⁣Get two cups of Hojicha Jelly Frost for just $8 at all Milksha outlets.

Prefer to order online? Get your drinks via oddle and receive free honey pearls from now till Sep 30,

Want something that tastes great and is good for your body? We’ve got just the drink for you😉⁣ ⁣ High in antioxidants... Posted by Milksha Singapore 迷客夏新加坡 on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Deal ends: Aug 28

