known to have authentic Peranakan food that's unlike its Singaporean counterparts, so you know we had to try some.

Don't be surprised if you don't see buah keluak dishes on the menu, or at any other Peranakan restaurants in town for it's not common in the markets of Penang, shares Winnie, the owner of Winn's Cafe.

"The fruit is just not of good quality most of the time," she adds.

Nasi ulam, pie tee and Kapitan chicken are just some of their signature dishes there, and they were all fantastic. I even got a nasi ulam - a rice dish with a dozen herbs in it that's extremely difficult to find in Singapore - to go so I could share with my family!

Transport (most just Grab) around Penang: $20

Grabbing everywhere is easy in Penang. A ride from the airport to George Town costs just $5!

Total: $249.50

With a total of $249.50 spent, this challenge was successfully completed!

