Delifrance is offering two croissant sandwiches for $10.90 and customers can choose to have either Seafood D'sire or the classic Egg D'vine.

The promotion is available at all outlets and is applicable for dine-in and takeaway orders.

Tuck into fluffy, buttery croissant, packed with fresh ingredients and creamy fillings that will have you craving for... Posted by Delifrance Singapore on Friday, August 14, 2020

Deal ends: Unspecified

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.