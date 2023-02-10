20 Valentine's Day set menus under $100 per pax

It's been said that the way to a person's heart is through their stomach. So on the day of love, you better get the food right.

That being said, your Valentine's Day 2023 dinner doesn't have to wipe out your date budget for the rest of the year. There are plenty of options for an affordable Valentine's Day lunch, dinner and even afternoon tea. Some are even under $60++/pax!

From swanky fine dining restaurants to beachfront cafes, here are 20 Valentine's Day 2023 menus below $100++/pax.

1. All-day high tea at Chapter One by Hainan Story ($9.40++/pax)

There's nothing more romantic than a little nostalgia. This Valentine's Day 2023, go old-school with Hainan Story's all-day 'Be My Valentine' high tea set at their Chapter One outlet.

For just $18.80++, you'll get three tiers of sweet and savoury treats, including fried chicken wings and classic swiss rolls. And have we mentioned the adorable, complimentary pink bear coconut dessert?

Wash these all down with a large cup of traditional kopi or teh each, and your old-school Valentine's Day is complete.

Valentine's Day all-day High Tea — Chapter One by Hainan Story

Price: $18.80++ for two pax ($9.40++/pax)

Dates and time: Feb 7 to 28, 2023, all day

Address: 500 Jalan Sultan, #01-09 Hotel Boss, Singapore 199020

Contact: 6291 1969

View menu | Chapter One's website

2. Afternoon tea at Wildseed Café ($34++/pax)

Who said your Valentine's Day meal has to be a dinner date? Afternoon tea can be just as cosy and romantic, especially if you're clinking your teacups in the lush greenery of pet-friendly floral cafe, Wildseed Cafe.

This Valentine's Day 2023, Wildseed Cafe at The Alkaff Mansion has curated an Instagram-worthy tiered set of sweet and savoury afternoon treats.

At $68++ for two, the Wildseed Cafe Valentine's Day High Tea — features crab salad croissants, mini chicken floss French toasts, and lychee rose macarons. For drinks, you can choose coffee or tea, or top up for a glass of sparkling wine ($10) or a 200ml bottle of champagne ($30).

Valentine's Day high tea — Wildseed Café at The Alkaff Mansion

Price: $68++ for two pax ($34++/pax)

Dates and time: Feb 1 to 28, 2023, 2pm to 4.30pm

Address: Level 1, 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178

Contact: 8126 8484

View menu | Wildseed Café's website

3. Three-course Peranakan lunch/dinner at Godmama ($45++/pax)

Romance is more fun with a little spice. And at Modern Peranakan restaurant Godmama, you'll get a healthy serving.

Godmama's Valentine's Day set menu starts you off with their signature egg skin popiah and five-spice ngoh hiang to tickle those taste buds.

Then, be prepared for an onslaught of spice and flavours once you get to their mains. Aside from the classic ayam buah keluak, a spicy chicken stew featuring buah keluak (black nut) as the star, you'll also get to try their ikan gerang assam-barramundi simmered in spicy and sour tamarind gravy.

Valentine's Day sharing set menu — Godmama

Price: $90++ for two pax ($45++/pax)

Dates: Feb 13 to 15, 2023

Address: Funan, #04-07, 107 North Bridge Road, Singapore 179097

Contact: 6970 0828

View menu | Godmama's website

4. Three-course Korean set dinner at Joo Bar ($54++/pax)

Korean food is so popular among Singaporeans that it's become something of a staple. It's in our koptiams, it's in our hawker centres, so it might as well be on our Valentine's Day menus too.

If you and/or your partner fancy Korean cuisine this Valentine's Day 2023, Joo Bar's Valentine's Day set dinner is a tasty yet affordable option.

For $54++/pax, you'll get to share two anju (drinking snacks), one meat, one main/stew, and a large makgeolli — that's a cloudy-looking Korean rice wine that Joo Bar is kinda famous for. In fact, it's supposedly Singapore's very first makgeolli bar and restaurant. Their makgeolli flavours include yakult and a myriad of fruit flavours, so you're sure to be spoilt for choice.

Valentine’s Day set dinner — Joo Bar

Price: $108++ for two pax ($54++/pax)

Dates: Feb 11, 12 and 14, 2023

Address: 5 Tan Quee Lan Street, Singapore 188094

Contact: 8138 1628

View Valentine's Day set dinner | Regular menu (for options you can choose from)

View Joo Bar's website

5. Four-course dinner at Bee's Knees ($54 nett/pax)

As a couple, would you rather spend Valentine's Day immersed in nature, in a Unesco World Heritage Site, or with your furry companion? At Bee's Knees, you can do all of these at the same time.

This Valentine's Day 2023, Bee's Knee's is offering a four-course set menu featuring Hokkaido scallops, lobster bisque and beef tenderloin and baby sea bass for $108 nett per couple. Yes, nett!

Don't forget to bring along your furry child/children to complete the family photo.

Valentine's Day dinner — Bee's Knees

Price: $108 nett for two pax ($54 nett/pax)

Date: Feb 14, 2023

Address: 50 Cluny Park Road, Level 1 Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 257488

Contact: 9815 3213

View Valentine's Day set dinner | Bee’s Knees' website

6. Sharing platter and cocktails at 1-Arden Bar ($64++/pax)

Looking for a Valentine's Day 2023 set menu that combines dinner, drinks, stunning views, and live music? That's a pretty tall order, but 1-Arden Bar is up to the challenge.

This Valentine's Day 2023, 1-Arden Bar is serving up a Sharing Platter with Couples Digestive Cocktails ($128++/couple) comprising a sumptuous sharing platter of seafood and meats, as well as a Valentine's Day-themed cocktail each.

To set the mood, you can look forward to a live band that'll serenade you with love songs all night long on Valentine's Day 2023. Situated 51 storeys above ground, 1-Arden Bar also boasts beautiful views of Marina Bay and the Singapore skyline — the perfect romantic backdrop to toast to love.

Valentine's Day sharing platter — 1-Arden Bar

Price: $128++ for two pax ($64++/pax)

Date: Feb 13 to 19, 2023

Address: 88 Market Street, #51-01, Singapore 048948

Contact: 8518 3763

View menu | 1-Arden Bar's website

7. Five-course French-Japanese vegetarian lunch at Joie ($68++/pax)

Joie (pronounced "joy") is one of the fancier vegetarian restaurants in Singapore. Located on the rooftop garden of Orchard Central, Joie does meatless with a French-Japanese twist and an extra sprinkle of finesse.

For Valentine's Day 2023, Joie has curated a five-course menu consisting of a starter, side dish, soup, main, and dessert. No problem if you and/your date are vegan-they Joie also has vegan options for each course.

Highlights of the Valentine's Day 2023 lunch menu ($68++/pax) include an intriguing mushroom 'seafood' in saffron sauce and the signature grilled summer mushroom steak on hot stones. We hear the latter is juicy and smoky enough to make even carnivores forget about meat.

If the five-course lunch somehow isn't enough for you, or you can't make it for lunch, you can also opt for dinner. However, at $128++/pax, the dinner course costs $60 more and seems to only get you an additional cold dish. We'd say, take leave and make it a Valentine's Day lunch. You can even go for a second round of dessert after and still pay less than an additional $60 per head.

Five-course Valentine's Day lunch — Joie

Price: $68++/pax

Date: Feb 12 to 14, 2023

Address: 181 Orchard Road, #12-01 Orchard Central, Singapore 238896

Contact: +65 9663 0901 (WhatsApp message only)

View menu | Joie's website

8. Three-course Italian dinner at Trapizza ($69++/pax)

Authentic Italian lobster/truffle ravioli as you watch the sunset over the Siloso Beach waterfront? That's what you'll get to enjoy at Trapizza in Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa this Valentine's Day 2023.

For $138++ for two pax, Trapizza's Valentine's Day Three-Course Dinner menu will fill your tummies with two appetisers, two mains and one sharing dessert. There's no shortage of premium ingredients-expect tenderloin beef carpaccio with black winter truffle and beetroot ravioli with Boston lobster.

Trapizza's also taking the romance up several notches for Valentine's Day 2023. Atop an elegant white linen table setting, you'll be served heart-shaped ravioli and a heart-shaped raspberry limoncello mousse dessert for sharing. Head chef Alessandro Delle Cave, an Italian native, guarantees authentic Italian food that's a feast for the eyes as much as your stomach.

Valentine's Day three-course dinner — Trapizza, Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa

Price: $138++ for two pax ($69++/pax)

Date and time: Feb 14, 2023, 6pm to 9pm

Address: Level 1,101 Siloso Road, Sentosa

Contact: 6376 2662

View menu | Trapizza's website

9. Three-course British dinner at The Queen & Mangosteen ($69++/pax)

This Valentine's Day 2023, you can get gourmet British pub grub with a sprinkle of romance.

The Valentine's Day set dinner menu at The Queen & Mangosteen comprises two starters, two mains and two desserts. You'll start off with an indulgent parma ham-wrapped buffalo mozzarella and grilled scallops with Japanese caviar. Then, sink your teeth into a hearty tenderloin steak or sushi grade baked salmon before finishing on a sweet note with red velvet waffles with premium gelato. I know — for a gourmet British pub, a lot of these don't sound British. But who's complaining when there's caviar?

The Queen & Mangosteen is located in VivoCity on level 1. So if you dine in their waterfront alfresco area, you'll get a scenic view of Sentosa to set the Valentine's Day mood.

Valentine's Day three-course dinner — The Queen & Mangosteen

Price: $138++ for two pax ($69++/pax)

Date and time: Feb 14, 2023, seatings at 6pm or 8pm

Address: 1 Harbourfront Walk #01-106/107, Vivo City, Singapore 098585

Contact: 6376 9380

View menu | The Queen & Mangosteen's website

10. Four-course modern European dinner at Winestone ($74++/pax)

Modern European restaurant and bar Winestone has dubbed its four-course Valentine's Day 2023 dinner menu "A Timeless Romance". Classic, red-lipped romance seems to be exactly the vibe they're going for this Valentine's Day 2023.

You'll start off the evening with a ruby red beet soup, then choose between home-cured salmon with strawberry foam or half a dozen fresh oysters. Mains include grilled venison with port or a brown butter risotto. To bring you back to the red and pink Valentine's Day theme, you'll end on a sweet note with a strawberry mousse with pink dust for dessert.

With the promise of warm lighting, rose petals scattered on the table, and soft strings music to accompany your meal, Winestone is certain to set the Valentine's Day mood.

Valentine's Day four-Course dinner — Winestone

Price: $148++ for two pax ($74++/pax)

Date and time: Feb 11 to 19, 2023, 5pm to 10pm

Address: 30 Stevens Road, #01-09, Singapore 257840

Contact: 6491 6100

View menu | Winestone's website

11. Five-course Japanese lunch/dinner at Matsukiya ($74++/pax)

The people behind Sushi Tei are bringing you Matsukiya-Sushi Tei's upmarket, charcoal grill specialist cousin. The classier establishment (no offence, Sushi Tei) currently has only one outlet (in Paragon no less) and greets you with dark, wooden decor for an effortlessly elegant and cool vibe.

Matsukiya specialises in traditional kushiyaki (skewered meat and vegetables) grilled over binchō-tan — regarded as possibly the best charcoal in the world for its long-burning, odorless, and smokeless qualities.

For Valentine's Day 2023, you'll get to savour a five-course sharing menu for two featuring a kushiyaki selection of skewered chicken, pork, prawn and asparagus. That's on top of a serving of unagi yuzu tori donabe (freshwater eel and chicken in a Japanese clay pot) and spicy fatty pork to share.

Valentine's Day five-course lunch or dinner — Matsukiya

Price: $148++ for two pax ($74++/pax)

Date and time: Feb 12, 2023 (dinner only), Feb 13 to 14, 2023 (lunch and dinner)

Address: 290 Orchard Road, #05-04 Paragon, Singapore 238859

Contact: 6219 1771

View menu | Matsukiya's website

12. Three-course Greek lunch/dinner at Zorba ($74++/pax)

Wouldn't it be wonderful if we could spend Valentine's Day in a beach town in Greece? Picture it: you're sitting in a cafe watching the sunset over the Aegean Sea, sipping on a mojito, and grazing on a meze platter.

Sorry to burst your bubble, but that's not gonna happen without a $1,500+ plane ticket. For a more affordable alternative right here in Singapore, swap out the Aegean Sea for the Singapore River and head down to Zorba The Greek Taverna.

Located in Clarke Quay, Zorba is offering a three-course Valentine's Day 2023 menu called Aphrodining — A Riverside Valentine's ( $148++ for 2 pax). You'll get scenic views of the Singapore River while chowing down on a whole sea bass, jumbo tiger prawns, and marinated octopus. End the meal with an authentic Greek bougatsa — think of it as a Greek custard pie made with layers of flaky, paper-thin phyllo pastry.

Want a taste of Greece by the Singapore River but don't have a significant other to share it with? Gather your fellow single friends, because Zorba's also offering a five pax Valentine's Day option for $388++ ($77.60++/pax).

Oh and as a bonus, Zorba is (we quote) "more than pet-friendly". So your furry companions will be welcomed with open arms.

Valentine's Day three-course lunch or dinner — Zorba the Greek Taverna

Price: $148++ for two pax ($74++/pax) / $388++ for five pax ($77.60++/pax)

Date and time: Feb 14, 2023

Address: 290 Orchard Road, #05-04 Paragon, Singapore 238859

Contact: 6219 1771

View menu | Zorba's website

13. Four-course seafood dinner at Bayswater Kitchen ($78++/pax)

Calling all seafood-lover couples! Casual seafront dining restaurant Bayswater Kitchen might just give you the dinner of your dreams this Valentine's Day 2023.

We're talking torched yellowfin tuna, shellfish bisque with crab ravioli, and pan-seared Tasmanian salmon steak by the sea at Keppel Bay. If you or your significant other are starting to think that's a little too fishy (no pun intended), you can also opt for slow cooked braised Australian beef cheeks in lieu of the salmon steak.

The four-course dinner menu is priced at $78++/pax or $70++/pax (Residents/MKB Members/Prive Perk Members). There's no couple price, so feel free to make this a group Galentine's/Guylantine's Day affair instead.

Sounds pretty much perfect to you? Don't wait to book your spot at Bayswater Kitchen this Valentine's Day 2023. They'll be giving a complimentary couple illustration as a memento to the first 20 bookings!

Valentine's Day four-course dinner — Bayswater Kitchen

Price: $78++/pax or $70++/pax if you're a Resident, MKB Member or Privé Perk Member

Date and time: Feb 14, 2023

Address: Marina at Keppel Bay, 2 Keppel Bay Vista, Singapore 098382

Contact: 6776 0777

View menu | Bayswater Kitchen's website

14. Surf & turf platter for two at Les Bouchons ($79++/pax)

Does your significant other's perfect meal involve tearing into a juicy piece of angus? French-inspired steakhouse Les Bouchons might be just what you're looking for.

Self-proclaimed as "Le Roi Du Steak Frites", the King of Steak & Fries, Les Bouchon has prepared a Valentine's Day 2023 menu that doesn't skimp on hearty cuts. At $158++, the platter marries surf and turf with poached spiny lobster, extra tender angus beef fillet and 60g of pan-seared foie gras. You can also choose to add on a dessert for two at an additional $15++.

For an extra touch of romance, Les Bouchons will give each table that orders their Valentine's Day 2023 platter a complimentary rose stalk on Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day four-course dinner — Les Bouchons

Price: $158++ ($79++/pax)

Date and time: Feb 8 to 14, 2023

Address: 7 Ann Siang Rd, Singapore 069689 / 60 Robertson Quay, #01-02, Singapore 238252 / 10 Rochester Park, Rochester Commons, Singapore 139221

Contact: 6423 0737 (Ann Siang) / 6733 4414 (Robertson Quay) / 6904 8972 or WhatsApp 8860 8769 (Rochester)

View menu | Les Bouchons' website

15. Seven-course European set dinner at Micasa ($87/pax)

We counted not four, not five, but seven courses in Micasa's Dinner for Two Valentine's Day 2023 menu ($87++/pax)-yes, we excluded the welcome drink. This dinner set is perfect for couples who want to sample more dishes from the European-influenced homegrown restaurant.

Inspired by Italian, French and Spanish cuisines, Micasa takes fresh produce (local where possible) and gives them some love with European culinary techniques. For Valentine's Day 2023, expect Peruvian scallops, Galician style octopus, and Romanian style spaghetti.

If a dinner date isn't complete without wine, you can also upgrade your set dinner to include three wine pairings for an additional $20++/pax. That puts the total cost at $107++/pax-a bit of a splurge, but Valentine's Day only comes once a year, right?

Valentine's Day seven-course dinner — Micasa

Price: $87++/pax

Date and time: Feb 14, 2023, dinner only

Address: 102C Jalan Jurong Kechil, #01-01, Singapore 598602

Contact: 6463 0263

View menu | Micasa's website

16. International and local buffet at Seasonal Tastes ($98++/pax)

Can't decide on a cuisine? Go for a sumptuous intercontinental buffet at Seasonal Tastes to ensure your every craving will be satisfied this Valentine's Day 2023.

Seasonal Tastes' Valentine's Day 2023 buffet menu features everything from freshly shucked oysters to grilled Australian tomahawk beef. Specially for Valentine's Day, they've also prepared themed dishes like the "Eternity Love" Herbed Ginseng Chicken Soup, and Love Shaped Chocolate Moelleux (sounds cheem, but that just means molten chocolate cake).

PHOTO: Screengrab/Seasonal Tastes

Valentine's Day buffet dinner — Seasonal Tastes

Price: $98++/pax

Date and time: Feb 14, 2023, 6pm to 10pm

Address: Level 32, 12 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 2, Singapore, 018961

Contact: 6922 6968

View menu | Seasonal Tastes' website

17. International and local buffet at Town Restaurant ($98++/pax)

Fullerton Hotel's Town Restaurant has dubbed their Valentine's Day 2023 menu "Hearty Date Night". Based on the extensive buffet menu, it looks like a hearty meal on your Valentine's Day date night is exactly what you're going to get.

At $98/pax, you'll get to sink your teeth into Alaskan King Crab, Spice-rubbed Premium Beef, and hand-pulled beef/pork tacos from a live taco station. For something sweet to end the meal, Town Restaurant's dessert bar will be awash with pink Valentine's Day-themed treats like Raspberry Lychee Bandung Flamingo and Angel Food Cake with Fresh Strawberry Compote from a live station.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Fullerton Hotels

Valentine's Day buffet dinner — Town Restaurant

Price: $98++/pax

Date and time: Feb 14, 2023, 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Address: 1 Fullerton Square, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Singapore 049178

Contact: 6922 6968

View menu | Town Restaurant's website

18. Four-course dinner at Alley on 25 ($98++/pax)

If you and/or your partner are vegetarian, Alley on 25 at Andaz Singapore might be a good option for Valentine's Day 2023.

Alley on 25's four-course set menu for Valentine's Day 2023 comes in two versions-a regular menu and a vegetarian variation. While both start off with a vegetarian butternut squash tart with sweet gorgonzola cheese, the vegetarian menu then swaps the lobster bisque for a cream of celeriac, hazelnut, and truffle.

For mains, meat-lovers can sink their teeth into braised Australian angus short ribs, while vegetarians can opt for a grilled cauliflower steak or wild mushroom risotto with seasonal black truffle.

What about ambience? Alley on 25 gets its name from being on the 25th floor. With its floor to ceiling windows, you'll get to enjoy stunning views of the city below you.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Andaz Singapore

Valentine's Day four-course dinner — Alley on 25

Price: $98++/pax

Date: Feb 14, 2023

Address: 5 Fraser Street, Level 25, Andaz Singapore, Singapore (189354)

Contact: 6408 1288

View menu | Alley on 25's website

19. Sharing platters and drinks at Sol & Ora ($98++/pax)

Are you the kind of couple that loves to share everything? Or is your partner the kind of person who always ends up stealing some of your food anyway? We think we have the solution: Sol & Ora's Valentine's Day 2023 Communal three-Course Dinner Menu.

At $98++/pax, you'll get to share one Greek-style meze platter (includes fresh oysters!) and one surf and turf platter with wood-fired wagyu, roasted octopus, and more. These are flanked by sunset drinks by the pool to start you off, and a white chocolate and rose mousse to end Valentine's Day 2023.

If you dine alfresco, you'll also get to soak in panoramic sea views as the sun sets-perfect, since Sol & Ora sits on top of the The Outpost Hotel in Sentosa. However, do note that there's a minimum spend of $300 per table for alfresco dining. Double date, anyone?

Valentine's Day three-course communal dinner — Sol & Ora

Price: $98++/pax, minimum two pax

Date: Feb 10 ,11, 12, 14, 2023

Address: 10 Artillery Ave, #07-01, Singapore 099951

Contact: 8879 8765 (call or WhatsApp)

View menu | Sol & Ora's website

20. 20-course sushi omakase by Sushi Kyuu ($99++/pax)

What if we told you you could have a 20-course sushi omakase by a four-time Michelin Plate-winning restaurant group for $99++?

You'd better believe it. Thanks to a limited time promotion, you can indulge in any of the following omakase courses by the Kappo Shunsui Group for $99++:

Sushi Kyuu: 20-course sushi omakase

Izakakaya Shun: 10-course omakase with 90 minutes of free flow alcohol

Kyuu by Shunsui: 19-course omakase course

While this isn't a Valentine's Day-themed menu, we couldn't miss including this promotion on our list for Valentine's Day 2023. Good things must share!

Unfortunately, Sushi Kyuu and Kyuu by Shunsui are already fully booked for Valentine's Day itself, and Izakaya Shun's slots are filling up fast. You can try your luck for the dates after — they take reservations up to two months in advance.

When will this promotion end? Based on what we were told when we called in, until further notice. Check Sushi Kyuu's Instagram page for updates.

Sushi Kyuu By Shunsui

Address: 150 Orchard Road #03-55, Orchard Plaza, Singapore 238841

Contact: +65 8876 4733

Visit their website

Izakaya Shun

Address: 5 Koek Road #04-04 Cuppage Plaza, Singapore 228796

Contact: +65 8245 1798

Visit their website

Kyuu by Shunsui (Keong Saik)

Address: 29 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089136

Contact: +65 8669 7068

Visit their website

