20 reasons to visit the East Coast in Singapore, other than the park

Stretching more than 15 kilometres and welcoming around 7.5 million visitors each year, East Coast Park is probably Singapore’s most popular park.

But, if you’re only on the East Coast for the park itself, you’re missing out on other great things it has to offer.

Neighboring Joo Chiat, Geylang, Paya Lebar and Bedok have history on their side, no more so than culture-rich Katong!

In addition, nearby Kallang has plenty of free sporty and splashy activities to try, while Siglap is a expat-friendly enclave.

What are you waiting for? Head out!

1. Katong Antique House

Book a showing of the Katong Antique House, a bona fide restored Peranakan home with time-tested pieces of the past.

2. Iconic shophouses

Since you're here, take a stroll down Koon Seng Road in Joo Chiat to admire the multicoloured shophouses built by Peranakans before the second World War.

3. Hotel Indigo

What better way to immerse yourself in the culture than to actually stay there, though?

Check in to the Peranakan-themed Hotel Indigo Singapore Katong Hotel (housed in the former Joo Chiat police station) for a mini-staycay.

It's got a secret rooftop infinity pool, and an authentic (and chic!) eatery Baba Chews on the ground floor.

4. Singapore Sports Hub

Or, you can work up a sweat at the Singapore Sports Hub in Kallang - some facilities like the beach volleyball courts are free to book, while the gym facilities make one of the best fitness deals around.

5. Splash-N-Surf

Jelajahi 'aquatecture' untuk bersenang-senang bersama keluarga, semuanya gratis. 📍 : Splash-N-Surf (Kallang Wave Mall) 📷 : @merriefromsg Posted by VisitSingapore on Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Meanwhile, the kids won't be short of entertainment, with the free Splash-N-Surf water playground at Kallang Wave Mall.

6. Glory Catering

Hungry? Sample beloved local dishes at some of Singapore's most enduring establishments and stalls. A must-try: authentic Nonya at Glory Catering in Joo Chiat along East Coast Road.

7. Birds of Paradise

At this Michelin-recommended gelato shop on East Coast Road, the frozen treats include botanical flavours like Strawberry Basil, Pandan, fresh Mango sorbet and more.

The made-to-order waffle cones are infused with rosemary, and taste like nothing around! Warning: There's often a queue out the front door on weekends.

8. Old Airport Road food centre

Fancy a little bit of everything? Located in Katong, Old Airport Road Food Centre is one of Singapore's largest, and has amazing Fried Hokkien Noodles, Fish Head Curry and more.

9. G7 Sin Ma Live seafood restaurant

That's right Jonathan! We're open to 3am every day to satisfy your late night hunger pangs! 🤩 Grab some of Singapore's... Posted by G7 Live Seafood & G7 Frog Porridge on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Over on Geylang Road, G7 Sin Ma Live Seafood Restaurant serves one of the best frog claypot porridge in town. It's kind of like chicken on steroids.

10. The Tuckshop - Assembly

Start the new year with a hearty good brunch with us at The Tuckshop. Featuring the new addition to our brunch - Ham and Cheese french toast. Posted by The Tuckshop - Assembly on Saturday, December 30, 2017

Need more evidence that Geylang is more than just a red light district? Brunch cafe-meets-bar The Tuckshop is a riverside hangout with a unique local twist.

11. Cafe Melba

Christmas is just around the corner, but Cafe Melba's festive feast is finally here! Savour on our delicious Christmas... Posted by Café Melba at Goodman Arts Centre on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

In Katong, Cafe Melba, a portmanteau of (Melb)ourne and (A)sia also serves a mean brunch.

12. Alt. Pizza

What happens next is up to your imagination. #DIYpizzas . . . . #pizzaandmore #igsg #instafood #sgeats #foodgasm... Posted by AltPizza on Monday, January 6, 2020

Back on East Coast Road, Alt. Pizza is a fuss-free, affordable option that's great for groups.

Go for the Design-It-Yourself option - it says there are more than 650,000 combinations!

13. Rabbit Carrot Gun

Whitebait & Chips on the specials menu - tartar sauce, lemon, curry leaves, crispy garlic & chili padi. #rabbitcarrotgun Posted by Rabbit Carrot Gun on Monday, November 30, 2020

A few blocks down, boutique resto Rabbit Carrot Gun can cover all of your comfort-food bases.

14. Shopping malls

There’s beauty all around us, as captured by @whynot_sharon. What do you most look forward to when you head to the malls? Leave a comment and let us know! Posted by Parkway Parade on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Like much of Singapore, your best shopping options are at the malls. Here, the largest and most modern are Parkway Parade in Marine Parade and KINEX in Geylang.

15. Boutique shopping

Malls not your thing? A stroll down Joo Chiat Road will reveal lots of quirky retail options. The WYLD Shop (pictured), which is run by one of our 2019 Expatpreneur Award winners, is a must-stop for cosy, chic fashions and lifestyle items, while The AC is beloved for its excellent curated collection of indie brands.

You can even pick up some vinyl (records, that is) at Choice Cuts Goods + Coffee!

16. Instagram-y street art

The iconic wall mural in Joo Chiat Posted by THE NOTTI CHEF on Thursday, May 3, 2018

This mural at the junction of Joo Chiat Terrace and Everitt Road features two children play-fighting with a paint roller and a mop dipped in paint.

It was done by Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic, the same artist behind the lively street art in the heritage city Georgetown, Penang!

Tip: Keep walking north on Everitt Road, and you'll find the laid-back Smokey's BBQ American Smokehouse & Bar.

17. Boo-ti Parlour

Nestled in a shophouse, this cosy beauty parlour offers nail services as well as facial treatments.

Using only top-notch nail products such as Gellyfit, ORLY, Zoya and Bio Sculpture Gel, the manicurists here are extremely meticulous.

18. Marine Cove playground

SNEAK PEEK: A look at the new playground at Marine Cove, that comes with features for children with special needs. It's... Posted by CNA on Thursday, June 23, 2016

Okay, okay - we would be remiss, if we didn't cover some of the highlights along East Coast Park.

Kids will love the 3,500 square metre vibrant playground with sensory play panels and loooong slides at Marine Cove.

19. Singapore Wake Park

Troops fall in! This is not a drill! #thewaitisalmostover Posted by Singapore Wake Park on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Give wakeboarding a go at the Singapore Wake Park. Kids from 6 and complete beginners are welcome to participate, too.

While there, grab a bite to eat at the adjacent, open-air Coastal Rhythm cafe, or walk or bicycle east to Siglap along ECP's recently renovated path, and get your hands messy cracking into Chilli or Black Pepper Crowd Crab and other local seafood delicacies at long-standing chains like Long Beach and JUMBO Seafood there.

20. Xtreme skate park

Also in the Siglap stretch of ECP, the Xtreme skate park is built to international competition standards, and all for SG's skateboarding and BMX communities. It caters to beginners as well as professionals.

This article was first published in The Finder.