20 areas to declutter in 15 minutes (or less!) before Chinese New Year in Singapore

Short on time to tidy up before Chinese New Year's traditional spring cleaning? Don't want to miss this ritual, so you can usher in good luck for the year ahead? Don't fret!

I'm a pro at this, and can assure you, this list of 20 small areas should take you no more than 15 minutes each to declutter.

Why? There are no sentimental items on the list, so you can make quick and easy decisions without getting stuck.

If you think some areas might take you longer, you can always break them down into sub-areas.

Imagine how much lighter you'll feel by the time Chinese New Year arrives, if you tackle one or two of those areas a day. Ready to get started? Set your timer for 15 minutes… and go!

KITCHEN

PHOTO: Pexels

EXPIRED FOOD

This is a no-brainer, right? Why would you risk making yourself sick by consuming expired food? Break down this area into fridge and pantry sub-areas, if needed.

PLASTIC FOOD CONTAINERS

Have you noticed how plastic food containers quickly multiply?! Get rid of the containers and lids that are damaged or stained and smelly, as well as any lids without matching containers or containers without matching lids.

MUGS, CUPS, GLASSES AND/OR WATER BOTTLES

Get rid of the ones that are cracked, damaged or missing lids.

To help you define how many you should keep, take into consideration your family size, the maximum number that are out at any point of time, the size of your parties, etc. Save the ones that match your tableware and any favourites. The rest can go!

COOKING UTENSILS

Get rid of those gadgets that serve only one purpose and you hardly use.

There's a lot you can do with just a knife and chopping board! It will save you time when prepping and cooking food, if you can easily access your indispensable tools.

BATHROOM

PHOTO: Pexels

MAKEUP

Did you know that cosmetics have expiry dates, too? Don't risk irritating your skin or worse, and get rid of makeup with a change in texture or bad smell. Check this infographic for beauty products expiration dates.

MEDICINE

Dispose of medicines that have expired, look old or damaged, you don't use or are unsure how to use.

If you throw the expired medicine in your dustbin, make sure your children or pets won't be able to access them, by emptying unfinished bottles in the sink.

BEDROOM

PHOTO: Pexels

LINENS

Get rid of ones that are torn and stained. Set a number per family member and keep your favourites.

Break down this area into bedlinen and towels sub-areas, if needed.

SLEEPWEAR

Get rid of ones that are stained and torn. If you wear pyjama sets only, get rid of any random pieces.

WORKOUT CLOTHES

Get rid of ones that are torn and stained. Ideally, you should keep only ones for the activities you currently practise.

But, if something falls into the "aspirational clutter" category for you, just move on.