2 Kia EV6 variants confirmed for Singapore launch

SINGAPORE - Kia will launch two versions of its much-anticipated EV6 electric vehicle (EV) here.

CarBuyer understands from sources that the EV6 will debut with a Standard Range Single Motor and a Long Range Dual Motor version.

There is no pricing information available yet, but given the current COE prices, and that both models are COE Category B, they should cost around $200,000 and $250,000 with COE. Both cars have the top VES rating of A1 ($-25,000), which will help bring down the price in addition to the Early EV Adoption Rebate.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Kia is expected to officially launch the EV6 here some time in December 2022, or at the 2023 Singapore Motorshow. Originally, the EV6 was slated for a Q2 launch this year, but it’s been delayed (presumably) by high demand and supply chain disruptions.

Globally, the EV6 also has a Standard Range Dual Motor (232hp), a Long Range Single Motor (225hp), and a dual-motor high-performance GT model (577hp). There is no information yet on the availability of these versions.

EV6 GT has more aggressive styling and blacked-out sporty bits.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The GT model has 577hp and 740Nm , a limited-slip rear differential, uptuned suspension and brakes, and reaches 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds. It has the highest top speed for the EV6 lineup, at 260km/h. If that version is launched in Singapore, we expect it to cost almost $300k with COE, at least.

Check out Tesla, Polestar and more at Singapore’s first and largest EV show is back! At Suntec City on Nov 8 to 13, 2022