2019 in (food) review: The trends you loved

The promise of 2020 looms overhead like mistletoe and you mentally prepare to kiss 2019 goodbye.

Pat your belly in satisfaction - let's reminisce on food memories of the year! Here's a recap of what the community went crazy for in 2019.

THIRS-TEA FOR BUBBLE TEA

(Left) Strawberry Cheezo Tea from HEYTEA. (Right) Yu Lu Lime Tea from CHICHA San Chen. PHOTO: Laurensia Anjani, Jia Li Lee

"On some days, I get Heytea cravings so bad. The kind where I need to make plans and actually head to an outlet to quench that thirst for King Fone Cheezo Tea." Pretty sure 80 per cent of you reading this faced similar problems as Burppler Vanessa Scully in 2019.

Places like CHICHA San Chen also saw you guys share 93 solid reviews in just a few months.

"Not a fan of boba or milk tea, so this 玉露青柠 is my #1 favourite now as it is refreshing, light and make me feel guilt-free while drinking!", shared Burppler Jia Li Lee.

There were so many places to choose from, we even had to mediate by pitting the best BBTs up against each other.

OOZY BURNT BASQUE CHEESECAKE

(Left) Burnt Cheesecake by the kins’. (Right) Burnt Cheesecake by Olivia restaurant & bar. PHOTO: Evan Mua, Nobelle Liew

How could we all resist the Basque burnt cheesecake with its smooth, oozy, cheesy middle and burnt upper crust?

You loved the kins' velvety version that Burppler Evan Mua says shows "elegant restraint - rich but only sufficiently so, and never entering the realm of cloyingness."