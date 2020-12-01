20 lucky and auspicious plants to get for Chinese New Year 2020

What are the lucky and auspicious plants to get for Chinese New Year? Flower blossoms are believed to bring fortune, according to the popular Chinese saying 花開富貴 ("blossom flowers bring wealth").

Here are some other lucky plants that are popular for the new year.

1. CHRYSANTHEMUMS

With their bright gold or purple hues, chrysanthemums are an auspicious choice for the season. The plant is said to symbolise longevity, while those with gold blooms represent wealth and prosperity.

2. FLAMINGO LILY

Flamingo lilies come in an auspicious red or pink colour symbolising prosperity. With blossoms shaped like little hearts, these flowers are perfect for Valentine's Day too and if you care for them properly, they'll last a long time.

What's more, flamingo lilies can remove formaldehyde, xylene and ammonia from the air.

3. JADE PLANT

This South African native, which is also known as crassula, is often in demand because of its emerald green leaves, which resemble the shape of a jade stone.

The plant is regarded as a symbol of prosperity, wealth and fortune. It requires very little moisture - water sparingly every alternate day. Place it in a semi-shaded area.

4. KALANCHOES

Known as wan zi qian hong - meaning thousands and millions of red and purple in reference to its small flowers - the kalanchoe is an easy plant to grow and is said to bring wealth and prosperity.

5. LUCKY BAMBOO

Bent, twisted and twirled into various shapes, such as the number eight, the lucky bamboo is the Chinese symbol for strength.

The plant is decorated with red ribbons and lucky ornaments, and the number of bamboo stalks in one pot represents different things. For example, two is said to be an expression of love, while seven stands for good health.

6. MONEY PLANT

Also known as Devil's Ivy, this versatile and hardy plant can remove formaldehyde, benzene and xylene from the air, making it great for purification. And with its coin-like leaves, the money plant symbolises fortune and good luck.

7. ONCIDIUM ORCHIDS

Also known as Dancing Ladies, these orchids with their tiny yellow petals look like they are sprouting gold coins. Besides their delightful shape, orchids have long been considered to be symbolic of fertility and abundance.

8. PEACE LILY

Peace lilies are like flamingo lilies, but with ivory white flowers instead.

Keep them around the home as they are one of the most effective air-filtering plants, removing chemicals like trichloroethylene, formaldehyde, xylene, benzene and ammonia.

9. PHALAENOPSIS

Known as hu die lan in Mandarin, this plant is a popular festive plant as its petals resemble the wings of a butterfly, symbolising happiness, spring, vitality and longevity.

10. PUSSY WILLOW

Pussy willows signify the start of spring. Also known as catkins, this plant with furry buds needs a change of water twice a week if it is in a vase.

If it is potted, water twice a week. Fresh water ensures the plant lasts longer and prevents mosquitoes from breeding.

11. RED CYMBIDIUMS

Also known as boat orchids, these flowers are prized for their large and elegant blooms.

Its colour has spurred the Chinese name hong pao, which means red cracker. Just as auspicious-sounding are the yellow cymbidiums, which are called huang jing, or yellow gold, in Mandarin.

12. ANIMAL-THEMED PLANTS

How cute are these themed creations?

They are perfect for celebrating Chinese New Year and are specially arranged with a variety of lucky plants that are said to fill your home with an abundance or prosperity, luck and fortune.

13. TANGERINE TREE

A perrenial favourite during Chinese New Year, these potted shrubs are ideal for indoor decorations and are available at all flower markets. They represent "lucky tree bearing fruits" and are great for ushering in wealth.

14. PEONIES

Peonies are often associated with richness and peace in Chinese mythology because of how they grow in clusters. The red versions of these flowers are particularly more auspicious than the pink ones.

15. PEACH BLOSSOMS/SAKURA FLOWERS/PLUM BLOSSOMS

We know they're often associated with Japanese culture but peach blossoms are also heavily used in Chinese culture.

Peach blossoms are considered sacred in China and symbolise romance, prosperity and growth. They're also popular with young people looking for love.

16. PITCHER PLANT

They're a little less popular but pitcher plants are also highly regarded plants for the Lunar New Year. Because of the fact that these plants look like money bags, they're considered lucky.

17. COCKSCOMB

These plants are considered lucky because they resemble a cock's comb and because roosters are considered lucky animals in Chinese culture.

18. CELOSIA PLUME

The plant is popular in Chinese culture because of how they look like a phoenix's tail.

19. GUZMANIA LINGULATA

These flowering plants are also known as pineapple flowers.

Pineapple is an auspicious fruit, as it is called ong lai in Hokkien, meaning good fortune arriving. These plants are also relatively easy to maintain.

20. MARIGOLD

These brightly-hued plants are called wan shou ju in Mandarin, which signifies longevity.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Additional reporting by Singapore Women's Weekly.