20 crescent bags that give the baguette a run for its money

“It’s a baguette.” Sex And The City fanatics will almost certainly know this famous line. Ever since Carrie Bradshaw uttered those words while she was mugged, Fendi baguette bags have attained legendary pop-culture status. But a new obsession might be giving this timeless bag a run for its money.

Introducing the crescent bag – the love child of the hobo and shoulder bag that is taking TikTok and Instagram by storm. The bag has several names, such as the half-moon and the croissant due to the shape of the satchel.

Why are Gen Zs and millennials so in love with the crescent bag? That’s largely due to the resurgence of Y2K trends, which paved the way for the crescent bag to re-enter the scene.

https://www.tiktok.com/@idaanduyan/video/7047453973980171547?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc https://www.tiktok.com/@malliekoczon/video/6951043875230272773?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc

Crescent bags of the 2000s were usually made small and came in denim, canvas or neutral-coloured leather but the versions we see today have been updated with neon hues, exotic leather and colourful prints.

If you’re looking to update your bag collection, here are 20 crescent bags that you should consider. You can thank us later.

Loop Bag, $3,650, Louis Vuitton

Fendi Cookie Black Leather Mini Bag, $1,950

GG Marmont Half Moon-Shaped Mini Bag, $1,870, Gucci

Small Dior Vibe Hobo Bag, $4,700, Dior

The Mini Jodie Intrecciato Leather Hobo Bag, $2,970, Bottega Veneta at Selfridges

Le Cagole Mini Leather Shoulder Bag, $2,900, Balenciaga at Mytheresa

Luna bag In Anagram Jacquard and Classic Calfskin, $3,100, Loewe

Ava bag in Smooth Calfskin, $2,600, Celine

Croissant Small Leather Shoulder Bag, $1,295, Lemaire at Mytheresa

Moon Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote, $435, Staud at Net-A-Porter

Swipe Mini Denim Shoulder Bag, $559, Coperni at Mytheresa

Anja Shoulder Bag, $680, Nanushka at Farfetch

Rantan Bag - Purple Croc, $204, JW PEI

Banana Zip-Up Shoulder Bag, $1,010, Rejina Ryo at Farfetch

Ryka Rattan Shoulder Bag, $385, Cult Gaia at Net-A-Porter

Small Smile Crossbody Bag, $294, Kate Spade at Farfetch

The Bumper Moon Shoulder Bag, $868, JW Anderson at Farfetch

Small Stella Logo Hobo Shoulder Bag, $1,220, Stella McCartney

Le Demi-Lune Small Leather Shoulder Bag, $2,835, Alaïa at Mytheresa

Mini Soho Croc-effect Leather Shoulder Bag, $759, By Far at Net-A-Porter

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.