20 straw and raffia bags for all occasions

There’s no denying the versatility of the humble straw bag — the neutral hues work with any outfit and for any occasion, whether it’s going for a workout or Sunday brunch with your favourite pals.
Even the legendary woman that inspired Hermès’ Birkin bags – Jane Birkin – was famously known for carrying a wicker bag everywhere she went in the 1970s.
Of course, we understand that everyone’s taste is different, so, we’ve curated a thorough list of straw and raffia bags that come in various shapes, sizes and colours to suit your needs. Here’s our guide to the best in show.
Anagram Basket Bag In Iraca Palm And Calfskin, $1,350, Loewe
Ella Woven Straw Tote Bag, $655, Tory Burch at Farfetch
Gucci Horsebit 1955 Raffia Tote, $3,030, Gucci at Mytheresa
Logo-Print Raffia Tote Bag, $2,073, Prada at Farfetch
Globetrotter Large Raffia And Leather Tote, $1,099, Etro at Mytheresa
Beige Freya Tote, $3,795.80, Burberry at Ssense
Teen Triomphe Celine Classic Panier In Palm Leaves With Calfskin Heart Patch, $990, Celine
Vlogo Medium Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote, $3,864, Valentino at Net-A-Porter
Viv Basket Mini Crystal-Embellished Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag, $1,752, Roger Vivier at Net-A-Porter
Stella Logo Raffia-effect Tote, $1,825, Stella McCartney at Mytheresa
Strawberry Medium Woven Tote, $500, JW Anderson at Mytheresa
Vitoria Straw Basket Bag, $278, Nannacay at Farfetch
Le Panier Soleil Straw Tote, $555, Jacquemus at Mytheresa
Tropicalia Small Embroidered Raffia And Leather Tote, $1,550, Marni at Net-A-Porter
Embellished Raffia Bucket Bag, $1,636, Paco Rabanne at Net-A-Porter
Appela Floral-Embroidered Straw Basket Bag, $305, Ted Baker at Selfridges
Large Leather-Trimmed Tasseled Raffia Basket Bag, $1,607, Chloé at Net-A-Porter
Raffia Tote Bag, $755, Pucci at Mytheresa
Bayia Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Shoulder Bag, $1,036, Isabel Marant at Net-A-Porter
Scrunch Bag, $568.48, Simon Miller at Revolve
