$2 spicy pho beef combination from Pho Street

Get yourself a bowl of spicy beef combination pho from Pho Street for just $2 (U.P. $10.60).

Choose from three levels of spiciness while trying this limited edition dish.

Available from July 20 to 24 via GrabFood, with only 60 redemptions available per day at each outlet and one redemption allowed per transaction.

You can also redeem this promotion for takeaway with every main dish purchased at Pho Street outlets from July 27 to 31.

Do note that the promotion is not available at Pho Street Hong Leong, Gardens by the Bay and Airport outlets.

Deal ends: July 31

Calling all spice lovers, don’t forget to try our new LIMITED EDITION Spicy Pho Beef Combination at only $2*.⁣ ⁣ Want it... Posted by Pho Street on Thursday, July 16, 2020

