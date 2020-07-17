2 drinks for $9.90 at Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, for SAFRA members and SAF personnel only

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore is offering SAFRA Members and SAF Personnel two small size ice blended drinks for just $9.90.

All you need to do is present your SAFRA Membership Card, 11B, HomeTeam NS Identification Card or be in your Singapore Armed Forces uniform to get your drinks.

The promotion is only valid for takeaway orders and is available while stocks last.

Deal ends: July 31

