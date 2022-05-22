20 straw and raffia bags for all occasions

There’s no denying the versatility of the humble straw bag — the neutral hues work with any outfit and for any occasion, whether it’s going for a workout or Sunday brunch with your favourite pals.

Even the legendary woman that inspired Hermès’ Birkin bags – Jane Birkin – was famously known for carrying a wicker bag everywhere she went in the 1970s. 

Of course, we understand that everyone’s taste is different, so, we’ve curated a thorough list of straw and raffia bags that come in various shapes, sizes and colours to suit your needs. Here’s our guide to the best in show.

@wickerwings this is the story of Jane Birkin’s ✨iconic ✨ bag #janebirkin #birkin #basketbag #70s ♬ Je te laisserai des mots - Patrick Watson

Anagram Basket Bag In Iraca Palm And Calfskin, $1,350, Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

Ella Woven Straw Tote Bag, $655, Tory Burch at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Gucci Horsebit 1955 Raffia Tote, $3,030, Gucci at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Logo-Print Raffia Tote Bag, $2,073, Prada at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Globetrotter Large Raffia And Leather Tote, $1,099, Etro at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Beige Freya Tote, $3,795.80, Burberry at Ssense

PHOTO: Ssense

Teen Triomphe Celine Classic Panier In Palm Leaves With Calfskin Heart Patch, $990, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

Vlogo Medium Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote, $3,864, Valentino at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Viv Basket Mini Crystal-Embellished Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag, $1,752, Roger Vivier at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Stella Logo Raffia-effect Tote, $1,825, Stella McCartney at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Strawberry Medium Woven Tote, $500, JW Anderson at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Vitoria Straw Basket Bag, $278, Nannacay at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Le Panier Soleil Straw Tote, $555, Jacquemus at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Tropicalia Small Embroidered Raffia And Leather Tote, $1,550, Marni at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Embellished Raffia Bucket Bag, $1,636, Paco Rabanne at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Appela Floral-Embroidered Straw Basket Bag, $305, Ted Baker at Selfridges

PHOTO: Selfridges

Large Leather-Trimmed Tasseled Raffia Basket Bag, $1,607, Chloé at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Raffia Tote Bag, $755, Pucci at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Bayia Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Shoulder Bag, $1,036, Isabel Marant at Net-A-Porter

 

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Scrunch Bag, $568.48, Simon Miller at Revolve

PHOTO: Revolve

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.

