Get 10 pieces or more of Mr Bean's rice dumplings for 20 per cent off.

Dumplings are available in three flavours – Brown Rice Dumpling, Mushroom & Chestnut Dumpling and Kidney Bean & Chestnut Dumpling.

Deal ends: June 18

一年一度的端午节即将来临,和Mr Bean 一起一见粽情! 😍 Mr Bean's Rice Dumplings are back this Dragon Boat Festival! Available in 3... Posted by Mr Bean Singapore on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.