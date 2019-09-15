20 best family-friendly restaurants for stress-free dining

Have the holidays got your kids working up an appetite?

Dining out with kids in tow can be a huge challenge. Lucky for families, more restaurants are catering to the modern family with kids-friendly menus, interactive play areas and activities just for the little ones.

From all-day brunch options to tantalising Italian classics, here are 20 of the best family-friendly restaurants around the island:



FOR ENJOYING THE OUTDOORS: WILDSEED CAFE AT THE ALKAFF MANSION

Floral cafe and patisserie Wildseed Cafe opened its second branch at the historic Alkaff Mansion earlier this year.

Situated on the first floor, the outdoor dining space, naturally shaded by trees, comes with a play area for kids and doubles as an event space for their regular family-friendly activities and kids’ workshops.

Families can also bring their fur kids along as the cafe is pet-friendly too.

Food-wise, 1-Group executive pastry chef Jasmin Chew stocks the cafe with a plethora of picture perfect bakes that’ll satisfy even the finickiest of eaters.

A highlight is the Coconut Pea Flower Shortcake ($7.50/slice) that’s adorned with butterfly pea flower petals. Little ones can also fill their tummies up with the set meal ($14).

Choose between a Wagyu Beef & Pork Bolognese Linguine or Highland Pancake with Corn & Maple Syrup, sides of chicken nuggets or curly fries and a variety of fruit juices.

FOR ENJOYING THE OUTDOORS: VINEYARD AT HORTPARK

On the weekends, this French-European restaurant transforms into a kid’s utopia with a bouncy castle, balloon sculpting and children’s bowling alley, just to name a few.

Spend some quality time with the young ones while savouring tasty soul food like Roasted Pork Rack ($32), Braised Beef Cheek ($28) and Norwegian Salmon Confit ($29).

Plus, it’s located in scenic HortPark, where you and and kiddos can go for a stroll after your heavy meal.

At #02-02, Hort Park, 33 Hyderabad Road, Singapore 119578, tel: 6479 7977. Visit their website for more information.

FOR OUTDOOR PLAYGROUNDS: OPEN FARM COMMUNITY

Chef couple Oliver Truesdale-Jutras and Phobe Oviedo (formerly of globetrotting pop-up restaurant Stovetrotter) have been serving wholesome western fare with an emphasis on locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients at Open Farm Community since 2018.

It comes as no surprise that they have enlisted the help of Edible Garden City to spruce up the 10,000 sqft land nearby with over 50 varieties of culinary herbs, such as butterfly pea flower and ulam rajah, for use in the restaurant.

Kids are more than welcomed to take a stroll through the garden — keep an eye out for the live chickens and sand playground — before digging into the Little Farmers menu (under 14 years old).

Hungry tots will enjoy al dente Homemade Papardelle ($20) in either the tantalising Bolognese or garlic parmesan, and the OFC Flatbread Pizza, while enjoying a complimentary kids’ activity pack.

As for desserts, there is a daily selection of sorbets and ice creams ($5/scoop), but the Singa’Smore ($16) of banana tort and sourdough ice cream from the a la carte menu has proven to be popular as well.

At 130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819, tel: 6471 0306. Visit their website for more information.

FOR OUTDOOR PLAYGROUNDS: HUBER'S BISTRO

Located in the relaxing Dempsey estate, Huber’s Bistro’s spacious, padded playground fitted with slides and climbing areas for kids to play is located right next to the restaurant.

There are also kid-friendly items like sausages, fries and salads on the menu.

Do your grocery shopping at Huber’s butchery while you’re there, and indulge in bistro food like sausages (from $9.90), steaks (from $28) and cold cut platters ($12.80) at wallet-friendly prices.

At 22 Dempsey Road, Singapore 249679, tel: 6737 1588.Visit their website for more information.

FOR OUTDOOR PLAYGROUNDS: OLA BEACH CLUB

From building sandcastles to splashing about in the sea nearby, there’s plenty for kids to do at this seafront joint.

Ola also has showering facilities for junior to clean up just before mealtime.

Feel like you’re holidaying in Hawaii with dishes inspired from the region, such as Kalua Pig Taco ($25), Ahi Poke ($20) and Saimin Salad ($15).

At 46 Siloso Beach Walk, Singapore 099005, tel: 8189 6601. Visit their website for more information.

FOR A RELAXING AFTERNOON: BEACH ROAD KITCHEN

What makes Beach Road Kitchen different from other buffet spots is not just the delectable smorgasbord of international and local favourites, but also the five-star hospitality one would expect from JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach.

As part of their newly launched Family by JW Initiative, the all-day dining venue has upped the ante of kid-friendly experiences for families.

Sunday Brunches ($59/child; six years and under dine for free) at the all-day dining restaurant now include DIY soft serves, balloon sculpting, face painting as well as chef-led activities.

Aspiring chefs and gourmets can have their hand at making their own wood-fired pizza. We love the Truffle Mushroom flavour but, chances are, the kids will want the Banana Pizza with vanilla cream, chocolate and sliced bananas all to themselves.

At JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, 30 Beach Road, Singapore 189763, tel: 6818 1913. Visit their website for more information.

FOR A RELAXING AFTERNOON: FOOD FOR TOTS

Nestled in the lush landscape of Jacob Ballas Children’s Garden, this sheltered outdoor cafe is the perfect pitstop in your fun day out.

Adults can enjoy the all-day brunch fare, while your little ones can tuck into delicious kid-friendly options like blueberry smoothie pancakes, DIY beef burger and more.

The cafe also boasts an interactive play area as well as a weekly programmes targeted at preschoolers.

There’s Food Crafternoons, a food art programme that enables kids to make their own snacks from scratch, a nature-themed bingo trail, as well as storytelling sessions.

At 1H, Cluny Road #01-K1, Jacob Ballas Children’s Garden, Singapore 259604, tel: 6338 4848. Visit their website for more information.

FOR A RELAXING AFTERNOON: POISON IVY BISTRO

Located in the Bollywood Veggies compound, this sprawling 10-acre space has guided farm tours, potting sessions and other hands-on activities to engage kids.

Plus, it’s perfect for helping kids work up an appetite. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre, the bistro serves up local staples like Nasi Lemak ($15 for a set), Chicken Curry ($20 for a platter) and Samosas.

Little ones get to choose from Fish and Chips, Spaghetti Bolognese and Curry with Rice.

At 100 New Tiew Road, Singapore 719026, tel: 6898 5001. Visit their website for more information.

FOR A RELAXING AFTERNOON: SLAPPY CAKES

If you’ve always wanted to make pancakes with your little ones but don’t quite enjoy the potential cleanup after, this is the perfect place to go.

Prices start at $8.50 for a bottle of batter.

Let the kids flex their creative muscles customising their very own pancakes, with various flavours and toppings.

Slappy Cakes has three outlets at The Grandstand, Resorts World Sentosa and Plaza Singapura. Visit their website for more information.

FOR INDOOR PLAY AREAS: THYME@ALIWAL

If you’re looking to spend some quality thyme (we had to) with your other half, Thyme @Aliwal (formerly EatPlayLove Cafe) is a great place to visit.

Your kids can enjoy the free-play concept while you watch them from a distance. Savour Thai-Western delights like Thai Basil Chicken Rice ($9), Chicken Chop Grill ($11.50) and Mac and Cheese ($11.50).

For $5 an hour, kids get a free flow of art materials at the Craft Corner of the cafe.

From foil art, paper puppets, sock monkey kits and so much more, there’s plenty to do to keep your little ones occupied.

At #01-07, 28 Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street, Singapore 199918, tel: 6444 6400. Visit their website for more information.

FOR INDOOR PLAY AREAS: CAFE MELBA

Kids dine for free (with a dining adult) every Monday at Cafe Melba, which are two outlets in Singapore.

The establishment prides itself as a calming, kid-friendly dining spot, where you can let little ones run about on the lawn without worry.

There’s even a bouncy castle from 3pm and an arts and crafts corner between 5 and 8pm!

Let them join the Kids Club, where they get to collect a loyalty stamp and a mystery gift with every visit.

Indulge in Australasian perennial classics like Eggs Benedict, Truffle Fries and all-day breakfast items.

The kids’ set menu includes favourites like mini french toast cubes, chicken schnitzel, pasta and pizza, and each set comes with a choice of fruit juice or milk, as well as ice cream.

Cafe Melba has two outlets: 90 Goodman Road, Goodman Arts Centre, Block N#01-56, Singapore 439053, and Mediapolis, 1 Stars Avenue, #03-01, Singapore 138507. Visit their website for more information.

FOR HEARTY MEALS: LINO

Pizza and pasta enthusiasts will want to make their way to LINO, a modern Italian spot in Binjai Park.

They specialise in 48-hour proofed pizzas — with the option for whole wheat or gluten-free — that are baked upon order in a wood-fired oven.

The light, airy base with crisp edges are available in 10 flavour permutations, with two of their most popular, the Margherita and Salami, available as part of the Kids’ Menu at just $18 (with a juice and scoop of gelato).

But if your picky eater is more of a pasta fiend, go for the fresh tagliatelle noodles ($18) tossed in either a tangy pomodoro or the simple yet addictive cheese and butter.

At 7 Binjai Park, Singapore 589821, tel. 6463 7800. Visit their website for more information.

FOR HEARTY MEALS: TANUKI RAW AT JEWEL CHANGI AIRPORT

Husband-and-wife duo Howard Lo and Lim Hui Nan have built a cult following in central Singapore for their fresh take on Japanese cuisine at Standing Sushi Bar and Tanuki Raw.

The parents of two are no strangers to dining out as one big family and they maintained that vision for their new Tanuki Raw outlet at JEWEL Changi Airport.

Kids will make easy work of their signature donburis, ranging from the exclusive Jewel Truffle Gyu ($18) and Sesame Cod Katsu ($18.90).

The latter, which features a generous portion of panko-fried cod fillet drizzled with a creamy sesame sauce, is a fuss-free way to rake up healthy omega-3 in their diets.

Another favourite, of course, is Truffles Fries ($10.90) that ups the ante with mushroom tempe and shio kombu.

While the adults can indulge in a rotating selection of beers and spirits, the kids can have jazz up their meals with the housemade Apple Soda or Pomelo Lemonade ($10).

Bonus: It has got a stunning view overlooking the Shisedo Forest Valley.

At #05-202, Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Boulevard, Singapore 819666, tel: 6956 9898. Visit their website for more information.

FOR HEARTY MEALS: THE BOTANIC

Raffles City Shopping Centre has its share of beautiful restaurants but The Botanic is ahead of the pack.

Not only are the interiors reminiscent of an elegant French garden with many cosy nooks for families to settle into after a day out, group executive chef Shannon Binnie has also filled the restaurant menu with organic produce. (Think free range eggs from Japan and organic honey and grass-fed meats from Australia.)

The Kids Menu ($18, with juice & soda) comes with four hearty options.

Classics like the Beef Burger with fries and slaw and Pizza with tomato and cheddar are available alongside more gourmet offerings, such as the Grilled Barramundi with chips as well as a Roasted Gnocchi Pasta.

Gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan options are aplenty on the a la carte menu.

At #01-22A, Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road, Singapore 179103, tel: 9827 0131. Visit their website for more information.

FOR HEARTY MEALS: THE HALIA

Dining at The Halia can be quite an experience.

The stately all-day dining venue is set amidst decades-old palm trees and is far removed from the hustle (and, hopefully, stresses) of the city. But swoon-worthy surrounds aside, they’ve got a banging menu of western classics, cleverly infused with Asian or local flavours.

Adults will easily polish off the Hala’s Singapore-style Chilli Crab Spaghettini ($26) while the little ones dig into their version with Creamy Crabmeat ($12, with juice or soda).

The Pan-Fried Chicken with cream spaghettini ($12, with juice or soda), on the other hand, impresses with the addition of basil.

Tip: Remember to pack their favourite colour tools as the kids’ menu comes with six different games and mazes. The Halia is also Halal-certified.

At Ginger Garden, Singapore Botanic Garden, 1 Cluny Road, Singapore 259569, tel: 8444 1148. Visit their website for more information.

FOR HEARTY MEALS: PREGO

Prego has become one of Singapore’s most charming spots for authentic Italian fare.

Located within Fairmont Singapore, Italian head chef Mauro Sanna whips up an extensive menu of classics using time-honoured family recipes.

Options for kids run the gamut of a Mini Lasagna ($12) and Turkey Ham Carbonara with handcrafted Penne ($14) to a Grilled Beef Steak ($16), served with roasted potatoes and a mushroom sauce.

The brickwalled, wood-fired ovens are not for decoration but are used to dole out Baby Pizza ($16) topped with pepperoni, ham and pineapples.

Kids with a sweet tooth will want to save space for the playful Spaghetti di gelato con salsa di lamponi ($20), where vanilla gelato and raspberry compote are fashioned into a plate of “spaghetti” with “tomato sauce”.

At Level 1, Fairmont Singapore, 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189560, tel: 6431 6156. Visit their website for more information.

FOR HEARTY MEALS: CULINA AT COMO DEMPSEY

Standing strong among the many F&B hotspots in Dempsey is Culina at COMO Dempsey.

Known as the go-to for specialty produce, specifically working with committed farmers and producers, guests won’t be disappointed.

While parents can indulge in everything from freshly shucked oysters to a Beef Bourguignon ($38), kids can choose from six mains ($12).

There’s a crowd pleasing Mac and Cheese along with a juicy Pork Sausage served atop a bed of velvety mashed potatoes, to name a few.

Kids can also work on an ever changing crossword that comes with the menu while the kitchen whips up their order.

At Block 15 Dempsey Road, Singapore 249677, tel: 6474 7338. Visit their website for more information.

FOR HEARTY MEALS: LONG CHIM

If your child is an adventurous eater, Long Chim is a great place to introduce them to Thai food.

Plus, under Australian celebrity chef David Thompson’s tutelage, you can be assured of a stellar meal.

The kids’ menu includes Thai signature dishes such as roast duck on rice, grilled pork skewers with rice and mango sticky rice.

Each main comes with a dessert and drink for $15++.

At #02-02, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018955. Visit their website for more information.

FOR HEARTY MEALS: JAMIE'S ITALIAN AT VIVOCITY

Dining at Jamie’s as a kid is heaps of fun.

Not only is the menu presented in a Viewfinder so kids have even more fun deciding what they want to eat, each child that dines at Jamie’s gets a little pack of fun card games.

And since Jamie Oliver’s long been an advocate of healthy eating for kids, they can savour nutritious Italian classics like Spaghetti Vongole ($18.50), Simple Baked Lasagne ($27). Or share a pizza (from $23.50) with the family.

At #01-165/167, Vivocity, 1 Harbourfront Walk, Singapore 098585, tel: 6733 5500. Visit their website for more information.

FOR HEARTY MEALS: SUPER LOCO ROBERTSON QUAY

Located in Robertson Quay, the restaurant has plenty of space outside for kids to whizz about on their scooters or skateboards.

Dining by the riverside is a real treat, with so much space for your kids to run about freely.

Kids can tuck into the Chicken taco ($6) or ham and cheese quesadilla ($7), while you enjoy tortas (from $14), quesadillas (from $14) and tacos (from $8).

At #01-13, The Quayside, 60 Robertson Quay, Singapore 238252, tel: 6235 8900. Visit their website for more information.

This article was first published in Women's Weekly.