$2,000 chicken rice? Shuttler Loh Kean Yew receives Grab food delivery in Denmark

Getting chicken rice from Singapore delivered to you when in Denmark?

That appears to be the privilege that one enjoys as a brand ambassador for Grab.

In a cute video posted by Grab Singapore on Sunday (Oct 20), Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew is seen receiving a surprise delivery from Grab while overseas, after earlier making an Instagram post that he was craving for chicken rice.

Kean Yew had been in Odense, Denmark for the Denmark Open, which ended on Oct 20.

In the clip, posted to Grab's social media accounts, a woman decked out in the company's delivery uniform is shown catching a flight from Singapore to Zurich via Swiss Air, armed with a red plastic bag containing a styrofoam box.

She then hops on a connecting flight to Copenhagen followed by a train ride. After at least one car journey, another train ride, and what looks to be loads of walking, she eventually ends up at the door of where Kean Yew had been putting up.

After hesitantly cracking open the door, the 27-year-old badminton champ looks surprised as he exclaims: "Huh, you all really come? I thought you all joking eh. Oh my god, thank you, thank you."

'How much is the delivery fee?'

The Grab employee had earlier showed how the drop-off was sparked by a post by Kean Yew on Oct 16, which stated how he was "thinking about" chicken rice while in Odense.

Responding to a comment by Grab that said it would deliver the dish to him when he's back, Kean Yew wrote: "I'm a Grab Unlimited subscriber though, can get chicken rice in Denmark?"

The tech company swiftly responded, "Okay."

In a comment left by Kean Yew on Grab's latest video, he wrote: "Still can't believe it."

However, at least one netizen wondered if the entire thing was staged.

In an email to AsiaOne, a spokesperson for Grab stated that the video was part of "an exciting activation" that Grab just worked on with Kean Yew, who was appointed its first brand ambassador in 2022.

Some other viewers had more practical concerns, such as how much the delivery fee for such a trip would cost.

"Delivery fee's going to be like SGD2,000," wrote one commenter.

Another expressed hope to receive the same kind of service.

"I'm in Toronto, Canada. Feel free to deliver chicken rice to me any day, any time."

A large number of commenters, however, appeared to be concerned that the chicken rice would have ended up inedible by the time it reached Kean Yew's hands.

"Can't be eaten ba [sic] after such a long flight from SG. Unless it has been frozen beforehand."

Responding to our queries, the spokesperson affirmed that the chicken rice was not brought through customs due to issues with food safety.

Instead, they revealed that the company had worked with a Denmark-based Singaporean home cook, known on Instagram as Eatbyjun, to make the dish.

Last year, a video which showed a Grab rider flying to Singapore to buy chicken rice for a Thai customer had gone viral.

It was later confirmed by a Grab spokesperson that the clip was a "fictional video created by a member of the public independently".

The video also carried a disclaimer that the special delivery was "an agreement between the rider and the orderer only".

