The 2 reasons why you didn't get the job that no one will ever tell you

Required skillsets? Checked.

But you didn’t get the job. To make things worse, you got rejected for reasons you’ll never hear of.

This is a problem faced by the vast majority of jobseekers, so we interviewed a veteran recruiter in hopes to unravel the mystery behind said rejections.

Ryan Park has 15 years of experience in Talent Acquisition, and here’s what he has to say about the rejections that never made sense to candidates.

I met all of the requirements, why was I rejected?

Many jobseekers get rejected despite ticking all of the boxes and possessing all the relevant skills required. If the company unwilling to share feedback, are there any common reasons you can share on why people get rejected even when they checked all the boxes on paper?

If you tick all the boxes and still get rejected, there are usually only 2 reasons.

Reason 1: Your CV was written with the intention to impress recruiters

Even though your CV reflects all your skills and capabilities, the recruiter may have sensed during the interview that something’s wrong. Which can only mean that your CV was written with the intention to impress somebody.

It doesn’t actually reflect what you’ve done.

We are not talking about lying here, that’s never the case. You may have been exposed to all the different areas that you claim you have experience in, but it may not be extensive enough for anybody to consider it as a core competency.

This is the number one concern.

Reason 2: You need to show what you know

It may be the articulation during the interview. No matter how good you may be, if you cannot bring up your own ideas clearly, then maybe you should consider just running your own business. You are not the type to be working with others in a corporate environment.

That would lean slightly to the cultural fit side, because an important factor in a team working environment is also articulation. I am not talking about using fancy words or being a really good speaker.

Main point is you need to show what you know. The interview is the opportunity for recruiters to check whether you’ve actually done all that you mentioned in your CV. How much do you actually know about the things you claim to know?

For the candidates, it is then the perfect opportunity for them to impress the interviewer with whatever they have listed on their CV, in order to really showcase how good they are with the things they put on their CV.

Usually, if the outcome is unsuccessful, it means they didn’t manage to do either of the two.

In hindsight, jobseekers probably already know these. But it is the eagerness to impress and the pressure to do so that results in a slip-up. How ironic it is that the elements we prepared the most for are the same ones that failed us. Classic Murphy’s Law.

This article was first published in TalentTribe.asia.