$200 gift cards, exclusive tote bags: What to expect at Ikea's new Jem store

"It's a small store with big ambitions," Ikea's Retail Director Jaap Doornbos told us with a smile when we visited the Swedish furniture giant's new store in Jem on Tuesday (April 27). And he's right, it truly is.

Spanning 6,500 square metres, Ikea's third outlet in Singapore is definitely significantly smaller as compared to its counterparts in Alexandra and Tampines. However, it doesn't pale in comparison, at least when it comes to the shopping experience.

If you're planning to head down to check it out for yourself when it opens on April 29, then read on. Here's all the opening promotions and nifty new features you should know about.

Stand a chance to win a $200 Ikea gift card

To celebrate the opening its Jem outlet, the furniture giant will be distributing the last run of the 2021 Ikea catalogue, but with an added bonus.

PHOTO: Ikea Singapore

Each catalogue will come with a unique eight-digit code printed on its yellow jacket. This will be your ticket to winning a $200 Ikea gift card, if you're lucky. All you need to do is sit back, relax and keep a lookout for the winning digits that will be announced on IKEA.sg/Jurong on May 31. There will be a total of five winners, so all the best!

Redeem a limited edition Klamby bag

PHOTO: Ikea Singapore

On the store's official opening day, Ikea will be giving away 500 pieces of their Klamby bag. These will come emblazoned with quirky quotes such as "Alamak! Bojio!" and "I'm one of the first 500 customers at Ikea Jurong".

The bags will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last.

Win 100,000 Ikea Family points worth $1000

Of course, Ikea Family members get to benefit from the new opening too. From May 1 to 31, every $50 spent in a single receipt at any Ikea store will earn you a chance to win 100,000 Ikea Family points — that's equivalent to $1000!

Ten lucky winners will be chosen.

PHOTO: Ikea Singapore

No cash needed

You won't need to fumble with your notes and coins at Ikea Jem — it is the brand's first cashless store in Singapore.

The check-out area on level 3. PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Melissa Teo

Instead of having a main check-out area at one level like Alexandra and Tampines, all three levels here at Jem have their own check-out lanes. There is even a digital information screen that shows the number of people in the queue at every level. How efficient!

Find what you need on the interactive displays

Ikea's Jem outlet is definitely the most 'smart' outlet out of their three.

The one-stop kiosks. PHOTO: Ikea Singapore

Case in point, the eight one-stop kiosks that are stationed across the store. These multi-functional kiosks do it all — you'll be able to access a host of Ikea platforms such as its website and the Ikea Family sign-up page.

Apart from that, you can find your way around the store with the kiosk's digitalised store map and directory. Not sure about the pricing of a product? You can scan its barcode here too.

These kiosks are exclusive to the Jem store, but we hear they may be implemented at Ikea's Alexandra and Tampines outlets too if all goes well.

The very fun digital interactive wall. PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Melissa Teo

Want to keep your hyperactive kids distracted? Look no further than the digital interactive wall on level four that makes use of motion sensors. Kids — or any adults that are young at heart — can colour in pictures by waving their hands and legs.

No more queueing for food

Hate queueing at Ikea's ever-popular food court? To make ordering your food a breeze, Ikea has also come up with Click & Collect, a service that allows customers to order their food ahead of time before they arrive at the restaurant.

Where to pick up your food after making an order via Click & Collect. PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Melissa Teo

The service is available for both dine-in and takeaway customers. All you need to do is scan the QR code, place your order and pick up the food at the designated counter.

Store-exclusive yellow baskets

Very cute yellow baskets! PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Melissa Teo

Instead of bulky trolleys, Ikea has created these store-exclusive yellow baskets for you to push your haul around. Cute!

