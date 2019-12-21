2019 holiday gift guide: Best Christmas presents for mums and dads

What are the best Christmas presents for mums and dads in Singapore?

Our holiday gift guide curates thoughtful and practical gifts that busy and tired parents will love.

Put these cool gifts on your wish list this Christmas, or treat your spouse and other special people in your life!

BENEFIT QUEEN OF THE CAMP SET

This cute tin doesn't just hold precious beauty goodies; it can also be re-used to store your kids' knick-knacks or personal keepsakes.

Fashioned after a campervan, the Queen of the Camp set ($86) contains full-sized The Porefessional Smoothing Face Primer, Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer, 24-HR Brow Setter, and BadGal Bang! Bigger Badder Volumizing Mascara.

Buy online or from Sephora stores.

GOOGLE NEST MINI

Techie parents will swoon over the Google Nest Mini ($79). Engineered for sound and designed for the home, it has a bass that's twice as strong as the original Mini.

Play music and entertainment from your favourite apps with your voice (just ask your Google Assistant) or stream the Mini from your phone.

Courts is one of only two retailers in Singapore to carry the Google Nest Mini.

FITBIT CHARGE 3 FITNESS TRACKER

Sporty and tech-savvy mums and dads will appreciate the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker ($238), which automatically recognises different exercises such as runs and swims, making for a more intuitive fitness tracking experience.

The Charge 3 has seven days of battery life, is swim-proof (so you can also wear it in the shower), and gives smartphone notifications like call alerts and text messages.

Find out more here.

TATCHA BESTSELLERS SET

Load up on products from Japanese-inspired American beauty brand Tatcha for the mum who wants glowing skin.

Formulated in Japan with pure ingredients and anti-ageing super foods, the Bestsellers set ($104) is packed with essentials that cleanse, hydrate, prime and refresh the skin.

Includes travel sizes of The Silk Canvas, Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, The Water Cream, and The Deep Cleanse.

Buy online or from Sephora stores.

LG PRA.L DERMA LED MASK

It may look strange at first glance, but this the right pressie for busy mums who love skincare gadgets and don't have time to do regular facials.

LG's Pra.L Derma LED Mask ($1,349) uses 160 LED lights to penetrate the skin at different depths.

This rejuvenates the skin's layers and encourages cell regeneration. The result: A radiant and refreshed complexion in just nine minutes.

Find out more here.

ARLO BABY SMART HD MONITORING CAMERA

How cute are these Baby Smart HD Monitoring cameras ($429 each) for parents-to-be?

Think of them as your super nanny - the nursery-friendly design is loaded with innovative smart baby-monitoring features that go far beyond traditional baby monitors.

Each camera is also packed with other cool features like an in-built music player, as well as ambience sensors, so you can ensure your baby's needs are being met.

Find out more here.

DYSON SUPERSONIC HAIR DRYER

If there's a time to splurge on this luxe hair dryer, this is the season to do it.

A huge time-saver for busy mums, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (1600W) uses intelligent heat control to maintain an optimum temperature, to prevent heat damage for shiny hair.

It also features Air Multiplier technology for increased airflow and negative ions to reduce static.

It costs $569, (U.P. $599) and includes a free Brush Kit worth $89 and Tanned Box worth $99.

Buy it from Courts.

THE JAR OF SALT X EMBRACE JEWELLERY

This one's for stylish mums who love local brands.

This collaboration between homegrown multi-brand jewellery store Embrace Jewellery and artist Cherie Altea, also known as The Jar of Salt, has resulted in eight distinctive motifs that capture the essence of Singaporean culture.

Crafted in silver and made in Spain, the pieces include cheongsam-clad girls, tiffin carriers, Peranakan floor tiles and more. Prices range from $89 to $168.

Find out more here.

FUJIFILM INSTAX MINI LINK SMARTPHONE PRINTER

The Instax Mini Link smartphone printer ($99) is perfect for the parent who loves taking photos of their kid every few minutes (isn't that all of us?).

The compact printer weighs just 200g, so you can take it everywhere, plus it creates high-quality Instax prints of pictures saved in a smartphone through a dedicated app using Bluetooth.

The printer also offers other unique functions, such as Video Print, which lets you print a decisive moment in a video.

Find out more here.

SEPHORA COLLECTION FROSTED PARTY ADVENT CALENDAR

A lovely hostess gift when you attend Christmas parties, this Sephora Collection Frosted Party advent calendar ($80) is full of gorgeous surprises.

Each pack consists of individual treasures to discover for 24 days - everything from lip colours to eye and lip masks, nail polish remover wipes, a pocket mirror, eye shadow, bath products, a penguin brooch and more.

Buy online or from Sephora stores.

PHILIPS HIGH SPEED VACUUM BLENDER

Health-conscious parents will appreciate Philips' new High Speed Vacuum Blender ($599), which has a unique vacuum blending technology to reduce oxidisation and keep essential vitamins and minerals locked in.

Busy parents may not have time to consume enough fruit and veggies, and drinking smoothies is a great way to get the recommended five servings daily.

This gadget ensures you get the most nutrients out of them.

Find out more here.

GNOME & BOW BAGS

Fashionable working mums will appreciate an office bag with a whimsical twist, like these chic leather bags from local company Gnome & Bow.

Available in a range of classic colours, the totes and briefcases are generously sized to hold your laptop, files and personal items, and feature interesting details like gold ware.

Check them out, along with other homegrown brands, at Design Orchard.

GODIVA CHOCOLATES

We bet chocoholic parents won't want to share this Holiday Gift Collection (from $25) with the kids! Beautifully curated, it comprises iconic Godiva chocolates, limited edition Bundt Cake chocolates and the brand's signature truffles.

The Bundt Cake varieties come in flavours like orange and pecan and were designed and handcrafted by Godiva's Executive Chef Chocolatier, Thierry Muret, in honour of European holiday traditions.

Find out more here.

NODSPARK DESIGNER NAIL WRAPS

Here's a thoughtful gift idea for a mum who needs pampering but who doesn't have time for a full manicure. Nodspark nail wraps are quick and easy to apply (just 10 minutes!) and require zero drying time.

The Christmas Sets ($50 each) are perfect for the festive season - each comes with a solid pack, a minimalist pack, a Christmas pack and a glitter pack, in three themed designs.

Buy them online here.

NEAL'S YARD REMEDIES PREPARE FOR BED NIGHT TIME GIFT

This health and beauty brand from England draws inspiration from traditional apothecaries and uses only high-quality organic ingredients in its herb-based remedies.

The Prepare for Bed Night Time Gift ($28) is reasonably priced and makes a practical gift for tired, busy mums.

The set comprises Goodnight Pillow Mist and Relaxation Remedies to Roll, which contain sustainably, ethically and fairly sourced organic English lavender, known for its calming properties.

The brand also has other gift ideas at different price points.

Find out more here.

PAZZION GLOSSY CROC EFFECT CIRCLE TOP-HANDLE BAG

Cute and on-trend, this Glossy Croc Effect Circle Top-Handle Bag ($79) from homegrown brand Pazzion is perfect for mums who love bags.

It's versatile enough for work, a casual day out, or even for Chinese New Year.

The bi-directional all-around zip fastening reveals two separate, spacious internal compartments and an external back pocket to keep your possessions at hand.

You can also wear it as a cross-body bag, thanks to the adjustable shoulder straps. Choose from pink or black.

Find out more here.

CANON PIXMA TS5370 PRINTER

A printer might not seem like a cool gift for a crafty mum, but just look at how cute the Pixma TS5370 is (it also comes in an adorable pale green and black)!

Besides, it has a range of awesome functions to make any creative project stand out, like two-sided printing and two-way paper feeding, and lets you print with iron-on transfer media.

These features are ideal for scrapbooking and personalising designs on cotton-based tees and tote bags. The printer costs $169.

Find out more here.

BURGER KING

Buy a T-shirt from any Burger King outlet islandwide and you'll be doing good for the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN), a social service agency providing special education for persons with mild intellectual disability.

Get one for everybody in the family for a fun #OOTD picture. Each T-shirt is priced at $20, with $14 of sale proceeds helping the APSN in various ways.

Find out more here.

This article was first published in Young Parents.