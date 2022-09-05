2 electric motorcycle battery swap stations launching in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has partnered with Taiwanese company Gogoro to launch two trial sandboxes that will serve as ‘swap and charge’ stations for electric motorcycles. Both sandboxes will be primarily used for deliveries and trials will begin in the next few weeks and run for 12 months.

How Gogoro’s battery swap stations work in Taiwan.

The two trial sandboxes are run by Gogoro in partnership with Jardine Cycle and Carriage and Singapore-headquartered MO Batteries respectively, and the electric motorcycles/battery swap tech will be used for deliveries.



Gogoro, founded in 2011, is a pioneer of battery-swapping technology for motorcycles and scooters, as well as a motorcycle/scooter manufacturer. The tech allow depleted electric motorcycle batteries to be swapped with fully charged ones, with riders carrying out at battery swap station.

Gogoro will partner with investment holding firm Jardine Cycle & Carriage to conduct trials using their electric motorcycles and battery swap stations for last-mile deliveries. MO Batteries will partner with SingPost and security solutions provider Prosegur to conduct pilots using their electric motorcycles.

The sandboxes by Gogoro will involve 20 electric motorcycles and 100 swappable batteries at two Gogoro GoStations, while MO Batteries will have six electric motorcycles with 30 swappable batteries, 14 chargers and two battery store and swap stations.

“With the growing range of charging solutions, we hope to encourage the adoption of more electric motorcycle models in Singapore,” said Transport Minister S Iswaran at the Land Transport Industry Day event last Friday.

“We have set out our vision to achieve 100 per cent cleaner-energy vehicles by 2040. This is a tall order because it entails a major transition away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles towards EVs and other cleaner-energy vehicles.”