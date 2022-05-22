20 straw and raffia bags for all occasions

There’s no denying the versatility of the humble straw bag — the neutral hues work with any outfit and for any occasion, whether it’s going for a workout or Sunday brunch with your favourite pals.

Even the legendary woman that inspired Hermès’ Birkin bags – Jane Birkin – was famously known for carrying a wicker bag everywhere she went in the 1970s.

Of course, we understand that everyone’s taste is different, so, we’ve curated a thorough list of straw and raffia bags that come in various shapes, sizes and colours to suit your needs. Here’s our guide to the best in show.

Anagram Basket Bag In Iraca Palm And Calfskin, $1,350, Loewe

PHOTO: Loewe

Ella Woven Straw Tote Bag, $655, Tory Burch at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Gucci Horsebit 1955 Raffia Tote, $3,030, Gucci at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Logo-Print Raffia Tote Bag, $2,073, Prada at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Globetrotter Large Raffia And Leather Tote, $1,099, Etro at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Beige Freya Tote, $3,795.80, Burberry at Ssense

PHOTO: Ssense

Teen Triomphe Celine Classic Panier In Palm Leaves With Calfskin Heart Patch, $990, Celine

PHOTO: Celine

Vlogo Medium Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Tote, $3,864, Valentino at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Viv Basket Mini Crystal-Embellished Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag, $1,752, Roger Vivier at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Stella Logo Raffia-effect Tote, $1,825, Stella McCartney at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Strawberry Medium Woven Tote, $500, JW Anderson at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Vitoria Straw Basket Bag, $278, Nannacay at Farfetch

PHOTO: Farfetch

Le Panier Soleil Straw Tote, $555, Jacquemus at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Tropicalia Small Embroidered Raffia And Leather Tote, $1,550, Marni at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Embellished Raffia Bucket Bag, $1,636, Paco Rabanne at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

Appela Floral-Embroidered Straw Basket Bag, $305, Ted Baker at Selfridges

PHOTO: Selfridges

Large Leather-Trimmed Tasseled Raffia Basket Bag, $1,607, Chloé at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Raffia Tote Bag, $755, Pucci at Mytheresa

PHOTO: Mytheresa

Bayia Leather-Trimmed Woven Raffia Shoulder Bag, $1,036, Isabel Marant at Net-A-Porter

PHOTO: Net-A-Porter

Scrunch Bag, $568.48, Simon Miller at Revolve

PHOTO: Revolve

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.