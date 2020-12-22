2020 is finally coming to an end. Here are some holiday gifts to gift yourself because you deserve it

Let’s face it, 2020 has been nothing but a strange and draining year.

But given that the end is finally near, perhaps it’s time to consider treating yourself and your loved ones. After all, the budget you initially set aside for travel ought to be put to good use, right?



Why not put the money toward items that will make your everyday activities better and make special occasions even greater. Whether its staycations, family gathering, gaming sessions with your best buds or working from the comfort of your own home, they can be even made even more enjoyable when paired with the right items.

Make staycations more fun

PHOTO: BenQ

Here at AsiaOne, we absolutely believe that you deserve treating yourself to a good ol’ staycay for the year-end break (why, yes, we do have an entire section on the site dedicated to staycations). And how else better to do it than with your SingapoRediscovers vouchers for $100 off your total Singapoliday expenditure?

And you can make your staycation even more fun by watching your favourite films and TV shows, and playing video games on a massive screen.

Enter BenQ’s portable projector GV1 that will provide you all the visual fidelity you need despite its compact design — its the same size as a typical portable Bluetooth speaker, weighing just 708 grams. This is a full-fledged projector that’s more than capable of displaying video on the go onto surfaces larger than any TV provided in the hotels you’re staycationing at.

BenQ’s portable projector GV1. PHOTO: BenQ

And paired with the latest iPhone 12 line up, you can enjoy your favourite mobile games and TV shows for all entertainment needs during your staycation. The latest iPhone models come with the latest A14 Bionic chip. This means faster performance and longer battery life.

No wires are needed either. You can use the wireless cast and play system to project beautiful pictures up to 100 inches in size. The GV1 also comes with an inbuilt speaker, so your movie experience is complete.

Bond more with your family

PHOTO: BenQ

Spending time with family is always important, and one of the best ways is to do fun activities together such as playing games. The Nintendo Switch is one popular item that allows multiple family members to either work together in a virtual setting, perfect for family gatherings.

Simply hook your Nintendo Switch to the BenQ portable projector GS2 via HDMI and start a round (or ten) of Overcooked, where the whole family can bask in the chaos of getting the food orders prepped on a massive screen.

This projector is also suitable for an outdoor movie night in the backyard or binge-watching the latest season of The Crown in the living room. As it's splash and drop resistant, you won't need to worry about it being too easily damaged around little ones.

BenQ portable projector GS2. PHOTO: BenQ

Other family-friendly features it has includes the LumiExpert Auto Brightness and Eye-Protection Sensor — the former automatically detects current ambient light levels to adjust projections for suitable brightness while the latter automatically shuts down the light when children get near. Perfect for when the little one dashes right in the front of the projector to show dad where the dirty plates are on the screen.

Enhance your gaming experience

PHOTO: BenQ

Since we’re on the topic of gaming, we’re pretty sure that the PlayStation 5 is among the hottest items to gift or receive this holiday season. That is, if you even manage to get your hands on one.

It doesn’t just look sleek, with its space-age design, white-and-black scheme and curvy lines. Its DualSense controllers make all the difference when it comes to the gaming experience as the haptic response brings gameplay to a realistic, heightened experience

If you have a good gaming console, of course, you will need a proper screen to display all that glorious native 4K resolution — and for that, BenQ’s EW3280U gaming monitor comes into play.

The company declares it as the best monitor for gaming and entertainment, and with good reason. Built inside the 31.5-inch monitor is something exclusive called HDRi Technology, which automatically adjusts brightness and colour details according to surrounding light and the content of what it's displaying. Additionally, the descent built-in 2.1ch treVolo speakers bring the best audio to your gaming experience.

Your chair can make or break your back while you game. After all, all gamers know what it’s like to be completely immersed in a game for hours. So you might want to add the Razer Iskur to your gaming setup.

The right equipment can make all the difference when it comes to your gaming experience, so this is one area you definitely shouldn’t stinge in.

Work in comfort when you work from home

PHOTO: BenQ

You don’t have to be an optometrist to know that staring at the computer screen all day long is horrible for your eyes. BenQ has a solution for that in the form of their Monitor Light ScreenBar, an intelligent lamp capable of lighting up an entire desk and more without the clutter.

The lamp clips right on top of any monitor, and its exclusive asymmetric optical design illuminates the desk without shining a bright light on the screen itself (which results in annoying glare) or the eyes of anyone sitting in front of it. This helps reduce your eye strain when compared with the usual desk lamps.

With long hours spent at home now more so than ever, clean air that’s free from allergens, mould and other pollutants is essential. The Dyson Pure Cool Cryptomic Air Purifier Fan provides both cooling and purifying options and whenever one gadget can serve more than one essential function — which cooling is in tropical Singapore, unless its monsoon season — that’s a win in our books.

This article was brought to you in partnership with BenQ.



