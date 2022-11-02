2 Kia EV6 variants confirmed for Singapore launch

SINGAPORE - Kia will launch two versions of its much-anticipated EV6 electric vehicle (EV) here.
CarBuyer understands from sources that the EV6 will debut with a Standard Range Single Motor and a Long Range Dual Motor version.
There is no pricing information available yet, but given the current COE prices, and that both models are COE Category B, they should cost around $200,000 and $250,000 with COE. Both cars have the top VES rating of A1 ($-25,000), which will help bring down the price in addition to the Early EV Adoption Rebate.
Kia is expected to officially launch the EV6 here some time in December 2022, or at the 2023 Singapore Motorshow. Originally, the EV6 was slated for a Q2 launch this year, but it’s been delayed (presumably) by high demand and supply chain disruptions.
Globally, the EV6 also has a Standard Range Dual Motor (232hp), a Long Range Single Motor (225hp), and a dual-motor high-performance GT model (577hp). There is no information yet on the availability of these versions.
The GT model has 577hp and 740Nm , a limited-slip rear differential, uptuned suspension and brakes, and reaches 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds. It has the highest top speed for the EV6 lineup, at 260km/h. If that version is launched in Singapore, we expect it to cost almost $300k with COE, at least.
Check out Tesla, Polestar and more at Singapore’s first and largest EV show is back! At Suntec City on Nov 8 to 13, 2022
|Kia EV6 Standard Range Single Motor
|Kia EV6 Long Range Dual Motor
|Power/Torque
|168hp/350Nm
|321hp/605Nm
|0-100km/h
|8.5 seconds
|5.2 seconds
|Top Speed
|185km/h
|185km/h
|Battery capacity
|58kWh
|77.4kWh
|Range (WLTP)
|528km
|506km
|Efficiency
|16.5kWh/100km
|17.2kWh/100km
|VES
|A1
|A1
|Fast charge time
|240kW 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes
|240kW 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes
As covered in our news story on the international announcement of the car in 2021, the EV6 is a proper game changer for Kia. With the Hyundai E-GMP EV platform and 800V charging capabilities, the EV6 packs more technology and amongst the fastest charging speeds on the market.
The 800V electrical drivetrain architecture means the car can charge at a maximum DC fast charge rate of 240kW – faster than almost all other EVs except for the Porsche Taycan and Tesla models – which means 10 to 80 percent in only 18 minutes for both Standard and Long Range models, rather than the industry standard half hour.
With its brother car, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, not lined up for official sale just yet, Kia could be in an unlikely spot to challenge Tesla in the mainstream/premium EV segment alongside Polestar.